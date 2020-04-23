Amazon Stops Taking Game Pre-Orders – Twitter Users Throw a Tantrum

Amazon has stopped taking some game pre-orders as the online retailer prioritizes essential items.

Popular titles such as PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima are listed as unavailable.

While Amazon has a good reason for this, some gamers are furious at the decision.

On Twitter, the gaming deals account Cheap Ass Gamer revealed that Amazon US is no longer taking pre-orders for some of the games that it has listed. RPG remake Trials of Mana, which releases on April 24, 2020, is one game available.

Amazon Not Taking Pre-Orders for Ghost of Tsushima

Games unavailable to pre-order include PS4 exclusive Ghost of Tsushima and sim RPG My Time at Portia. It’s unclear why these games are unavailable from the retailer, but it comes as Amazon prioritizes the delivery of essential items.

While most think it’s fair that Amazon is putting important items over games that are available digitally, not everyone feels that way. In response to Cheap Ass Gamer’s tweet, some gamers are revealing just how upset they are at the decision.

Gamers Say They May Cancel Their Amazon Prime Subscriptions

One Twitter user wondered what the point of their Amazon Prime subscription is if Amazon is unable to deliver items quickly. Another suggested that Amazon “extends memberships to those who paid for yearly memberships.”

While there seem to be far more people okay with Amazon’s decision, several have suggested that they will just take their business to other game retailers until things get back to normal.

Walmart was suggested several times as a replacement. Some gamers may also go to GameStop, which is in a difficult financial position. Even they’ve had problems with pre-orders so gamers may just keep being frustrated.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.