You Won’t Believe Who’s Behind Gaming’s Most Affordable Subscription

EA Access is now available for $0.99 as part of a one-month discount offer.

The subscription service grants unrestricted access to a large selection of EA titles including familiar annual franchises and Battlefield V.

The offer runs until June 29 and is available on PS4 and Xbox One.

When we think of gaming subscription services that offer the most bang for your buck, Xbox’s Game Pass and Sony’s PS Now usually spring to mind. Yet, courtesy of a mouthwateringly low priced new offer, the title of the most affordable subscription has now passed to an unlikely source – EA.

The publisher is synonymous in many a gamer’s minds with a company driven by profit, overbearing micro-transactions, and thinly-reskinned annual iterations of a litany of long-running sports franchises. In an odd twist, EA Access now stands as one of the most competitive options out there. Or at least, for the month ahead.

EA Access Discounted to $0.99

EA Access is now available as part of a one-month discount offer for $0.99. It’s available on PS4 via the PlayStation Store and Xbox One via the Xbox Games Store, granting access to a selection of EA’s biggest titles.

The subscription doesn’t simply offer a snippet of the games to tempt a purchase. We’re talking the full unabridged version of each game. Download and play as much as you want for $0.99.

Among the titles available as part of EA Access are FIFA 20, NHL20, Battlefield V, Unravel Two, Madden 19, A Way Out, The Sims 4, Mass Effect Andromeda, Titanfall 2, and many more. For less than a dollar, that’s a pretty inviting bill by most people’s standards.

Similar to how Amazon incessantly tempts shoppers with a free Prime one-month trial, the subscription switches to the full $4.99 once the initial month ends. You can easily avoid that by disabling the auto-renew option. Doing so means a month of free gaming for pretty much nothing. Even if you complete only a single game, that’s already cheaper than buying it outright, even second hand.

The EA Access offer runs from now through June 29. The subscription also includes a 10% on digital purchases and a First Trial demo of Need for Speed Heat.