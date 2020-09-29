Xbox Series S/X Launch Just Got a Whole Lot Better With EA Play

Microsoft announced earlier this month that EA Play was heading to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The gaming giant has now revealed that EA’s library of games will be available from Nov.10, the same day the Series S/X release.

With over 160 games from Game Pass alone, Xbox is spoiling players for choice from day one.

Nov. 10 is shaping up to be quite the day for Xbox. Aside from the launch of not one, but two consoles – Xbox Series S and Series X – that mid-November Tuesday also marks the date EA Play becomes available as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Microsoft shared the news in an Xbox News Wire blog posted earlier today, explaining that, despite the good news for console players, PC subscribers will have to wait until December to gain access to the EA Play library.

EA Play props up the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which already boasts an impressive library of over one hundred games, with unlimited access to over sixty games published by EA, including the likes of The Sims 4, NHL 20, Battlefield V, and FIFA 20.

Alongside, the service offers early access ten-hour trials of select new EA releases and a 10 percent discount on EA digital purchases, matching the benefits users pick up when they sign up for the subscription with EA directly.

The beauty of EA and Microsoft’s partnership is that EA Play is available to Game Pass Ultimate subscribers at no additional cost.

Massive Selection of Games on Xbox Series S/X From Day One

As far as propositions to tempt new Xbox Series S/X owners to Game Pass, Microsoft couldn’t have done much better. Integrating EA Play’s availability into the consoles’ launch is a wise move.

Allied to third-party releases arriving on or before the Xbox Series S/X launch, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Watch Dogs Legion, players will be veritably spoiled for choice when it comes to games.

For Series S owners, in particular, who will have obtained the console and a Game Pass subscription for $25/month as part of Xbox Access, they’ll have an unmatched trove of games to dive into out of the box.

Microsoft is going to have one hell of an Xbox Series S/X launch day.