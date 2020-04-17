Why Sharon Stone Is a Total Hypocrite for Blasting ‘Sexist’ Hollywood

Basic Instinct actress Sharon Stone has come forward to put Hollywood on blast for its sexist ethos in the ’90s.

Has she forgotten that she rode that cash cow to the bank?

I didn’t see Sharon handing back the checks after starring in the Michael Douglas crime caper.

Sharon Stone is the latest star to blast Hollywood misogyny, citing her experience as a rising star in the ’90s as a nasty one. While there’s no denying that the entire entertainment business is corrupt and only just starting to wake up, Sharon seems to forget one thing.

She became famous after flashing her cookie on camera in that leg-crossing scene in Basic Instinct:

For those of you that haven’t seen the movie, Stone plays a murder suspect interrogated by a room full of men when she seductively uncrosses her legs. Spoiler: she isn’t wearing any underwear. The scene propelled the 33-year-old to a dizzying new height of fame, securing her status as a sex symbol.

Stone profited from the scene in multiple ways. Not only did she take home a handsome payday, but her profile was boosted, leading to starring roles in movies like 1995’s Casino.

Only now, after the payday has dried up, Sharon has a problem with it.

Sharon Stone Is the World’s Biggest Hypocrite

When speaking to Vogue Germany, Sharon slammed the ethos of the industry that made her millions.

When I started out as a model and actress, the term “f***able” was equated with workable and camera friendly. At the beginning, you found that I was too masculine, athletic and muscular, so pretty unsexy.

Sharon’s solution in this abhorrent world? To strip off and pose for Playboy to sex up her image. This resulted in her casting in Basic Instinct, and the start of a beautiful, lucrative career.

Over the last few years, Sharon has seemingly forgotten all the steps she took to make herself seem appealing. On the 25th anniversary of Basic Instinct, Stone alleged that the director, Paul Verhoeven, tricked her into filming the interrogation scene.

When we shot it, it was going to be a hint. But Verhoeven told me, “You can see the white of our underwear. I need you to take it off.” He assured me that nothing would be seen. So, I took off my underwear and put it in my shirt pocket.

Sharon says she only learned how exposed she was at the premiere. Verhoeven responded by calling Sharon a liar.

Any actress knows what she’s going to see if you ask her to take off her underwear and point there with the camera.

The Sexism Row Rages On

This isn’t the first time that Sharon has said the moment defined her career in a way that she isn’t entirely happy about. When she accepted a Woman of the Award year from GQ in 2019, the 61-year-old took the opportunity to relive the Basic Instinct scene. Once again, she hammered home that she was unaware of how the scene would change her life.

I’m no Hollywoodite, but I can’t help but feel that Stone is biting the hand that fed her. There are undoubtedly significant issues in Hollywood, but she wasn’t a naive schoolgirl when she shot the movie. She was a 33-year-old woman with experience in the business.

So, which one is it? Is Stone a naive starlet that got caught with her pants down, or a calculating movie vet choosing to rehash the past to paint herself in a better light?

I know which one is getting my vote.

