You’ll Never Guess What Marshawn Lynch Might Be Doing Next

Fans of Beast Mode could see him back on the field this year, but Marshawn Lynch might have some other tricks up his sleeve.
  • Published: 2 seconds ago
Marshawn Lynch
Marshawn Lynch might be going Beast Mode in a whole new way. | Source: Christian Petersen / Getty Images / AFP
  • At 34, Marshawn Lynch isn’t too old for another comeback, but it would be surprising to see him play again this season.
  • In a recent interview, he did not rule out the possibility of making another return if the Seattle Seahawks came calling.
  • In the meantime, it appears that he may be kicking off a new sports-related career.

Marshawn Lynch is always going to be a favorite amongst NFL fans. He worked hard, played hard, got results—and he did it his way. Lynch never conformed to the norm or did what is often expected of superstars of his stature.

When he wanted Skittles, he ate them. If he felt like dancing, he danced. If he wanted to talk— which was next to never, – he spoke. When the league tried to make him do interviews, he did the bare minimum.

Interviews were never something he seemed to enjoy during his NFL days. But it appears that he may be softening his stance. He recently spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani about several things. Seattle Seahawks fans will be glad to know that another comeback is possible— which is something he talked about in May during another interview:

But what may be surprising to fans is what he is preparing to do next.

Marshawn Lynch, Commentator?

As entertaining and NSFW as Marshawn Lynch commentating on an NFL game would be, he will not be joining Tony Romo in the booth anytime soon. Instead, he will provide commentary for something else—Karate Combat:

It sounds like Lynch is looking forward to having a ringside for some good ‘ole fashioned fights (via TMZ):

This fighting sh*t is for real — none of that cage or boring rolling around on the ground, just that get down with the get down, ya’ know what I mean?

I’ll be kickin’ it with Bas watching guys get knocked out, doing all types of crazy moves in wild *ss Indiana Jones type settings. It’s hella dope.

Beast Mode fans may want to hold off before they get too excited about his new career path. It looks like officials with the Karate Combat League may be using Lynch as a brilliant publicity stunt. He is not scheduled to work on every episode of the league’s coming season starting (September 27)— just the first three.

It’s a smart move by the League. Fans come for Beast Mode for three weeks then keep coming back to watch the beasts (fighters).

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

Aaron Weaver edited this article for CCN - Capital & Celeb News. If you see a breach of our Code of Ethics or find a factual, spelling, or grammar error, please contact us.

  • Modified: 2 seconds ago

Comments

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Most Commented

Related Stories:

Recent News:

Follow Us

Twitter Facebook LinkedIn

CCN – Capital & Celeb News, also known as CCN Markets, CCN, and CCN.com, is a global news site with journalists in the U.S., UK, Europe, and Asia. We cover financial markets, business, politics, showbiz, sports, and gaming. Opinionated articles are clearly marked with “Opinion.” CCN.com is a part of Hawkfish AS, a Norwegian Media Company with regional offices in the U.S., Canada, and India.

Editorial Team

Chief Editor: Samburaj Das – samburaj@ccn.com
U.S. Editor: Aaron Weaver – aaron.weaver@ccn.com
Financial Editor: Sam Bourgi – sam.bourgi@ccn.com
Director and Founder: Jonas Borchgrevink -jonas.borchgrevink@ccn.com
HR and Recruiting: Pamela Meropiali – pamela.meropiali@ccn.com
Sales Manager: Pankaj Upadhyay – pankaj@ccn.com.

© 2020 Copyright: Hawkfish AS. All Rights Reserved. Address: Drengsrudhagen 6, 1385, Asker, Norway.