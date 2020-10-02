You’ll Never Guess What Marshawn Lynch Might Be Doing Next

At 34, Marshawn Lynch isn’t too old for another comeback, but it would be surprising to see him play again this season.

In a recent interview, he did not rule out the possibility of making another return if the Seattle Seahawks came calling.

In the meantime, it appears that he may be kicking off a new sports-related career.

Marshawn Lynch is always going to be a favorite amongst NFL fans. He worked hard, played hard, got results—and he did it his way. Lynch never conformed to the norm or did what is often expected of superstars of his stature.

When he wanted Skittles, he ate them. If he felt like dancing, he danced. If he wanted to talk— which was next to never, – he spoke. When the league tried to make him do interviews, he did the bare minimum.

Interviews were never something he seemed to enjoy during his NFL days. But it appears that he may be softening his stance. He recently spoke with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani about several things. Seattle Seahawks fans will be glad to know that another comeback is possible— which is something he talked about in May during another interview:

"Well, it's almost on that 'expect the unexpected.'" Marshawn Lynch told @notthefakeSVP that his agent has been in discussions with the Seahawks about a potential return. pic.twitter.com/zy3zJtgL72 — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2020

But what may be surprising to fans is what he is preparing to do next.

Marshawn Lynch, Commentator?

As entertaining and NSFW as Marshawn Lynch commentating on an NFL game would be, he will not be joining Tony Romo in the booth anytime soon. Instead, he will provide commentary for something else—Karate Combat:

WATCH THE NEW TRAILER! Karate Combat returns for another season: martial arts in a way never seen before! pic.twitter.com/ciQiI1F4F4 — The 220 Podcast (@The220Podcast) September 20, 2020

It sounds like Lynch is looking forward to having a ringside for some good ‘ole fashioned fights (via TMZ):

This fighting sh*t is for real — none of that cage or boring rolling around on the ground, just that get down with the get down, ya’ know what I mean? I’ll be kickin’ it with Bas watching guys get knocked out, doing all types of crazy moves in wild *ss Indiana Jones type settings. It’s hella dope.

Beast Mode fans may want to hold off before they get too excited about his new career path. It looks like officials with the Karate Combat League may be using Lynch as a brilliant publicity stunt. He is not scheduled to work on every episode of the league’s coming season starting (September 27)— just the first three.

It’s a smart move by the League. Fans come for Beast Mode for three weeks then keep coming back to watch the beasts (fighters).

