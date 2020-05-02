Tropic Thunder & Mike Tyson Debacles Showcase Hypocrisy of ‘Woke’ Twitter

Twitter users were attacking Robert Downey Jr. for his satirical role in Tropic Thunder on Friday.

At the same time, they were cheering on convicted rapist Mike Tyson.

Woke Twitter is clearly crumbling at the seams.

Whether you wanted to watch an Alex Jones tirade, an Elon Musk meltdown, or a Mike Tyson combo, Twitter was the place to be today.

Of course, no full day of Twitter would be complete without a heavy dose of virtue signaling and ‘woke’ scoldings. Robert Downey Jr. took the brunt of the criticism for his role in Tropic Thunder.

The actor satirically wore blackface in a movie twelve years ago. Meanwhile, Twitter is going nuts because a convicted rapist is throwing punches. If you had doubts before, we’ve clearly entered into the singularity.

Twitter Loses Its Sh%t Over Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson was the talk of the town today after posting this video of him sparring:

Most people were in awe of the 53-year-old’s moves:

Even celebrity podcaster Joe Rogan was pumped.

Tyson said he’s mulling a return to the ring for charity fights. While that sounds good to me, it’s surprising that ‘woke’ Twitter wasn’t up in arms that a convicted rapist was getting all of this positive attention.

Surely, they couldn’t let this slide, could they? Well, they did, because they had bigger fish to fry.

Robert Downey Jr. Is Apparently the True Criminal

Most of the virtuous, shining ones had focused their attention on a movie from twelve years ago. That’s right, people are somehow still talking about Tropic Thunder.

In the movie, Robert Downey Jr. plays an out-of-touch method actor who gets pigment injections for a role. It’s satire. But satire can sometimes be too subtle for the righteous.

According to Decider, one user tweeted this message but has since taken it down:

Remember that time Robert Downey jr did full blackface and nobody said ANYTHING.

It was taken down because Twitter users have been reverse-engineering the shame-tactics that woke Twitter loves and using it against them.

Check out these glorious responses:

Regardless of the epic backlash, it’s still hilarious that these woke kids are cherry-picking who to attack. Robert Downey Jr. is a seemingly easy target as a white guy. But Mike Tyson literally has a rape conviction on his record and Twitter is gawking at his jabs.

Mike Tyson should be able to box. He’s served his debt and done his time. And Robert Downey Jr. should be able to enjoy his hilarious role without the lashing.

Both men are just enjoying their lives and playing–something these ‘woke’ kids on Twitter should think about doing too.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.