Top 10 Biggest Holders of Bitcoin and the Billions They Are Worth

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin has had a remarkable year in 2024, breaking the $100,000 barrier.

Satoshi Nakamoto, the creator of Bitcoin, is thought to be the largest Bitcoin holder.

The United States is the largest government Bitcoin holder.

As Bitcoin continues to gain mainstream acceptance and push toward new all-time highs, curiosity around the biggest holders of BTC is growing.

From early adopters and crypto exchanges to institutional players and mysterious whales, the distribution of Bitcoin tells a fascinating story about wealth, power, and belief in the world’s most valuable digital asset.

Some are transparent public entities, while others hide behind anonymity and blockchain addresses. But all are key players in shaping Bitcoin’s present and possibly its future.

Who holds the most Bitcoin (BTC)—and just how much are they sitting on?

Bitcoin in Numbers

2025 Performance

As of mid-August 2025, Bitcoin was trading between $110,000 and $120,000, following a new all-time high of around $124,000 on Aug. 14.

Bitcoin’s market cap hovered near $2.42 trillion at press time, cementing its position as the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency and the sixth most valuable asset.

Bitcoin’s price performance this year has been marked by both record highs and sharp swings.

It started the year trading around $94,000 and moved mostly sideways until a strong rally took off in Q2 and Q3.

Earlier in the year, though, Bitcoin saw a significant pullback, falling to around $78,000 during a March dip.

Since then, the price has bounced back sharply.

Circulating Supply, Market Cap, & Trading Volume

Circulating BTC Supply: Nearly 19.9 million BTC are in circulation, out of a maximum 21 million that will ever exist. This means about 94–95% of all BTC that will ever be created have already been mined.

Total Market Capitalization: Approximately $2.42 trillion. Bitcoin’s market cap has expanded with 2025’s price rise – for context, it was around $1.8 trillion at the beginning of the year and has since grown alongside price appreciation.

Daily Trading Volume: Bitcoin sees tens of billions of dollars in trading activity per day. Recent 24-hour volume has averaged in the $40–80+ billion range; for example, around $45.5 billion was traded in a mid-July 24-hour period.

Bitcoin Wallet Distribution and Largest Holders

Bitcoin’s supply is distributed unevenly across millions of addresses, with a relatively small number of large holders (whales and exchanges) controlling a significant portion of the supply.

Here is a breakdown of BTC ownership concentration as of mid-2025:

Top 10 addresses: The 10 richest Bitcoin wallets (excluding Satoshi Nakamoto’s dormant holdings) collectively hold roughly 1.1 million BTC, about 5.5% of the total supply.

The 10 richest Bitcoin wallets (excluding Satoshi Nakamoto’s dormant holdings) collectively hold roughly 1.1 million BTC, about 5.5% of the total supply. Top 100 addresses: The 100 largest wallets control approximately 2.9 million BTC, around 14–15% of the circulating supply.

The 100 largest wallets control approximately 2.9 million BTC, around 14–15% of the circulating supply. “Whale” wallets (>1,000 BTC): There are 2,000–2,100 addresses that each hold at least 1,000 BTC (worth $100+ million apiece). Collectively, these large holders own over 36% of all Bitcoin.

Bitcoin’s supply distribution is top-heavy – a small fraction of wallets control an outsized share of all BTC. Just the top 100 addresses hold nearly 15% of the supply, and addresses with over 100 BTC own about 61% of the supply in total.

Top 5 Individuals With the Largest Bitcoin Holdings

Satoshi Nakamoto: 1.1 million BTC

Satoshi Nakamoto is the pseudonymous creator of Bitcoin. Their history has been shrouded in mystery since the crypto industry’s inception. Their account on the P2P Foundation suggests they turned 49 on April 29, 2024.



Nakamoto debuted Bitcoin in their white paper titled “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” to a cryptography mailing group. The article, published on Oct. 31, 2008, described a decentralized peer-to-peer protocol that was secure in terms of cryptography.

Satoshi Nakamoto called Bitcoin a “purely peer-to-peer version of electronic cash” that “would allow online payments to be sent directly from one party to another without going through a financial institution or any intermediary.”

Reports indicate that Nakamoto is the most significant individual Bitcoin holder and is purportedly the first miner of the currency, with over 1 million Bitcoins in their stash.

On-chain data suggests that Nakamoto mined approximately 54,316 blocks, earning 50 BTC for each block before the first halving event.

What’s particularly intriguing is that Nakamoto’s vast stash of Bitcoins remains unspent, lying dormant across roughly 22,000 wallet addresses. This inactive hoard represents a significant portion of the cryptocurrency’s supply.

If any of these coins were moved, it could dramatically fluctuate Bitcoin’s market value and profoundly impact the broader cryptocurrency landscape, sending ripples across the global financial ecosystem.

The Winklevoss Twins: Estimated 70,000 BTC

Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, the billionaire brothers best known for their legal battle with Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, have become two of the most prominent Bitcoin investors in the world.

After receiving a $65 million settlement from Facebook in 2008 , they began accumulating Bitcoin in its early days, reportedly purchasing around 120,000 BTC when prices were still in the double digits.

While exact holdings are hard to verify today, various estimates suggest the twins still hold about 70,000 BTC combined, making them among the largest known individual holders.

In 2014, they co-founded Gemini, a regulated cryptocurrency exchange based in the U.S., further cementing their status as early believers and builders in the space.

Their investments and advocacy have helped shape the modern crypto landscape, from regulatory discussions to mainstream adoption.

Tim Draper: 29,656 BTC

Tim Draper, a prominent American venture capitalist and outspoken Bitcoin advocate, is well known for his early and bold bets on disruptive technologies.

He’s backed some of the biggest names in tech, including Tesla, Skype, Hotmail, Twitter, Coinbase, and Robinhood.

In 2014, Draper made headlines when he purchased 29,656 BTC for $18.7 million during a U.S. Marshals auction of Bitcoin seized from the now-defunct Silk Road marketplace.

At the time, he paid around $632 per coin—a purchase that many considered risky, but one that has since paid off handsomely.

Draper has consistently championed Bitcoin, decentralization, and financial freedom, often criticizing excessive government control.

He’s also made several predictions about Bitcoin’s future price, calling it the “currency of the future” and forecasting six-figure valuations long before they became reality.

Michael Saylor: 17,732 BTC

Michael Saylor founded MicroStrategy—now called Strategy—and served as its longtime CEO until stepping into the role of chairman in August 2022.

A tech mogul during the dot-com boom, Saylor briefly became a multibillionaire in the late ’90s thanks to his company’s meteoric rise.

But the dream didn’t last—SEC accounting charges hit MicroStrategy in 2000, resulting in an $11 million fine and a brutal stock crash that wiped out nearly $6 billion from Saylor’s net worth.

He didn’t stay down for long.

In 2020, Saylor pivoted hard into Bitcoin, calling it “a bank in cyberspace run by incorruptible software.” Through Strategy, he spearheaded one of the largest BTC acquisition campaigns in history.

Saylor also made a personal bet—buying 17,732 BTC for around $175 million, which is now worth approximately $1.5 billion.

He’s become one of Bitcoin’s most prominent evangelists, often appearing at major crypto events and in the media to promote Bitcoin as a long-term store of value.

At last count, Saylor’s net worth is estimated at $4.8 billion, much of it tied to his Class B shares in Strategy and his personal Bitcoin stash.

Changpeng Zhao (CZ): Estimated 1,300 BTC

Changpeng Zhao, widely known as CZ, is the most prominent—and arguably wealthiest—figure in the crypto world.

As the founder and former CEO of Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, CZ’s fortune is closely tied to the explosive growth of the industry.

His wealth is believed to come primarily from a 90% equity stake in Binance, along with a massive holding of 94 million BNB tokens. However, CZ also owns Bitcoin, though his exact holdings have never been fully disclosed.

Back in 2014, CZ revealed he sold his apartment in Shanghai to buy $1 million worth of BTC, which would have netted him around 1,300 Bitcoins at the time—worth over $124 million today.

According to Bloomberg , CZ’s net worth sits at roughly $36.9 billion, with over 90% of his assets tied to crypto. Even after stepping down as Binance CEO amid regulatory pressures, he remains a towering presence in the space.

Top Publicly Traded Companies With the Largest Bitcoin Holdings

Strategy: 628,946 BTC

Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy) became the largest corporate holder of Bitcoin after making its first purchase in August 2020, citing concerns about the long-term value of the U.S. dollar amid pandemic-era money printing and economic uncertainty.

At the time, Michael Saylor, then CEO, made the company’s position clear:

“This investment reflects our belief that Bitcoin, as the world’s most popular cryptocurrency, is a dependable store of value and an attractive investment asset with more long-term appreciation potential than holding cash.”

That initial move turned into a historic accumulation strategy. As of Aug. 14, 2025, Strategy holds 628,946 BTC , worth approximately $71.84 billion at current market prices. The company has disclosed every purchase to the public and has consistently added to its position over the years.

Headquartered in Virginia, Strategy now holds nearly ten times more Bitcoin than the next largest corporate holder. Its aggressive approach has also paid off on the stock market—MSTR shares soared over 420% in 2024, turning the company into a proxy play for Bitcoin exposure on Wall Street.

MARA: 50,639 BTC

MARA (formerly Marathon Digital Holdings), based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, has been a prominent player in the Bitcoin mining industry since its inception in 2010.

The company is one of the leading Bitcoin miners globally, with a current installed hash rate of 50 EH/S. The hash rate measures the computational power used to mine and process Bitcoin transactions.

Following Strategy’s example, the company has begun using debt financing to buy additional Bitcoin, complementing its mining activities.

As of Aug. 14, 2025, MARA holds 50,639 BTC , including the 7,377 BTC the Company has temporarily loaned to third parties.

XXI: 43,514 BTC

XXI (Twenty One) is a Bitcoin-focused investment company that aims to give traditional capital markets exposure to Bitcoin through a public, BTC-native structure.

The firm’s strategy centers on maximizing Bitcoin ownership per share (BPS) and developing tools aligned with Bitcoin’s long-term utility and monetary properties.

As of Aug. 14, 2025, XXI holds 43,514 BTC , currently valued at approximately $5.31 billion. The company has steadily increased its holdings since launch and remains one of the top publicly known institutional holders of Bitcoin.

Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company: 30,021 BTC

The company topped Riot Platform as the fourth largest Bitcoin holder, with 30,021 Bitcoin held , valued at $3.66 billion as of Aug. 14, 2025.

A new bitcoin-focused holding company is set to go public through a merger between Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company (BSTR) and the Cantor Equity Partners I (CEPO) SPAC, according to sources familiar with the deal.

Adam Back, a prominent cryptographer and CEO of BSTR, will partner with Blockstream Capital to inject over 30,000 BTC—worth more than $3 billion—into the combined entity.

The transaction will see Back and his team receive equity in the newly formed BSTR Holdings. CEPO, which went public in January and raised $200 million, is chaired by Brandon Lutnick, son of U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and is backed by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Tether International Leads Top Private Companies Holding BTC

Tether International Ltd, the entity behind the USDT stablecoin, has actively incorporated Bitcoin into its reserve strategy. As of Aug. 14, 2025, the company held approximately 100,521 Bitcoins.

Tether announced its decision to hold Bitcoin as a reserve currency. This move represented a significant shift in its reserve management strategy.

Tether followed this up by buying an additional 1,529 BTC for $45.4 million in the second quarter of 2023.

The company has also publicly committed to regularly allocating up to 15% of its net realized operating profits towards purchasing Bitcoin.

ETFs With the Largest Bitcoin Holdings

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust: 724,451 BTC

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) has emerged as one of the best performers in U.S. ETF history, pulling in billions of dollars in inflows and consistently maintaining its lead in the market.

As of Aug. 14, 2025, IBIT holds 724,451 BTC and leads the market with approximately $90.36 billion in net assets.

Fidelity Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund: 206,846 BTC

Like BlackRock, Fidelity has attracted significant investor interest, making it a key player in the market.

Currently, the fund holds 206,846 BTC, making it the second-largest Bitcoin holder among ETFs.

This impressive accumulation has helped Fidelity’s FBTC become an attractive option for Bitcoin investors.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust: 185,121 BTC

Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) remains one of the largest Bitcoin ETFs in the market.

The fund has faced consistent challenges in maintaining inflows, with daily outflows frequently occurring.

In 2024, GBTC posted a cumulative net outflow of $21.8 billion , highlighting its ongoing struggles to attract new investments.

Despite these challenges, it continues to hold 185,121 Bitcoin, a significant position in the market, cementing its place among the top Bitcoin ETFs.

Countries With the Largest Bitcoin Holdings

The UAE: 420,000 BTC

Rumors have long circulated in crypto communities suggesting that the United Arab Emirates may control as much as 420,000 BTC — a figure that, if accurate, would place it at the top of the list for national Bitcoin reserves. These claims often stem from asset seizures tied to dismantled Ponzi schemes and fraudulent ventures reportedly intercepted within the country. Yet, the story remains murky. No public addresses , official statements, or verifiable data back up the speculation. Blockchain forensics experts have found no clear evidence to support the claim. While it’s plausible the UAE has confiscated digital assets through legal actions, most analysts believe the reported total is likely overstated or misinterpreted. Nonetheless, the UAE consistently surfaces in discussions of sovereign Bitcoin holdings, securing its place in the broader narrative—even without confirmation.

The United States: 198,022 BTC

According to data from Bitcoin Treasuries, the U.S. has built a significant Bitcoin reserve, holding approximately 198,022 BTC valued at $22.63 billion.

Most of this accumulation stems from law enforcement seizures, particularly since 2020.

Given the evolving stance on cryptocurrency and the anticipated policies of the incoming Donald Trump administration, there is growing speculation that the U.S. may increase its Bitcoin holdings or incorporate it into its strategic reserve.

In fact, several senators have proposed that the U.S. acquire 1 million Bitcoins to solidify its dominance in the digital asset space.

China: 190,000 BTC

China currently holds approximately 190,000 BTC, a substantial amount acquired through the seizure of funds from the PlusToken Ponzi scheme. The Bitcoins are worth around $21.71 billion.

Although China has banned Bitcoin and the broader cryptocurrency industry, experts suggest that the U.S.’s evolving stance on crypto could encourage China to reconsider its position and potentially lift the ban.

Reports suggest that China may have liquidated all of its crypto holdings. On-chain analysts observed tokens being moving to various crypto mixers, indicating a possible sale.

United Kingdom: 61,245 BTC

According to a recent report by Chainalysis, the United Kingdom is the third-largest nation-state holder of Bitcoin.

The U.K. now holds around 61,245 BTC , worth about $7.00 billion at current prices.

Assets, worth approximately $4 billion, were confiscated from individuals Jian Wen and Zhimin Qian .

Ukraine: 46,351 BTC

The Ukrainian government currently holds 46,351 BTC. This includes a significant seizure of $1.5 million worth of crypto assets from Yury Shchigol, a former government official.

North Korea: 13,562 BTC

North Korea’s involvement with Bitcoin largely stems from cyberattacks by state-backed groups like Lazarus, which have targeted crypto exchanges and financial institutions globally. These operations help the regime bypass sanctions and fund state activities through illicit digital asset gains. Several reports reveal the country holds 804 Bitcoin but, if added to those stolen by Lazarus, the amount jumps to 13,562 .

Bhutan: 10,769 BTC

Bhutan has quietly emerged as a top contender in Bitcoin holdings this year, amassing 10,769 BTC valued at $1.31 billion. This makes the small Himalayan nation the fifth-largest nation-state holder of Bitcoin.

Remarkably, these holdings account for approximately 40% of Bhutan’s estimated 2023 GDP of $2.686 billion.

The country’s Bitcoin stash comes from its own mining operations, which have seen significant growth since 2019, positioning Bhutan as a major player in the global crypto landscape.

El Salvador: 6,268 BTC

El Salvador holds 6,268 BTC in its treasury.

The country began acquiring BTC in September 2021.

Since November 2022, El Salvador has followed through on its plan to buy one BTC per day, even during the bear market.

By Dec. 30, 2024, El Salvador hit a new milestone, reaching 6,000 BTC, valued at approximately $560 million.

President Nayib Bukele noted that a government initiative offering accelerated citizenship to immigrants who contribute a BTC “donation” to the national treasury significantly contributed to the country’s Bitcoin accumulation.

Venezuela: 240 BTC

Venezuela’s relationship with Bitcoin mirrors its economic turmoil and shifting regulations. After the failed launch of the Petro in 2018—a state-backed digital currency scrapped in 2024—Bitcoin emerged as a popular alternative. Amid hyperinflation and strict capital controls, many Venezuelans turned to Bitcoin to preserve wealth and maintain financial autonomy. According to public available data, the country now holds 240 Bitcoin, worth $29.2 million .

Finland: 90 BTC