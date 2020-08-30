Tom Brady Finally Gets a Little Revenge on the Indianapolis Colts

The only real blemish on Tom Brady’s record is the Deflate-Gate scandal.

If he were mad at the Colts and wanted revenge, it is not hard to understand why.

But if you live a life like Tom Brady, do you care about something as petty as revenge?

On the one hand, you could say that Tom Brady should have nothing against the Indianapolis Colts. It’s not as if the Colts gave him a lot of trouble over the years. Sure, a lot of the games were close, hard-fought contests. But in a league where winning is all that matters, he went 15-4 against the Colts.

Then there’s Deflate-Gate—the one blemish on an otherwise pristine career. As ridiculous as it was, in the end, it cost Brady four games. Even though missing those four games didn’t do Brady or the Patriots any harm that year, it was something he had to deal with for way too long.

Should he be mad? Of course, who wouldn’t be? Should he want revenge? Why not? Wouldn’t you? So, when he took a shot at the Colts during a recent press conference, we shouldn’t be surprised.

Crowd Noise

During Friday’s scrimmage, the Buccaneers used simulated crowd noise to make the practice a little more like a traditional game day. Later in the day on a Zoom call, a reporter asked Brady what it was like—that is when Brady fired his shot:

Tom Brady on pumped in crowd noise at practice: "I thought it was one of the #Colts old tapes when they were pumping noise into the RCA Dome." Brady ends off saying: "That was a joke guys!!"#Colts haven't played there since 2007. Tom doesn't forget. pic.twitter.com/AEn8ezQqut — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) August 28, 2020

Okay, so it wasn’t like the best ‘Yo, Mama’ joke you ever heard. But it was an unprovoked shot by Brady coming out of nowhere. So, it isn’t revenge on an equal scale but still revenge, nonetheless.

To give the shot some context, in 2007, the Colts were accused of piping in crowd noise during a game against the Patriots. After an investigation, the league decided no cheating was involved and that the noise was feedback from a TV production truck.

So, the Colts were cleared of wrongdoing, but that doesn’t mean anything. They didn’t get punished, but many believed the Colts to be guilty. Former Colts quarterback Peyton Manning even joked about it with Brady during a taping of Peyton’s Place:

Who's side are you taking in this legendary debate? Stream Peyton's Places now on @espn+ to watch their full conversation. pic.twitter.com/Knm2UoBUHH — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) January 4, 2020

Dig at the Colts or Just Brady Having Fun?

Brady has thrown subtle shade in the past, so you could say that comments like this are nothing new. He was rarely, if ever, as forthcoming about it as he was here. But was that because he wanted to take a shot at the Colts?

Or was he having fun?

During his last few years with the Patriots, it was no secret that Brady was not a happy camper. But it has always been the ‘Patriot Way’ to soldier on and get the job done. Since they win, no one questions their methods. However, many have alluded to playing for the Patriots as not being ‘fun.’

Now that he’s no longer with the Patriots, maybe Brady is having fun? According to his throwing coach, Tom House, Brady has told him just that—football’s fun again. If you read his letters to his parents from training camp, that sure seems to be the case:

After taking the shot, he does go into detail about how he was having fun at the expense of Bucs QB coach Clyde Christensen, a longtime Colts assistant at one point.

So— taking shots or having fun? When you live the kind of life Tom Brady leads, revenge is the last thing you have to worry about.

Go ahead and go nuts, Tom. Bill can’t stop you anymore. Have some fun.

