The Xbox Series X Is a Beast – It Might Even Convert PS5 Zealots

Microsoft has revealed the full specs for the next-generation Xbox Series X console.

The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive across the board.

Even PlayStation and PC fans are impressed by the console.

Today, Microsoft unveiled the full specifications of Xbox Series X. It’s a continuation of Microsoft’s policy of keeping everyone abreast of their plans with regular updates.

Xbox Series X Is a Triumph

The next-generation console is nothing short of a beast. Its power puts the previous generation to shame, and its feature list is absolutely mouthwatering:

Eight core Zen 2 CPU

12 Teraflop RDNA 2 GPU

1 TB NVME SSD

15 GB of GDDR6 memory

4K 60 FPS gaming

And don’t forget about a novel modular-like build, four-gen backward compatibility, Parallel Cooling Architecture, and Quick Resume – these are the next-gen specifications we’ve all been waiting for.

Aided by notable press outfits like Digital Foundry and YouTubers to mark the unveiling, Microsoft has pummeled us with details and short clips of the console in action.

Even PS5 Stans Are Singing Xbox’s Praises

The news has spread fast, and the reaction from would-be fans of the Xbox Series X has been nothing short of overwhelmingly positive.

Even self-professed PlayStation fans are reacting positively. As one commenter put it:

As a Playstation (sic) gamer… I am impressed. Good job MS.

The current global coronavirus situation may have helped boost the response. Players would likely welcome any nugget of good news in these trying times.

The new Xbox Series X controller is getting some love too.

Much of the favorable sentiment likely boils down to mass gamer fatigue about Sony’s ongoing radio silence regarding the PlayStation 5 (PS5).

Patience is wearing thin. Players may be looking to the competition for their fix of next-gen news, raising Xbox’s reputation as the most transparent and player-friendly of the two leading console manufacturers.

The fact that PS5 and PC players are lauding Microsoft’s latest reveal signals that the Xbox Series X is impressive. The confidence shown by Microsoft is a sign that it genuinely believes in its next-gen tech and is ready to challenge the PlayStation 5.

The ball is now firmly in Sony’s court.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.