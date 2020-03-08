The PlayStation 5 Is About to Milk You for Every Last Penny

The PlayStation 5 might have a more expensive “Pro” model at launch.

Consoles are about to be serialized like mobile phones.

Keeping up is about to be exhausting (and pricey).

An industry insider has hinted that a more powerful PlayStation 5 (PS5) will launch alongside the base model. This move would combat the Xbox Series X, while the standard PS5 would compete with Microsoft’s weaker, unannounced console, “Lockhart.”

An excerpt from the post:

Sony is releasing 2 PS models. The base PS5 is 9TFLOPs . Their other one is also top of the line to compete with XSX top dog. This all makes sense now as to why people are getting mixed numbers for each of the platforms. I also heard that the top of the line models will be expensive. No pricing but I would guess around $600.

This news aligns with a Game Informer interview, where PlayStation execs all but confirmed a PS5 Pro.

For better or worse, incremental consoles became standard this generation. While Nintendo is opting out, for now, the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One X marked the start of premium hardware. If you thought this was a one-time thing, it’s not.

The next-generation of consoles will be serialized no different than mobile phones. And gaming is about to be much more expensive.

Your PlayStation 5 is About to Be a Subscription Service

Buying a console at launch used to be a great feeling. You’d put a few hundred dollars down, and you’d be secure for the next six to seven years.

Now, you’ll pick up a base PS5 feeling guilty you didn’t opt for the better model.

It’s like getting an iPhone. Buying Apple’s latest comes with a slight feeling of dread, knowing your purchase will be outdated within the next year.

The iPhone upgrade program remedies this somewhat, but it’s also buying into endless payments. Microsoft is already on top of this with the Xbox All Access program. Sony is no doubt going to follow suit.

This makes consoles more accessible but at the cost of yet another monthly fee. It also “justifies” a higher-priced box.

Keeping Up With the Xboxes

Consoles have been behind PC for years. Incremental hardware helps the former stay competitive.

But much like the phone industry, keeping up with new hardware can get tedious. If Microsoft and Sony are going incremental, they need a proper nomenclature.

Right now, Xbox has the Xbox One, the Xbox One S, the Xbox One X, the Xbox One S All-Digital, and the Xbox Series X. Then there’s whatever Lockhart’s official name is. What on Earth are they thinking?

Keep in mind that most people aren’t as in-tune as hardcore gamers. Imagine a non-gaming parent at Wal-Mart seeing that list of hardware.

At least Sony’s names are simple.

Regardless, these incremental consoles are coming, and keeping up will be exhausting. And you can bet both companies will do anything to entice gamers to the more expensive box.

Or, I’ll eat my words, and Sony will drop out of the market forever. I doubt it.

