Nintendo Can Actually Fight the Series X and PS5, Here’s How

Three years in, there’s no sign of how Nintendo will compete with the Series X and PS5.

The Switch’s 2020 release schedule is barren at best.

Nintendo needs to find a way to hang with these next-gen consoles.

The Nintendo Switch turns three this month. So far, the console has had fantastic titles like Breath of the Wild, Fire Emblem: Three Houses, and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Nintendo has also experimented with Labo and Wii Fit Adventure, so the Switch has had its time to shine.

However, this year is the release of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 (PS5). These next-gen consoles are sure to steal the Switch’s thunder, but Nintendo can take a few steps to mitigate the damage. That is, assuming it has been planning for this.

The Nintendo Switch Badly Needs an Upgrade

Unfortunately, there’s almost no chance we’re getting our hands on new hardware in 2020.

But, Nintendo can at least reveal a more powerful Switch. Since its launch, the system has been underpowered. This wasn’t a huge issue at first because of the unique idea and Breath of the Wild. But even that game struggled at times.

However, the Switch’s novelty is wearing off, and players will notice this lack of power soon. Nintendo’s hardware will struggle to run next-gen titles without an upgrade.

In retrospect, it’s odd that the Switch’s dock doesn’t provide more system power. That’s an overlooked feature that Nintendo could add in an upgraded version.

Next-gen consoles will have Cyberpunk 2077. The Nintendo Switch will not. Could that change with new hardware? Absolutely. The Witcher 3 recently came to Switch. There’s no reason Cyberpunk 2077 can’t either – but only with a more powerful machine.

The Switch Could Compete With Exciting New Games

Aside from its portability, the Switch is a success mainly due to its games. I’ve mentioned the system’s fantastic previous titles, but their 2020 lineup isn’t looking great.

Animal Crossing releases this month, but, as far as we know, that’s the system’s only giant upcoming release. Sure, No More Heroes 3 and Sports Story release this year, but those are more niche titles. Neither of those will beat out The Last of Us 2’s inevitable PS5 version, or Halo: Infinite.

Nintendo needs a bombshell hit for this holiday season. Metroid Prime is a ways away, and we probably won’t see a new Mario title this year. Breath of the Wild 2 is the most likely scenario, and that could even push new hardware.

Unfortunately, Nintendo hasn’t confirmed anything yet. They might not release anything. If that’s the case, they should at least consider a price drop.

While the Switch can outlive a potential game drought in 2020, it would be a missed opportunity to compete on Nintendo’s part.

This article was edited by Aaron Weaver.