The Controversial Cyberpunk 2077 Delay Has Seemingly Paid Off

New live-streamed footage of the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 captured on a base model PS4 bodes well for last-gen console performance.



By: Thomas Bardwell | Email

CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077 is easily the year's most-anticipated game, and it shows. | Source: Ina FASSBENDER / AFP

Cyberpunk 2077 streamed by one lucky player yet again yesterday.

The player who live-streamed the gameplay reportedly captured it on a base model PS4.

It’s not perfect, but bodes well for the game’s launch next week.

There’s been some concern, sparked by news that CD Projekt Red’s most recent delay was due to hurdles optimizing the game for PS4 and Xbox One, that the performance of the soon-to-be-released Cyberpunk 2077 may leave those playing on last-gen consoles disappointed.

A new gameplay leak, presumable courtesy of one of the retail copies that popped up in the wild a couple of weeks back, appears to provide some reassurance that Cyberpunk 2077 will run relatively well on the base PS4, at least.

The new footage appeared online yesterday, reportedly live-streamed on a base model PS4 and running the French language version of Cyberpunk 2077. Much like the previous leak, the 20-minute video offers a glimpse at the game’s early missions as well as some faffing around with settings and the like.

CD Project Red is assiduously wiping the footage from the internet. Still, you can watch it via various mirrors that are, for now, outpacing the developer’s efforts, including here (no promises that it will be up by the time you’re reading).

Cyberpunk 2077 on Base PS4 Doesn’t Look Half-Bad

It’s not perfect; there’s clipping, draw distance issues, peculiar NPC behavior, and the capture quality doesn’t do it any favors either. But, it’s not half bad considering we are more than likely looking at a two-month-old build. It certainly appears CD Projekt Red aired on the side of caution with the last delay to ensure the game is in tip-top condition for launch.

An inevitable day-one patch packed with the work poured into the game by CD Projekt Red since the game went gold in October will likely iron out many of the issues and more.

Cyberpunk 2077, arguably the most-anticipated game of 2020, launches in just over a week on Dec. 10.