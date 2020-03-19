Spider-Man 2 Leak: Every Rumor Swirling About This PS5 Exclusive

A Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 leak surfaced online today.

Developer Insomniac Games will allegedly announce the game this summer, in line for a Holiday 2021 release on PlayStation 5.

The leak reportedly offers the first details of the story, villains, and mechanics to feature in the sequel.

A new leak has surfaced with alleged insights into what Insomniac Games may be planning for a sequel to Marvel’s Spider-Man, the hugely successful PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Leak

As these things go, the leak comes from a post on Reddit. Consequently, take it all with a pinch of salt.

The leak claims Insomniac Games is aiming to reveal Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 this summer. A PlayStation 5 release is then on the cards for Holiday 2021, more than likely in September, to match the release window of the original.

The game will retain the single-player roots of the first one with no online co-op. The action will shift to Brooklyn and Queens rather than Manhattan.

Super Soldiers, Villains, and Miles

Set in the winter, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s story allegedly starts approximately five to six months from where we left off.

Protagonist Peter Parker has shacked up with love interest MJ, but she’s away for the first act of the game. He’s left mourning the death of his Aunt May.

In tandem, Oscorp is up to no good again, trying to create a super-soldier. Things go awry. Botched DNA cloning spawns a horde of new villains. Among them, we have Harry Osborn morph into a Venom-like character, while Carnage and Mysterio also make an appearance.

Erstwhile Venom incarnation, Eddie Brock, is also in the game, but with Osborn picking up the mantle as Venom, it’s not clear how that dynamic will work.

Like in the original, Miles – Spider-Man’s would-be successor – has playable segments. This time around, Insomniac may let players roam the city as Miles, rather than stick to the linear set pieces of the first Spider-Man. The leak says players will be able to swap between the characters in certain situations.

Web-Swinging Rework

The leaker suggests Insomniac is reworking the web-swinging mechanics entirely. There will be three distinct modes (realistic, arcade, and hybrid) with varying degrees of realism.

They’ve gone all out on the animation tech this time, so we won’t see the same animation as much, more variety, not only are they bringing the animations from PS4 over for the swing releases, they’re adding MANY MANY MANY more. They have like 2 animators devoted completely and solely to the web release animations throughout the entire development cycle.

While neither Sony nor Insomniac Games have officially announced a sequel, it’s more a case of when than if.

Critics and players alike praised Marvel’s Spider-Man for its expansive open-world take on New York City, a thrilling narrative, and an extensive arsenal of combat-focused gadgets and skills. The game’s success was such that we saw Sony acquire Insomniac Games and bring it under the Sony Interactive Entertainment Worldwide Studios umbrella.

The leak remains unsubstantiated. But the reported details appear to fall in line with what we could expect from a sequel. If genuine, we’ll only have to wait a few months for Insomniac Games and Sony to make an announcement.

This article was edited by Josiah Wilmoth.