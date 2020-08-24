Sony’s ‘Best-Ever’ PS5 Launch Lineup Claim Has Me Skeptical

In a recent interview, Eric Lempel commented that the PS5 launch lineup would be the best in PlayStation history.

This is quite a strong claim considering how strong previous PlayStation lineups have been.

Is the PS5 lineup going to be that strong, or are Sony excessively confident?

The launch of the PS5 and Xbox Series X is getting closer and closer, so each console’s launch lineup is coming under increasing scrutiny.

In a recent interview with GameIndustry.Biz, Eric Lempel, SVP and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment made an interesting claim about the PS5 launch lineup.

“I would say that this is the best line-up that we’ve ever seen in the history of PlayStation”

This statement either shows a considerable lack of hindsight or supreme confidence in some upcoming reveals.

The PS5 Launch Lineup Has a Lot Of Competition

Claiming that the PS5 lineup is the best in PlayStation history is a bold claim. The PlayStation line of consoles has had some insanely good launch games over the year.

In particular, the PlayStation 2 had a lineup that was 27 games strong. Among them were groundbreaking titles like Tekken Tag Tournament, arguably one of the best games in the Tekken series, and Timesplitters, the first entry in the critically acclaimed FPS shooter.

So far, nothing that the PS5 lineup has is looking ready to stand up to those now established franchises. Of course, we have no way of knowing how good the lineup is going to be until the console and games come out.

PlayStation themselves think they have a winner on their hands. Watch the video below.

What Games Are Going to Make the Launch Lineup Great?

So what is it that has given Sony such confidence in the PS5’s launch lineup? Well, it’s awkward to gauge, if only because we don’t precisely know which games are launch titles, and which aren’t.

There’s a decent amount of speculation that the Demon’s Souls remake will be a launch title due to its recent rating in South Korea. That would undoubtedly be a strong contender considering how popular the Souls series has become since the original game was released.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is arguably the most compelling reason to buy the PlayStation 5 on launch day. Godfall is the other title that will be exclusive to the PS5.

Console-exclusive Deathloop is one of the potentially strong games and will make use of the DualSense’s adaptive trigger features. It’s a shame the game has been delayed till 2021.

Until release hits, we’re stuck wondering, but Sony continues to make bold claims with the PS5’s current launch slate.

