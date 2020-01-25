The Real Reason PewDiePie Quit? His Fans Are Unbelievably Annoying

PewDiePie is relaxing in Japan after taking a break from YouTube.

Meanwhile his editor made this candid remark, “PewDiePie fans are actually the most annoying fans ever. I love them but they’re so annoying.”

Earlier this month, I got swarmed by annoying PewDiePie fans for roasting Felix in a farewell op-ed. It was exhausting.

PewDiePie has been spotted on Instagram enjoying his time off in Japan with his wife Marzia. He said last year he’s thinking about moving there permanently.

Good to see Pewds is getting some rest after putting up with his fans for years.

The day after he uploaded his last video and called it quits for the time being, his editor couldn’t help but admit to the press that the fans were getting to him.

In an interview for Metro, PewDiePie editor Sive said:

The fanbase is big, I do feel some pressure but at the same time I try my best! People DM me, telling me I should be replaced. I’ve had people tell me, ‘You should be executed.’ PewDiePie fans are actually the most annoying fans ever. I love them but they’re so annoying.

Yeah, they really are. Even more annoying than this:

When he announced the break, PewDiePie told viewers:

I’m tired. I’m feeling very tired. I don’t know if you can tell.

I can only imagine. After I roasted PewDiePie in an op-ed earlier this month, the Bro Army swarmed my email, mentions, and DMs to take their revenge, by…

Being impressively annoying.

I’ve never seen so many anime gifs in my life.

PewDiePie Fans Have No Taste for Roast

I sent PewDiePie off with a good-natured roast in an op-ed piece, and instead of laughing along with me, a thousand plus bros contacted me to tell me I have no sense of humor and missed the joke. Irony alert. These Brobots were pretty square.

One of their biggest grievances was that I was too dense to realize PewDiePie was just joking, not seriously bashing tree planting. The Bro Army also insisted PewDiePie knows he displayed Norway’s flag, not Finland’s, and did it as a joke.

Why can’t they just acknowledge even a minor fault like a geography slip up? You can still like someone even if they don’t know the national flags of neighboring countries.

The bros’ one-sided defense of anything Felix does is even more obnoxious than this:

Annoying Gaming Nerds

PewDiePie fans said I was taking him too seriously, but they take him so seriously that some of them even sent me some pretty intimidating, threatening messages.

But the most common response by far, was literally hundreds of PewDiePie fans telling me I have “smol pp.” I didn’t know what this term meant, so I had to look it up. According to Bulbapedia, PP stands for “Power Points” in Pokemon video games:

Power Points (Japanese: パワーポイント Power Points), or PP for short, are the energy that a Pokémon requires in order to perform a move.

Well, the joke’s on you, Bros.

I don’t even play Pokemon. I actually have real things to do. Trying to make me feel bad about not being good at a video game I don’t even care about is pretty embarrassing.

Even more embarrassing than this:

I gotta say, I feel for Felix now. Can’t imagine what he has to put up with. Just one week of interacting with a small number of his fans was exhausting. He deserves this break.

