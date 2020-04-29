PS5 Should Get Ghost of Tsushima & The Last of Us Part 2, but It Likely Won’t

The delay of The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima raises the possibility that the PS4 exclusives will be released on PS5.

Fans have said that they would enjoy playing the new games on Sony’s new, more powerful console.

However, Sony will be unlikely to do this as it could undermine the PS5’s specs.

This week, Sony confirmed what many gamers had suspected, that The Last of Us Part 2 and Ghost of Tsushima have been delayed. While the games are officially releasing on PS4, it has prompted some to ask whether they could also be released on PS5.

PS5 Launches Just Months After Two PS4 Exclusives

There will be just a few months between the release of Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us Part 2, and the PS5, which launches in holiday 2020. This means that players are unlikely to have found all of the secrets and Easter eggs in the two games before GameStop starts forcing workers into overtime to get the PS5 onto store shelves.

For gamers, releasing the games on PS5 and PS4 could be a brilliant solution. Just like with Grand Theft Auto 5, which arrived on the PS4 and Xbox One a year after those consoles had launched, this would allow gamers to keep on enjoying what Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2 have to offer.

How Big Are Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2?

However, the probability of Sony bringing the games to PS5 or confirming them at its rumored PS5 reveal event is outstandingly low. Releasing a game like Ghost of Tsushima, which is by far the largest game from Sucker Punch Productions, could undermine the PS5’s power. The Last of Us Part 2 is so big that it comes on two Blu-ray discs.

The PS5’s specs mean that the console can offer better-looking games that are much bigger but have no loading screens. What does it say about the PS5 if two of its biggest games are something that the PS4, with its weaker specs, also had no trouble running?

Sony will want developers to use the PS5’s power to make newer, bigger games that make Ghost of Tsushima and The Last of Us Part 2 look tiny in comparison. That may be disappointing for fans, but as there are also rumors that the PS5 will be in limited supply at launch, PS4 players will have time to finish them before they get the new console.

