Pro-Skater Blasts EA for ‘Stupid’ Corporate Skate Franchise Strategy

A new Skate game is coming…

…but it isn’t the sequel fans have wanted.

Will we ever see a Skate 4?

Fans have been clamoring for a new Skate game since the 2010 release of Skate 3. According to a new rumor, these fans might get what they want.

But they won’t be happy about it.

A New Skate Game (Sort of)

As discovered by Wccftech, pro rider Jason Dill says EA called to speak with him about the franchise. Only, the corporate idiots were talking about a mobile version of Skate 3.

That’s it.

Dill wasn’t having any of this bullsh*t. He said back:

Hey, no big deal, but nobody wants your stupid mobile version of Skate 3. Make Skate f–king 4 already, cuz just, like, do it. Just make the game and participate again. You can’t level it up to the same numbers you get on other games, you do it for a cultural thing that pays you back later.

At least someone is standing up for the fans.

Knowing EA, a mobile Skate 3 would be full of pay-walled content and microtransactions. Those douchebags couldn’t release a quality mobile title without nickel-and-diming every fan they could.

If EA gave a crap, they wouldn’t have gone a whole console generation without a single peep regarding the franchise. It’s not like there’s a lack of fan outcry.

Are we supposed to believe they suddenly care about the fans and franchise? Nope. This is just the cheapest way to profit.

What’s especially strange is a next-gen Skate 4 would sell like crazy. Even a heavily funded game would make its money back Day 1, no doubt.

What are they waiting for?

Skateboarding Games Aren’t Dead

Fortunately, there are alternatives to make EA’s ignorance more bearable.

Games like Session and SkaterXL are impressive titles available on Steam right now. Rumors of a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater remaster are rampant as well.

If EA does go through with a mobile Skate game, we can be sure they’ll take advantage of our nostalgia. It’s best not to give them a single dime until we get what we’re asking for.

Skate 4 or die.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.