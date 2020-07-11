This PlayStation 5 Patent Can Change How You Buy Games Forever

The PlayStation 5 Share button might get a lot more powerful.

A new patent hints at shareable interactive guides.

Could this introduce a new era of tips and trophy hunting?

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One generation introduced the Share button. This feature allows players to share short clips and screenshots on Twitter or their console feeds. While revolutionary at the time, the PlayStation 5 might take sharing to the next level.

PlayStation 5 and Interactive Guides

A new patent reveals potential “interactive guides,” which would reach a lot further than simple gameplay clips. Ideally, using the share button, players can create interactive gameplay segments and send them to friends.

These could be useful as a collectible guide or boss hints, for example. If you need help in a specific Spider-Man side boss, I can record myself in one phase–the exact one you’re stuck on. You can view it, maybe even play it, and move on from there.

Or maybe I experience a crazy, one of a kind coincidence in an open-world game. An interactive demo might allow a friend to relive that moment.

Interactivity At Its Finest

Interactive guides could serve as an alternative to YouTube searches or forum browsing for an answer. Imagine the ability to solve in-game problems without leaving the software.

Plus, being able to share these online could greatly expand the trophy hunter sub-culture. Sharing clips on Twitter will never be the same.

Of course, considering this is just a patent, it might not amount to anything. Sony has published a variety of PSVR2-related patents, for example, and so far, we’ve seen nothing from that.

Sony has also patented a possible PlayStation cartridge, been granted one related to backward compatibility, and published a more horrific patent that would push microtransactions.