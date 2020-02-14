PewDiePie Took His Wife on The Weirdest Valentine’s Day Date Ever

PewDiePie isn’t exactly the smoothest guy on Earth.

But couldn’t Felix not be weird, just once all year, for Valentine’s Day?

Instead Kjellberg had to go and make Cupid’s birthday all about his weird obsession with aquariums. Poor Marzia!

PewDiePie’s wife posted Instagram photos of her weirdest Valentine’s Day date ever with Felix. Nothing says romance like sharks, squid and those cold unblinking fish stares.

Marzia was cool about it though. She wrote:

Stopped by the acquarium to say hi to my puffer valentine 🐡💘 not sure what happened to the 3rd photo but let’s say that’s how joy looks like. Also check out that strange starfish at the bottom of the 4th photo. ⭐👀

Felix, you’re supposed to take her out to eat lobster, not watch them through a glass.

PewDiePie’s Weird Aquarium Obsession

PewDiePie has long been obsessed with the fish, the ocean and aquariums. What’s up with that? This is his second trip to the aquarium in three months.

The aquarium is fun, but no normal person goes to the aquarium twice in three months. In November, Felix went all the way to Canada just to visit an aquarium there:

PewDiePie can’t even play Minecraft without building aquariums. And the Bro Army have adopted his obsession for the ocean deep. They’re constantly giving each other Minecraft aquarium tips, and spotting PewDiePie themed fish in Minecraft.

PewDiePie’s official video game, Tuber Simulator, even has an aquarium building feature.

That’s fine if Pewds has a weird obsession with aquariums. But Felix, you’re supposed to do something that she’s interested in for Valentine’s Day bro.

Bro Fish

So why is PewDiePie obsessed with fish and aquariums?

Could it be evidence of the existential crisis that led him to take a break from YouTube in the first place? Maybe Felix relates to the fish in the aquariums. His life is like being a fish in an aquarium, always on display, behind the glass.

If PewDiePie were a fish, he’d be a dolphin with that relentless, annoying laugh.

