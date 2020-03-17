Next-Gen Xbox Series X Reveals Its Most Frustrating Feature Yet

Microsoft confirms how the Xbox Series X expandable storage will work.

The console works with expansion cards of up to 1TB and these cards slot into the back.

However, players could run into a big issue with the storage cards if the Xbox Series X becomes incredibly popular.

In a surprise drop of information today, Microsoft has revealed more Xbox Series X specs and features. The Xbox Series X offers incredible power and it will have expandable storage, giving players twice as much room to store their favorite games.

The expandable storage, which goes up to 1TB, “matches internal storage exactly,” says Microsoft. These cards have been built by Seagate and offer “optimal performance” for any games running from it. Xbox Series X players will be able to run older Xbox games from USB 3.1 hard drives but you won’t be able to get the bells and whistles of games optimized for the Xbox Series X architecture.

A Microsoft spokesperson told Verge:

Games optimized for Xbox Series X and the Velocity Architecture need to be run from the internal SSD or the Expandable Storage Drive

The Seagate storage cards are small and seem easy to slot into the back of the Xbox Series X console. However, players could run into issues if the they’re in short supply.

Games like Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 and Halo Infinite, the two confirmed Xbox Series X games, are unlikely to be small and 1TB won’t get players very far. The 1TB card could potentially fly off of shelves as gamers try to plan for those frustrating moments where they’ve run out of room on their console and have to choose something to delete to install a new title.

If that does happen, Xbox Series X players won’t have many options. If they are unable to find these storage cards in shops, the dance of deletion will begin. Those features such as faster game loading and Quick Resume mean very little if players are having to delete and install games in this way.

Using storage cards like this also means that Xbox Series X players won’t get tricked by third-party companies selling cards that don’t work. To keep fans happy, Microsoft will have to make sure its supply chain is well-stocked to ensure availability throughout the console’s life-span.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of CCN.com.

This article was edited by Samburaj Das.