Blockchains Were Meant to Replace SWIFT, But Now the Organization Is Building its Own

Key Takeaways

Payment-focused blockchains are often pitched as a better alternative to the SWIFT-based system.

However, SWIFT itself is increasingly committed to blockchain solutions.

SWIFT’s latest project will prototype an open ledger that supports whatever tokenized assets banks require.

For years, blockchains like Stellar and Ripple’s XRP Ledger have been positioned as faster, more efficient alternatives to the SWIFT network. But these platforms have never really eaten into SWIFT’s dominant market share of cross-border payments.

Now, with SWIFT developing its own prototype blockchain ledger in partnership with Consensys, upstart digital challengers may never achieve global adoption.

Blockchain’s Challenge to SWIFT

The notion that blockchains could challenge SWIFT’s hold on global interbank payments is most closely aligned with Ripple.

In a 2020 blog post, Ripple Labs board member Asheesh Birla summed up this argument succinctly.

“Blockchain technology allows businesses and financial institutions to transact and accept payments directly, eliminating the need for a “middleman” like SWIFT,” he wrote .

CEO Brad Garlinghouse was even more bold. “What we’re doing and executing on a day-by-day basis is, in fact, taking over SWIFT,” he said in 2018.

In a similar vein, Stellar dedicates an entire section of its website to SWIFT’s inefficiencies, concluding that the incumbent payment network’s time is nearly up, and that a faster, cheaper blockchain solution should replace it.

SWIFT’s Blockchain Journey

In today’s world, most consumers expect money to move at the speed of the internet. To meet this demand, fintech startups now offer a range of cross-border payment rails that settle in minutes, or even quicker.

Against this backdrop, the organization has moved to upgrade its standards and infrastructure, for example, by integrating faster, 24/7 domestic systems like FedNow into its global network. Nevertheless, it can still take up to five business days to process a SWIFT transfer.

Behind the scenes, however, SWIFT’s innovation labs have quietly been working away at their own blockchain solutions that might one day connect to nearly every bank in the world.

Since at least 2022, SWIFT has been exploring how central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and tokenized assets could be integrated into existing financial infrastructures.

A clearer picture of these efforts has emerged this year. Working alongside central and commercial banks, SWIFT has increasingly positioned itself as an intermediary that connects banks and emerging blockchain platforms.

This new role is continuous with what SWIFT has always been—a common messaging standard that enables interoperability between different systems, rather than a payment processor in its own right.

Fragmentation and Interoperability

For SWIFT’s latest foray into blockchain, announced on Monday, Sept. 29, the organization is prototyping an open ledger that will facilitate the movement of tokenized value across diverse platforms.

“The types of tokens that will be exchanged on the ledger is the territory of commercial and central banks,” SWIFT will simply provide the means of interoperability, a statement said .

With the range of stablecoins, CBDCs, and tokenized deposits expanding everyday, not to mention alternative blockchain rails like Ripple, Birla’s vision of a global payment system without middle men looks increasingly far-fetched.

Far from replacing the incumbent, platforms like Ripple and Stellar helped create the fragmentation that could redefine SWIFT’s mission in the blockchain era.