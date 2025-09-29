Search
Home / News / Technology / Blockchain / Blockchains Were Meant to Replace SWIFT, But Now the Organization Is Building its Own
Blockchain
4 min read

Blockchains Were Meant to Replace SWIFT, But Now the Organization Is Building its Own

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
SWIFT's blockchain proposal might not make Ripple or Stellar redundant, but it could throw cold water on their plans for global adoption.

SWIFT's blockchain proposal might not make Ripple or Stellar redundant, but it could throw cold water on their plans for global adoption. | Credit: Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Payment-focused blockchains are often pitched as a better alternative to the SWIFT-based system.
  • However, SWIFT itself is increasingly committed to blockchain solutions.
  • SWIFT’s latest project will prototype an open ledger that supports whatever tokenized assets banks require.

For years, blockchains like Stellar and Ripple’s XRP Ledger have been positioned as faster, more efficient alternatives to the SWIFT network. But these platforms have never really eaten into SWIFT’s dominant market share of cross-border payments.

Now, with SWIFT developing its own prototype blockchain ledger in partnership with Consensys, upstart digital challengers may never achieve global adoption.

Bet on ESports with These Partners
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
ThunderPick

ThunderPick
promotions
Up to 2000 EUR Welcome Package
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 6
Claim Offer
BetPlay

BetPlay
promotions
Up to 50000 MBC Welcome Package
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 7
Claim Offer
Wild.io

Wild.io
promotions
Boost your deposits with 350% in Bonuses and 200 Free Spins!
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin 7
Claim Offer

Blockchain’s Challenge to SWIFT

The notion that blockchains could challenge SWIFT’s hold on global interbank payments is most closely aligned with Ripple.

In a 2020 blog post, Ripple Labs board member Asheesh Birla summed up this argument succinctly.

“Blockchain technology allows businesses and financial institutions to transact and accept payments directly, eliminating the need for a “middleman” like SWIFT,” he wrote .

CEO Brad Garlinghouse was even more bold. “What we’re doing and executing on a day-by-day basis is, in fact, taking over SWIFT,” he said in 2018.

In a similar vein, Stellar dedicates an entire section of its website to SWIFT’s inefficiencies, concluding that the incumbent payment network’s time is nearly up, and that a faster, cheaper blockchain solution should replace it.

SWIFT’s Blockchain Journey

In today’s world, most consumers expect money to move at the speed of the internet. To meet this demand, fintech startups now offer a range of cross-border payment rails that settle in minutes, or even quicker.

Against this backdrop, the organization has moved to upgrade its standards and infrastructure, for example, by integrating faster, 24/7 domestic systems like FedNow into its global network. Nevertheless, it can still take up to five business days to process a SWIFT transfer.

Behind the scenes, however, SWIFT’s innovation labs have quietly been working away at their own blockchain solutions that might one day connect to nearly every bank in the world.

Since at least 2022, SWIFT has been exploring how central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) and tokenized assets could be integrated into existing financial infrastructures.

A clearer picture of these efforts has emerged this year. Working alongside central and commercial banks, SWIFT has increasingly positioned itself as an intermediary that connects banks and emerging blockchain platforms.

This new role is continuous with what SWIFT has always been—a common messaging standard that enables interoperability between different systems, rather than a payment processor in its own right.

Fragmentation and Interoperability

For SWIFT’s latest foray into blockchain, announced on Monday, Sept. 29, the organization is prototyping an open ledger that will facilitate the movement of tokenized value across diverse platforms.

“The types of tokens that will be exchanged on the ledger is the territory of commercial and central banks,”  SWIFT will simply provide the means of interoperability, a statement said .

With the range of stablecoins, CBDCs, and tokenized deposits expanding everyday, not to mention alternative blockchain rails like Ripple, Birla’s vision of a global payment system without middle men looks increasingly far-fetched.

Far from replacing the incumbent, platforms like Ripple and Stellar helped create the fragmentation that could redefine SWIFT’s mission in the blockchain era.

Latest Editor's Picks
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    PayPal, Circle and Tether are throwing their weight behind an emerging roster of Layer 1 blockchains optimized for stablecoins.
    Blockchain
    Sep 24, 2025 | 1:51 PM UTC5 days ago

    PayPal, Circle and Tether Are Backing Stablecoin L1s

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Zschach noted that Ripple wasn’t facing regulatory scrutiny but a regular lawsuit.
    Crypto
    September 2, 2025 11:17 AM

    Ripple, SWIFT Trade Barbs Amid XRPL Payments Trial

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Nine European banks plan a MiCA-regulated euro stablecoin by 2026, aiming to rival USD tokens as ECB’s digital euro stalls.
    Crypto
    Sep 25, 2025 | 12:51 PM UTC4 days ago

    Europe’s Banking Giants Eye Euro Stablecoin by 2026, Filling Void Left by Lagging Digital Euro

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!