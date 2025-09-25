Europe’s Banking Giants Eye Euro Stablecoin by 2026, Filling Void Left by Lagging Digital Euro

Key Takeaways
Europe’s biggest financial institutions are taking the stablecoin industry into their own hands.
Nine major banks from across the continent are forming a joint venture to issue a fully MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin by 2026, aiming to establish a regulated standard for digital payments as the European Central Bank’s (ECB) digital euro project continues to stall.
The group includes ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International, representing eight countries and a mix of retail, corporate, and cooperative lenders.
Together, they have incorporated a new entity in the Netherlands and are applying for an electronic money institution (EMI) license from De Nederlandsche Bank.
If approved, the stablecoin will be backed 1:1 with euro reserves held in segregated accounts and invested in low-risk, liquid assets.
The consortium says it will leverage blockchain for transparency, programmability, and instant settlement, while ensuring compliance with MiCA’s stringent requirements for reserve management, redemption rights, and disclosure.
The euro stablecoin is expected to directly challenge the growing dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins, which currently account for the lion’s share of global stablecoin volume.
With U.S. regulation now clearing the way for stablecoin issuers, European banks are looking to defend the euro’s role in the global economy.
The project also underscores growing frustration with the ECB’s slow rollout of its digital euro.
While policymakers have committed to the initiative, executives such as Piero Cipollone of the ECB’s board have indicated that a functioning digital euro may not arrive before 2029.
By moving ahead with their own tokenized euro, the banks aim to provide a private-sector complement—and potential testbed—for Europe’s eventual CBDC.
Analysts say it could also give European businesses and consumers earlier access to programmable money in a fully regulated framework, closing the gap with faster-moving markets like the U.S. and Asia.
If successful, the consortium’s euro stablecoin would mark one of the most ambitious attempts yet to fuse traditional finance with blockchain, accelerating Europe’s push toward a hybrid system of public and private digital money.