Search
Home / News / Crypto / Regulation & Policy / Europe’s Banking Giants Eye Euro Stablecoin by 2026, Filling Void Left by Lagging Digital Euro
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

Europe’s Banking Giants Eye Euro Stablecoin by 2026, Filling Void Left by Lagging Digital Euro

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Nine European banks plan a MiCA-regulated euro stablecoin by 2026, aiming to rival USD tokens as ECB’s digital euro stalls.

Nine European banks plan a MiCA-regulated euro stablecoin by 2026, aiming to rival USD tokens as ECB’s digital euro stalls. | Credit: Getty Images.

Share on

Key Takeaways

  • Nine leading European banks have formed a consortium to launch a euro-backed stablecoin.
  • The project is designed as a counterweight to the dominance of U.S. dollar stablecoins.
  • The stablecoin is planned for release in the second half of 2026, pending regulatory approval.

Europe’s biggest financial institutions are taking the stablecoin industry into their own hands.

Nine major banks from across the continent are forming a joint venture to issue a fully MiCA-compliant euro stablecoin by 2026, aiming to establish a regulated standard for digital payments as the European Central Bank’s (ECB) digital euro project continues to stall.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 154
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 230
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 578
Claim Offer

Consortium Seeks Dutch License

The group includes ING, Banca Sella, KBC, Danske Bank, DekaBank, UniCredit, SEB, CaixaBank, and Raiffeisen Bank International, representing eight countries and a mix of retail, corporate, and cooperative lenders.

Together, they have incorporated a new entity in the Netherlands and are applying for an electronic money institution (EMI) license from De Nederlandsche Bank.

If approved, the stablecoin will be backed 1:1 with euro reserves held in segregated accounts and invested in low-risk, liquid assets.

The consortium says it will leverage blockchain for transparency, programmability, and instant settlement, while ensuring compliance with MiCA’s stringent requirements for reserve management, redemption rights, and disclosure.

Rivals to USD Stablecoins

The euro stablecoin is expected to directly challenge the growing dominance of dollar-backed stablecoins, which currently account for the lion’s share of global stablecoin volume.

With U.S. regulation now clearing the way for stablecoin issuers, European banks are looking to defend the euro’s role in the global economy.

The project also underscores growing frustration with the ECB’s slow rollout of its digital euro.

While policymakers have committed to the initiative, executives such as Piero Cipollone of the ECB’s board have indicated that a functioning digital euro may not arrive before 2029.

Bridging Banks and Blockchain

By moving ahead with their own tokenized euro, the banks aim to provide a private-sector complement—and potential testbed—for Europe’s eventual CBDC.

Analysts say it could also give European businesses and consumers earlier access to programmable money in a fully regulated framework, closing the gap with faster-moving markets like the U.S. and Asia.

If successful, the consortium’s euro stablecoin would mark one of the most ambitious attempts yet to fuse traditional finance with blockchain, accelerating Europe’s push toward a hybrid system of public and private digital money.

Top Picks for Ethereum

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    See more
    [email protected]
    Related News
    PayPal, Circle and Tether are throwing their weight behind an emerging roster of Layer 1 blockchains optimized for stablecoins.
    Blockchain
    Sep 24, 2025 | 1:51 PM UTC23 hours ago

    PayPal, Circle and Tether Are Backing Stablecoin L1s

    James Morales
    James Morales
    The CFTC is considering a groundbreaking plan to allow stablecoins like USDT and USDC to serve as collateral in the U.S. derivatives market.
    Crypto
    Sep 24, 2025 | 12:32 PM UTCYesterday

    Stablecoins Could Soon Back US Derivatives Trades Under New CFTC Plan

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    Tether shoots for the top spot with $20 billion raise.
    Crypto
    Sep 24, 2025 | 12:02 PM UTCYesterday

    Stablecoin Giant Tether Aims for World’s Most Valuable Company Status With $20B Raise

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!