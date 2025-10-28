Search
Home / News / Technology / Blockchain / Was the Bitcoin White Paper Intentionally Published on Halloween?
Blockchain
4 min read

Was the Bitcoin White Paper Intentionally Published on Halloween?

Published
James Morales
Published
By James Morales
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Cobweb, Halloween.

Why was the Bitcoin white paper published on Halloween? | Credit: Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The Bitcoin white paper was published on Oct. 31, 2008.
  • Did Satoshi Nakamoto choose Halloween on purpose?
  • Several theories explore the significance of the date.

One of the more intriguing aspects of Bitcoin lore is that Satoshi Nakamoto’s original white paper was published on Halloween in 2008.

But is there any significance to the date, or was it merely a coincidence of timing?

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether USD Coin Solana 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
WEEX

WEEX
promotions
Enjoy up to 30,000 USDT Bonus when you sign up and complete tasks.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 207
Claim Offer

The Reformation Day Hypothesis

Although Satoshi never explained why they chose to publish their white paper on Oct. 31, they wouldn’t have been the first person to use the date to inject an event with symbolism.

In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his famous 95 Theses on the door of the All Saints’ Church in Wittenberg on the Catholic holiday of All Hallows’ Eve.

Historians have speculated that Luther chose the date to grab people’s attention. To this day, Halloween continues to be celebrated as Reformation Day in Lutheran Churches.

In the sixteenth century, Luther’s rallying cry kickstarted a religious movement that turned Europe on a new course away from the Vatican. Then, more so than today, religious institutions held such power that Luther’s religious revolt was equally a political and economic revolution.

Five hundred years later, Satoshi’s decision to publish their white paper on Reformation Day could have alluded to Bitcoin’s revolutionary potential. And just like the religious schisms of the sixteenth century, the project Satoshi started continues to divide followers.

Death and Rebirth in Bitcoin Mythology

Another possibility is that Satoshi chose Halloween as a nod to the ancient Gaelic festival of Samhain, which marks the halfway point between the September equinox and the winter solstice.

Many modern Halloween traditions can trace their roots back to Samhain. Its associations with death and rebirth appeal to cypherpunk narratives of Bitcoin bringing about a new financial system.

Considering that Bitcoin’s genesis block was mined close to New Year’s Day a few months later, Satoshi’s choice of Oct. 31 could be viewed as communicating the birth of a new economic paradigm.

The American Political Cycle

A final theory about Bitcoin’s Halloween inception that has been floated online is that Satoshi chose Oct. 31 because it lands just before U.S. election day, which the U.S. Code dictates must take place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.

If Satoshi chose the date based on the American political calendar, this could also explain why Bitcoin’s four-year halving cycle aligns with presidential elections.

Like the Bitcoin inventor’s true identity, the rationale behind publishing the white paper on Halloween may never be known, but regardless, it contributes to the cryptocurrency’s mystique to this day.

$31 Billion in Bitcoin Options set To Expire on Halloween

Fourteen years after Satoshi published their white paper, Bitcoin has grown into a multi-trillion dollar asset, complete with established derivatives markets and rising institutional investment.

As evidence of the cryptocurrency’s continued popularity, options worth $31 billion are due to expire on Oct. 31—a new record for a single day.

The looming contract deadline feels especially spooky given a recent flash crash that liquidated $19 billion worth of margin collateral.

Top Picks for Bitcoin
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    James Morales
    About the Author

    James Morales

    James Morales is CCN’s blockchain and crypto policy reporter. He has been working in the news media since 2020, writing about topics such as payments, banking and financial technology. These days, he likes to explore the latest blockchain innovations and the evolving landscape of global crypto regulation. With an educational background in social anthropology and media studies, James uses his platform as a journalist to explore how new technologies work, why they matter and how they might shape our future.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    MSTR2100 price analysis
    Crypto
    Oct 28, 2025 | 8:32 AM UTC3 hours ago

    MSTR2100 (MSTR) Reverses Bearish Pattern, Climbs 35% on Strategy $43M Bitcoin Purchase

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    BTC Bullish
    Crypto
    Oct 27, 2025 | 9:16 AM UTCYesterday

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Surges as CPI Inflation Slows and FED Rate Cuts Could Print Another Leg Up

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Bitcoin’s new BIP-444 soft fork proposal has ignited fierce debate.
    Bitcoin (BTC)
    Oct 28, 2025 | 9:02 AM UTC3 hours ago

    BIP-444 Explained: The Bitcoin Soft Fork Proposal Dividing Developers and the Community

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!