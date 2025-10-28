Was the Bitcoin White Paper Intentionally Published on Halloween?

One of the more intriguing aspects of Bitcoin lore is that Satoshi Nakamoto’s original white paper was published on Halloween in 2008.
But is there any significance to the date, or was it merely a coincidence of timing?
Although Satoshi never explained why they chose to publish their white paper on Oct. 31, they wouldn’t have been the first person to use the date to inject an event with symbolism.
In 1517, Martin Luther nailed his famous 95 Theses on the door of the All Saints’ Church in Wittenberg on the Catholic holiday of All Hallows’ Eve.
Historians have speculated that Luther chose the date to grab people’s attention. To this day, Halloween continues to be celebrated as Reformation Day in Lutheran Churches.
In the sixteenth century, Luther’s rallying cry kickstarted a religious movement that turned Europe on a new course away from the Vatican. Then, more so than today, religious institutions held such power that Luther’s religious revolt was equally a political and economic revolution.
Five hundred years later, Satoshi’s decision to publish their white paper on Reformation Day could have alluded to Bitcoin’s revolutionary potential. And just like the religious schisms of the sixteenth century, the project Satoshi started continues to divide followers.
Another possibility is that Satoshi chose Halloween as a nod to the ancient Gaelic festival of Samhain, which marks the halfway point between the September equinox and the winter solstice.
Many modern Halloween traditions can trace their roots back to Samhain. Its associations with death and rebirth appeal to cypherpunk narratives of Bitcoin bringing about a new financial system.
Considering that Bitcoin’s genesis block was mined close to New Year’s Day a few months later, Satoshi’s choice of Oct. 31 could be viewed as communicating the birth of a new economic paradigm.
A final theory about Bitcoin’s Halloween inception that has been floated online is that Satoshi chose Oct. 31 because it lands just before U.S. election day, which the U.S. Code dictates must take place on the Tuesday after the first Monday in November.
If Satoshi chose the date based on the American political calendar, this could also explain why Bitcoin’s four-year halving cycle aligns with presidential elections.
Like the Bitcoin inventor’s true identity, the rationale behind publishing the white paper on Halloween may never be known, but regardless, it contributes to the cryptocurrency’s mystique to this day.
Fourteen years after Satoshi published their white paper, Bitcoin has grown into a multi-trillion dollar asset, complete with established derivatives markets and rising institutional investment.
As evidence of the cryptocurrency’s continued popularity, options worth $31 billion are due to expire on Oct. 31—a new record for a single day.
The looming contract deadline feels especially spooky given a recent flash crash that liquidated $19 billion worth of margin collateral.