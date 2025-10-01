Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Yellow Co-Founder Claims Crypto Still Far From Mainstream Ahead of TOKEN2049 Keynote
News
2 min read

Yellow Co-Founder Claims Crypto Still Far From Mainstream Ahead of TOKEN2049 Keynote

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Co-founder of Yellow Network, Louis Bellet, said the crypto industry still faces significant hurdles before achieving mainstream adoption.

Co-founder of Yellow Network, Louis Bellet, said the crypto industry still faces significant hurdles before achieving mainstream adoption. | Credit: Pexels.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Yellow Network co-founder Louis Bellet said the industry must solve challenges in user experience before crypto can achieve mass adoption.
  • Bellet said the key to scaling Web3 is to prioritize building institutional-grade infrastructure over short-term projects.
  • Yellow previously received $10 million in seed funding led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen.

The co-founder of Yellow Network, Louis Bellet, said the crypto industry still faces significant hurdles before achieving mainstream adoption, ahead of his keynote at TOKEN2049 in Singapore.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Bitunix

Bitunix
promotions
Receive up to $100,000 worth of exclusive gifts for newcomers upon registration.
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 151
Claim Offer
Bitget

Bitget
promotions
Earn rewards worth up to 5,000 USDT on your first deposit
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Litecoin Bitcoin Cash 88
Claim Offer
Coinbase

Coinbase
promotions
Earn $10 in Ethereum (ETH) when you stake $100 in ETH for the first time, up to $30 in rewards
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Binance Coin USD Coin 179
Claim Offer

Immature Industry

Bellet, who co-founded the decentralized clearing network for digital assets, said that while the industry has matured, it has yet to overcome fundamental challenges around usability and liquidity.

“This is the 8th installment of TOKEN2049, and despite the industry having matured, there is still a good way to go until crypto fully achieves mainstream adoption,” Bellet said in an emailed statement.

“That goal depends on improving the user experience, streamlining the development of dApps, and solving crypto’s liquidity fragmentation,” he said.

He added that developers should focus on building “robust, institutional-grade infrastructure and dApps, rather than wasting time on shiny, lightweight projects.”

Bellet, who previously founded crypto exchange software firm Openware, said his upcoming keynote would outline how Web3 can deliver more responsive applications to match the user experience of Web2.

Yellow Network

Yellow Network, which raised $10 million in seed funding led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen last year, is developing infrastructure aimed at addressing fragmentation and scalability in decentralized finance trading.

The comments follow the new appointments of Alessio Treglia and Hongtao J as Co-Chief Technology Officers.

“We’re building the rails for global-scale, real-time crypto applications,” said Treglia.

“Developers today want powerful SDKs and plug-and-play infrastructure, not blockchain headaches,” he added.

Bellet will be hosting “From Chains to Apps: Making Web3 Feel Like Web2” on the Ton stage at 5pm SGT on Thursday, October 2.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Ethereum Logo
    Crypto
    August 22, 2025 7:32 AM

    ‘It’s Going Higher’ Arthur Hayes Doubles Down as Ethereum Finds Its Footing

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    Binance founder CZ reflects on one year since his prison release, praising crypto’s resurgence and criticising AI bots on X.
    Crypto
    Sep 29, 2025 | 10:17 AM UTC2 days ago

    Binance Founder CZ Marks One Year Since Prison Release, Calls Out X’s AI Bots

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    Bitcoin Bullish Article
    Crypto
    Sep 29, 2025 | 12:22 PM UTC2 days ago

    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Recovers Above $112,000 — October Could Ignite a Big Move

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!