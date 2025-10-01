Yellow Co-Founder Claims Crypto Still Far From Mainstream Ahead of TOKEN2049 Keynote

The co-founder of Yellow Network, Louis Bellet, said the crypto industry still faces significant hurdles before achieving mainstream adoption, ahead of his keynote at TOKEN2049 in Singapore.
Bellet, who co-founded the decentralized clearing network for digital assets, said that while the industry has matured, it has yet to overcome fundamental challenges around usability and liquidity.
“This is the 8th installment of TOKEN2049, and despite the industry having matured, there is still a good way to go until crypto fully achieves mainstream adoption,” Bellet said in an emailed statement.
“That goal depends on improving the user experience, streamlining the development of dApps, and solving crypto’s liquidity fragmentation,” he said.
He added that developers should focus on building “robust, institutional-grade infrastructure and dApps, rather than wasting time on shiny, lightweight projects.”
Bellet, who previously founded crypto exchange software firm Openware, said his upcoming keynote would outline how Web3 can deliver more responsive applications to match the user experience of Web2.
Yellow Network, which raised $10 million in seed funding led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen last year, is developing infrastructure aimed at addressing fragmentation and scalability in decentralized finance trading.
The comments follow the new appointments of Alessio Treglia and Hongtao J as Co-Chief Technology Officers.
“We’re building the rails for global-scale, real-time crypto applications,” said Treglia.
“Developers today want powerful SDKs and plug-and-play infrastructure, not blockchain headaches,” he added.
Bellet will be hosting “From Chains to Apps: Making Web3 Feel Like Web2” on the Ton stage at 5pm SGT on Thursday, October 2.