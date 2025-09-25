Vitalik Buterin Says Fusaka Could Be Ethereum’s Biggest Step Toward Mainstream Use

Key Takeaways
Ethereum is preparing for its most consequential upgrade since Dencun, and co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes it could be the tipping point that brings the blockchain into everyday use.
The Fusaka hard fork, slated for activation on Dec. 3, 2025, promises to solve Ethereum’s long-standing data bottlenecks while setting the stage for unprecedented scaling.
In an X post on Sept. 24 , Buterin called Fusaka a “fix” for Ethereum’s current blob limitations and stressed that its safety-first rollout is critical.
At the heart of Fusaka is PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), a system that allows nodes to verify large datasets without downloading them in full.
By distributing verification across peers, PeerDAS reduces congestion while preserving security and decentralization.
“Fusaka will fix this,” Buterin wrote, referring to blob saturation. “The core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something unprecedented: a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data.”
Ethereum’s scaling challenge—the so-called trilemma of balancing security, scalability, and decentralization—has been the network’s biggest obstacle to mass adoption.
Fusaka builds directly on the foundation laid by Dencun, doubling blob capacity and enabling cheaper rollup transactions.
The immediate impact could be dramatic: transaction costs on Layer 2s are projected to fall below $0.1, unlocking use cases like micropayments, consumer apps, and AI-driven blockchain tools.
Developers also expect faster withdrawals and better cross-rollup aggregation, paving the way for a unified “Ethereum superchain.”
Fusaka is just the beginning.
Developers have already mapped out incremental increases in blob capacity—set to rise to 21 by January 2026—and future hard forks will push the limits further.
Longer term, Buterin sees Fusaka as the linchpin for scaling both Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem and eventually its base layer.
If successful, the upgrade could position Ethereum as the backbone of a new financial internet, with low-risk decentralized finance accessible to billions of users worldwide.
“The key to L2 scaling—and eventually L1 scaling—is here,” Buterin said. “Fusaka is how Ethereum becomes truly mainstream.”