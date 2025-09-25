Search
Ethereum (ETH)
3 min read

Vitalik Buterin Says Fusaka Could Be Ethereum’s Biggest Step Toward Mainstream Use

Published
Prashant Jha
Published
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says the December Fusaka hard fork could solve blob congestion and push ETH toward mainstream use.

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says the December Fusaka hard fork could solve blob congestion and push ETH toward mainstream use. | Source: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin says Fusaka could be the upgrade that propels Ethereum into mainstream adoption.
  • The hard fork, scheduled for Dec. 3, 2025, tackles the persistent problem of blob saturation.
  • Fusaka introduces PeerDAS, a new system that radically improves Ethereum’s scalability.

Ethereum is preparing for its most consequential upgrade since Dencun, and co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes it could be the tipping point that brings the blockchain into everyday use.

The Fusaka hard fork, slated for activation on Dec. 3, 2025, promises to solve Ethereum’s long-standing data bottlenecks while setting the stage for unprecedented scaling.

Buterin Puts His Weight Behind Fusaka

In an X post on Sept. 24 , Buterin called Fusaka a “fix” for Ethereum’s current blob limitations and stressed that its safety-first rollout is critical.

At the heart of Fusaka is PeerDAS (Peer Data Availability Sampling), a system that allows nodes to verify large datasets without downloading them in full.

By distributing verification across peers, PeerDAS reduces congestion while preserving security and decentralization.

“Fusaka will fix this,” Buterin wrote, referring to blob saturation. “The core feature, PeerDAS, is trying to do something unprecedented: a live blockchain that does not require any single node to download the full data.”

Tackling Ethereum’s Scaling Trilemma

Ethereum’s scaling challenge—the so-called trilemma of balancing security, scalability, and decentralization—has been the network’s biggest obstacle to mass adoption.

Fusaka builds directly on the foundation laid by Dencun, doubling blob capacity and enabling cheaper rollup transactions.

The immediate impact could be dramatic: transaction costs on Layer 2s are projected to fall below $0.1, unlocking use cases like micropayments, consumer apps, and AI-driven blockchain tools.

Developers also expect faster withdrawals and better cross-rollup aggregation, paving the way for a unified “Ethereum superchain.”

What Comes Next

Fusaka is just the beginning.

Developers have already mapped out incremental increases in blob capacity—set to rise to 21 by January 2026—and future hard forks will push the limits further.

Longer term, Buterin sees Fusaka as the linchpin for scaling both Ethereum’s L2 ecosystem and eventually its base layer.

If successful, the upgrade could position Ethereum as the backbone of a new financial internet, with low-risk decentralized finance accessible to billions of users worldwide.

“The key to L2 scaling—and eventually L1 scaling—is here,” Buterin said. “Fusaka is how Ethereum becomes truly mainstream.”

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
