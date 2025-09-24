World Liberty Financial Advisor Matthew Morgan Joins Tokenwell To Support Crypto Strategy

Key Takeaways

Tokenwell has appointed Matthew Lee Morgan, co-founder of Blockstreet and advisor to World Liberty Financial, as a strategic advisor.

Morgan’s role will focus on AI-driven portfolio strategies, expanding beyond current partners like Coinbase and Crypto.com.

Alongside this appointment, World Liberty Financial revealed plans to launch a debit card and retail app.

Tokenwell Platforms, a Canadian-listed cryptocurrency investment platform, has appointed World Liberty Financial’s Matthew Lee Morgan as a strategic advisor as it looks to sharpen its institutional reach.

Morgan, co-founder of Blockstreet and an advisor to Donald Trump’s World Liberty Financial, has made a name for himself scaling ventures across fintech and digital assets.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Safepal promotions Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer BitBox promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer Blockstream promotions Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly Coins – Claim Offer

Three-Pronged Role

According to a company memo from CEO Timothy J. Burgess, Morgan’s remit at Tokenwell will center on three critical areas.

The first is refining the company’s basket strategy, which will include building out managed crypto baskets that deploy AI-optimized portfolios and rebalancing algorithms designed to adapt to the market’s trademark volatility.

Secondly, he will lead on expanding integrations beyond Coinbase and Crypto.com and look to secure additional tie-ups by the second quarter of 2026.

The third strand of his role will focus on institutional-grade product development, drawing on his experience in regulated markets.

Confidence in Growth

The company said Morgan’s appointment reflects its ambition to bring together “experienced professionals, focused investment and the latest advancements in the crypto space” to grow its platform globally.

As part of the agreement, Morgan has been granted 1.5 million restricted share units under Tokenwell’s equity incentive plan.

“Matt’s proven expertise in blockchain strategy and his ability to navigate the complexities of the crypto space will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and grow our platform,” said Burgess. “His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to revolutionize the crypto space and deliver unparalleled value to our community and investors,” he added.

Morgan said Tokenwell’s “innovative approach” and “commitment to empowering users” aligned with his passion for transformation in the financial sector.

WLFI to Launch Debit Card

During a panel at Korea Blockchain Week, taking place from Sept. 22 – 28, World Liberty Financial co-founder Zak Folkman claimed the project would launch a debit card “very soon.”

The debit card was described as a way of integrating the project’s stablecoin into everyday payments.

Got @worldlibertyfi ’s @zakfolkman to break news on stage at KBW 🤫👇🏼 The project will launch a debit card and retail app “soon.” They plan to have its stablecoin USD1 linked to Apple Pay and position its app like a “Venmo meets Robinhood.” pic.twitter.com/nPxCO6xn4Z — Jacquelyn Melinek (@jacqmelinek) September 23, 2025

The retail app was also pitched as a way to combine peer-to-peer transfers with trading features, reportedly described as “Venmo meets Robinhood.”

World Liberty Financial also announced that it had signed a memorandum of understanding with Bithumb on Tuesday.

The companies said they will “collaborate on discovering new business opportunities and reinforcing global investor trust,” although no concrete plans have been announced yet.

Top Trending Crypto Articles Best Exchanges Check Out Our Recommended Exchanges Here

Buy Crypto Fast How To Buy Crypto with a Credit Card Now

Safe Crypto Gambling See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites