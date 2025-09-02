WLFI Copycat Scams Are Tricking Investors As Trump Family Banks $6B

A wave of copycat scams has swept across the crypto markets following the Trump family’s blockbuster WLFI token launch, exposing unwary investors to the risk of permanent losses.
The frenzy comes after Monday’s debut of WLFI, the digital currency tied to the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial venture, which valued their holdings at as much as $6 billion at the time of reporting.
The launch, likened to a crypto-era IPO , has propelled the token into the mainstream. But its rapid rise has also attracted scam opportunists eager to cash in on the WLFI hype.
According to the Wall Street Journal , the Trump family, including President Donald Trump, collectively owns just under a quarter of all WLFI tokens in circulation.
On launch day, WLFI traded between 24 and 30 cents per token, placing the family’s stake at more than $6 billion on paper.
That valuation surpasses their decades-old real estate empire and instantly makes WLFI their single most valuable asset.
Although the Trump family’s tokens remain “locked,” meaning they cannot immediately cash out, the market debut publicly revealed the vast theoretical fortune they hold within the project.
The surge of attention has unfortunately fueled an ecosystem of fraudulent copies, many of which originate on social media.
Bubblemaps reported that “bundled clones”—smart contracts designed to resemble the official WLFI code—have begun to proliferate.
These lookalike contracts often use nearly identical names, branding, and addresses to dupe investors into purchasing worthless copies.
Unlike traditional financial markets, crypto offers few protections when mistakes are made.
“Be careful what you buy,” Bubblemaps warned on X.
World Liberty Financial was launched last year by Trump and his sons, who are listed as co-founders, while the president is named “Co-Founder Emeritus.”
At the time, Trump said the project would “make America great again, this time with crypto,” positioning it as part of his pro-crypto manifesto.
The venture has been controversial within the U.S. government, with critics arguing it could allow people seeking favor with the White House to influence the Trump family.
For example, Binance, whose founder has campaigned for a presidential pardon, has heavily supported the project.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that “neither the president nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.”