Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / WLFI Copycat Scams Are Tricking Investors As Trump Family Banks $6B
News
3 min read

WLFI Copycat Scams Are Tricking Investors As Trump Family Banks $6B

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn

| Credit: Jeff J Mitchell / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The WLFI launch has triggered a wave of fraudulent “clone” tokens designed to mimic the official project.
  • The Trump family’s stake in WLFI  $6 billion on paper.
  • President Trump’s direct involvement in World Liberty Financial has raised concerns about conflicts of interest.

A wave of copycat scams has swept across the crypto markets following the Trump family’s blockbuster WLFI token launch, exposing unwary investors to the risk of permanent losses.

The frenzy comes after Monday’s debut of WLFI, the digital currency tied to the Trump family’s World Liberty Financial venture, which valued their holdings at as much as $6 billion at the time of reporting.

The launch, likened to a crypto-era IPO , has propelled the token into the mainstream. But its rapid rise has also attracted scam opportunists eager to cash in on the WLFI hype.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Trump Fortune

According to the Wall Street Journal , the Trump family, including President Donald Trump, collectively owns just under a quarter of all WLFI tokens in circulation.

On launch day, WLFI traded between 24 and 30 cents per token, placing the family’s stake at more than $6 billion on paper.

That valuation surpasses their decades-old real estate empire and instantly makes WLFI their single most valuable asset.

Although the Trump family’s tokens remain “locked,” meaning they cannot immediately cash out, the market debut publicly revealed the vast theoretical fortune they hold within the project.

WLFI Copycat Scams

The surge of attention has unfortunately fueled an ecosystem of fraudulent copies, many of which originate on social media.

Bubblemaps reported that “bundled clones”—smart contracts designed to resemble the official WLFI code—have begun to proliferate.

These lookalike contracts often use nearly identical names, branding, and addresses to dupe investors into purchasing worthless copies.

Unlike traditional financial markets, crypto offers few protections when mistakes are made.

“Be careful what you buy,” Bubblemaps warned on X.

Trump Family Crypto Gamble

World Liberty Financial was launched last year by Trump and his sons, who are listed as co-founders, while the president is named “Co-Founder Emeritus.”

At the time, Trump said the project would “make America great again, this time with crypto,” positioning it as part of his pro-crypto manifesto.

The venture has been controversial within the U.S. government, with critics arguing it could allow people seeking favor with the White House to influence the Trump family.

For example, Binance, whose founder has campaigned  for a presidential pardon, has heavily supported the project.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt insisted that “neither the president nor his family have ever engaged, or will ever engage, in conflicts of interest.”

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Major exchanges, including Binance and OKX, plan to list WLFI as the first tokens become unlocked on Monday, September 1.
    Crypto
    Sep 02, 2025 | 9:03 AM UTC1 hour ago

    WLFI Token Debut Brings Big Gains for Presale Investors, But Price Slips Post-Unlock

    James Morales
    James Morales
    TRUMP price analysis
    Crypto
    Sep 01, 2025 | 9:47 AM UTCYesterday

    Official Trump (TRUMP) Targets $13 Breakout Amid Market-Wide Crypto Sell-Off

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    Trump crypto portfolio.
    Crypto
    Aug 29, 2025 | 11:02 AM UTC4 days ago

    Donald Trump’s Crypto Portfolio: WLFI Token Launch Could Deliver a Multi-Billion Payday

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!