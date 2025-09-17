Coinbase Data Breach: Court Documents Show Insider Sold Customer Info for $200 a Photo

Key Takeaways
A bombshell court filing has unveiled new details in the Coinbase data breach that rocked the exchange earlier this year, exposing the depth of insider misconduct and alleged corporate cover-ups.
The amended complaint , filed Tuesday in the Southern District of New York, points to a TaskUs employee in India as the central figure in a scheme that compromised more than 69,000 Coinbase users.
The filing accuses Ashita Mishra, an employee at TaskUs’s Indore office, of orchestrating the breach.
Beginning in September 2024, Mishra allegedly photographed sensitive Coinbase customer data—up to 200 images daily—capturing names, addresses, emails, partial bank details, account balances, and even Social Security numbers.
Prosecutors say the images were sold to hackers for $200 apiece, with more than 10,000 customers’ details stored on Mishra’s personal device when she was arrested in January 2025.
Court documents also allege Mishra recruited supervisors and team leaders into the operation, turning what began as insider theft into a coordinated scheme.
The amended complaint expands the case against TaskUs, the U.S.-based outsourcing firm Coinbase hired to handle customer support.
Plaintiffs argue that TaskUs engaged in “a pattern of concealment,” firing internal investigators and downplaying the breach in its regulatory filings.
The lawsuit claims the firm deliberately withheld the incident while moving ahead with its $1.6 billion acquisition by Blackstone.
Damages are estimated to exceed $400 million, though Coinbase stresses that fewer than 1% of its active users were affected.
Coinbase said it quickly notified customers and regulators once the breach surfaced in May 2025, reimbursed affected users, and terminated its relationship with TaskUs.
The exchange also launched a $20 million bounty for information leading to arrests and convictions.
“We refused to pay the criminals, we strengthened our vendor and insider controls, and we cut ties with TaskUs,” Coinbase said in a statement.