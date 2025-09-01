WLFI Token Hits Exchanges as Raoul Pal Predicts $100T Crypto Market

Nearly a year after World Liberty Financial first started selling its governance token, WLFI is finally available to trade on exchanges.
The timing of the unlocking event coincides with the start of September, a month that has traditionally been bearish for crypto markets. Nonetheless, long-term predictions from renowned macro strategist Raoul Pal and others remain upbeat.
In a series of posts on X, Pal likened the growth of crypto users to internet adoption in the nineties and early 2000s.
Between 2015 and 2025, the number of crypto wallets grew faster than the number of IP addresses after 1992, he claimed. (Pal chose these years as starting points because they are when the number of crypto wallets and IP addresses stood at around 5 million.)
Extrapolating from this trajectory, Pal predicted that the number of crypto wallets will climb to 4 billion by the year 2030. “And that will take it from $4trn in market cap today to $100trn by 2032/2034,” he forecast.
World Liberty Financial’s WLFI began its first token release on Monday, Sept. 1, with 20% of early presale allocations (tokens bought in the $0.015 and $0.05 rounds) becoming transferable via the project’s “Lockbox” claim flow.
WLFI has a total maximum supply of 100 billion toklens, of which around 25% were distributed in early presale rounds. Depending on uptake, the unlocking event will release up to 5 billion tokens, or 5% of the total supply.
Tokens allocated to World Liberty Financial’s founders, team and advisors remain locked.
With WLFI now ready to trade, major exchanges have announced plans to list the token, including Binance, OKX, KuCoin, Gate, Upbit, Bitthumb, and MEXC on day one.
Kraken and HTX have also said they plan to support WLFI trading pairs, but have not yet confirmed when.
Although founder allocations remain locked, WLFI’s exchange debut sets the stage for future liquidity events that could benefit its backers, including members of the Trump family who are closely tied to World Liberty Financial.
Donald Trump owns a reported 15.75 billion tokens. Collectively, the Trump family hold nearly 22.5 billion WLFI, or nearly a quarter of the overall supply.