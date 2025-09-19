White House Hunts for New Crypto-Friendly CFTC Chair After Trump Nomination Falters

Key Takeaways

Trump’s pick for CFTC chair, Brian Quintenz, has faced serious backlash from lawmakers and crypto leaders.

Concerns over conflicts of interest tied to Kalshi and industry ties derailed his confirmation.

The White House is now exploring other candidates, including SEC and Treasury officials with crypto expertise.

Brian Quintenz, a former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner nominated by President Trump in February, has seen his path to chair derailed.

The White House is now searching for a new candidate at a moment when the agency is set to take center stage in shaping U.S. crypto regulation.

Serious Conflicts of Interest With Quintenz

Even with Trump’s backing, Quintenz’s confirmation has faced pushback from both Congress and the crypto industry.

His vote was called off in August after Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss urged the White House to reconsider, citing “serious conflicts of interest.”

Much of the backlash stems from his ties to Kalshi, a prediction market operator lobbying to enter sports betting.

Lawmakers warned that his board seat there could compromise his independence if he were to lead the very agency overseeing Kalshi.

Quintenz promised to step down if confirmed, but critics weren’t convinced.

White House Considers Alternatives

With Quintenz’s nomination all but dead, the White House has turned to other potential candidates viewed as more in step with its pro-crypto agenda.

Sources told Bloomberg that Michael Selig, chief counsel to the SEC’s crypto task force, has emerged as a contender. Selig, a former Willkie Farr & Gallagher partner, has advised extensively on digital assets.

Another name floated is Tyler Williams, counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on digital asset policy. Williams previously worked at Galaxy Digital, bringing both industry and regulatory experience to the table.

Acting CFTC Chair Holds the Line

For now, the CFTC remains under acting chair Caroline Pham.

During her tenure, Pham has already advanced elements of the Trump administration’s deregulatory and pro-crypto stance, keeping industry expectations high even in the absence of a permanent leader.

But a formal appointment will carry much greater weight.

The incoming chair will be tasked with guiding the agency as Congress debates the CLARITY Act—a sweeping bill that could designate the CFTC as the lead regulator for U.S. crypto markets while limiting the SEC’s jurisdiction largely to securities and ETFs.