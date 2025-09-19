Search
3 min read

White House Hunts for New Crypto-Friendly CFTC Chair After Trump Nomination Falters

Published
Insha Zia
Published
By Insha Zia
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Brian Quintenz saw his confirmation vote for CFTC chairman called off after prominent figures raised conflicts of interest concerns.

Brian Quintenz saw his confirmation vote for CFTC chairman called off after prominent figures raised conflicts of interest concerns. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Trump’s pick for CFTC chair, Brian Quintenz, has faced serious backlash from lawmakers and crypto leaders.
  • Concerns over conflicts of interest tied to Kalshi and industry ties derailed his confirmation.
  • The White House is now exploring other candidates, including SEC and Treasury officials with crypto expertise.

Brian Quintenz, a former Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) commissioner nominated by President Trump in February, has seen his path to chair derailed.

The White House is now searching for a new candidate at a moment when the agency is set to take center stage in shaping U.S. crypto regulation.

Serious Conflicts of Interest With Quintenz

Even with Trump’s backing, Quintenz’s confirmation has faced pushback from both Congress and the crypto industry.

His vote was called off in August after Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss urged the White House to reconsider, citing “serious conflicts of interest.”

Much of the backlash stems from his ties to Kalshi, a prediction market operator lobbying to enter sports betting.

Lawmakers warned that his board seat there could compromise his independence if he were to lead the very agency overseeing Kalshi.

Quintenz promised to step down if confirmed, but critics weren’t convinced.

White House Considers Alternatives

With Quintenz’s nomination all but dead, the White House has turned to other potential candidates viewed as more in step with its pro-crypto agenda.

Sources told Bloomberg that Michael Selig, chief counsel to the SEC’s crypto task force, has emerged as a contender. Selig, a former Willkie Farr & Gallagher partner, has advised extensively on digital assets.

Another name floated is Tyler Williams, counselor to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on digital asset policy. Williams previously worked at Galaxy Digital, bringing both industry and regulatory experience to the table.

Acting CFTC Chair Holds the Line

For now, the CFTC remains under acting chair Caroline Pham.

During her tenure, Pham has already advanced elements of the Trump administration’s deregulatory and pro-crypto stance, keeping industry expectations high even in the absence of a permanent leader.

But a formal appointment will carry much greater weight.

The incoming chair will be tasked with guiding the agency as Congress debates the CLARITY Act—a sweeping bill that could designate the CFTC as the lead regulator for U.S. crypto markets while limiting the SEC’s jurisdiction largely to securities and ETFs.

    Insha Zia
    About the Author

    Insha Zia

    Insha Zia is the News Editor at CCN. Based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, he ensures the CCN newsroom provides value to readers by educating, informing, and engaging them with accurate and timely coverage.

    Before joining CCN, Insha was a Senior Journalist at DailyCoin, where his career in crypto journalism took off. At DailyCoin he garnered ample experience by covering some of the biggest news in the crypto industry, especially in the Cardano ecosystem, and maintain solid relations with KOLs in the industry.

    Insha has worked as a ghostwriter and a developer for three years. He has co-authored numerous articles in reputable publications, including Hackernoon, Yahoo Finance, and Nasdaq. He also has experience as a Solidity Developer and a Data Analyst.

    Insha’s developer and journalist backgrounds go hand in hand when educating readers on technically complex concepts within the crypto space. He values accuracy, transparency, and delivering valuable insights to his readers.

    Insha firmly believes education can propel the mass adoption of the crypto space. He is committed to giving CCN readers a greater understanding of the technology using his technical background.

    Insha earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Systems Engineering at the University of Engineering and Technology, Peshawar, in 2022. His technical foundation includes expertise in quantitative and qualitative research, data analysis, programming languages, and cybersecurity. His comprehensive skill set enables him to communicate complex concepts to crypto readers with authority and clarity, making his articles both informative and engaging for his audience.

    Insha is determined to take CCN to the top of the industry. When he’s not working on his next article or editing, Insha enjoys playing video games, mainly in FPS and MMORPG genres. He also loves playing soccer and has supported Arsenal since he was six.
