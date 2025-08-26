CFTC Chair Caroline Pham Could Takeover Crypto FinTech MoonPay

CFTC Key Takeaways
Recent rumors suggest that Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Caroline Pham may be joining MoonPay once a permanent chairman is announced.
The move, which remains unconfirmed, comes amid a broader trend of regulatory leaders being recruited by the crypto industry for their expertise in navigating complex compliance landscapes.
On Monday evening, respected crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett posted on X that “rumors were swirling” CFTC chair Pham was preparing for a move to MoonPay.
The timing of the move is reportedly tied to the appointment of a permanent CFTC chair.
While a MoonPay spokesperson declined to comment on the rumors, the commission has neither confirmed nor denied them.
“As she said in May, Acting Chairman Pham will return to the private sector once a new chairman has been confirmed,” a spokesperson told Terrett.
“In the meantime, she remains committed to faithfully executing on the President’s agenda and delivering on his promise to win on crypto.”
Pham’s rumored move is part of a broader pattern of senior regulators and politicians transitioning into the private sector, often in industries they once oversaw.
The most high-profile example in recent years is Nick Clegg, the former U.K. deputy prime minister, who became president of global affairs at Meta, where he was tasked with managing the tech giant’s fraught relationship with regulators.
In the crypto sector, former U.S. Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks took roles at both Binance.US and more recently as chair at Strategy.
Jay Clayton, former head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has also served as an advisor to multiple billion-dollar crypto ventures.
MoonPay’s potential hiring of CFTC Chair Pham could have significant implications for crypto payroll integration, according to crypto software firm OneSafe.
“As the industry evolves, staying in the loop on regulatory changes and leveraging expert insights will be crucial for successfully navigating the complexities of crypto payroll,” the firm said.
A key obstacle for crypto payroll adoption is compliance with tax regulations, which OneSafe believes Pham could help address with her regulatory expertise.
“By bolstering regulatory compliance and establishing trust with businesses, MoonPay could lead the charge for broader adoption of cryptocurrency payments in payroll,” OneSafe said.