CFTC Chair Caroline Pham Could Takeover Crypto FinTech MoonPay

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
Recent rumors suggest that CFTC Chair Caroline Pham may be joining MoonPay once a permanent chairman is announced.

Recent rumors suggest that CFTC Chair Caroline Pham may be joining MoonPay once a permanent chairman is announced. | Credit: Getty Images.

Recent rumors suggest that Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Caroline Pham may be joining MoonPay once a permanent chairman is announced.

The move, which remains unconfirmed, comes amid a broader trend of regulatory leaders being recruited by the crypto industry for their expertise in navigating complex compliance landscapes.

CFTC Chair Caroline Pham to MoonPay

On Monday evening, respected crypto reporter Eleanor Terrett posted on X that “rumors were swirling” CFTC chair Pham was preparing for a move to MoonPay.

The timing of the move is reportedly tied to the appointment of a permanent CFTC chair.

While a MoonPay spokesperson declined to comment on the rumors, the commission has neither confirmed nor denied them.

“As she said in May, Acting Chairman Pham will return to the private sector once a new chairman has been confirmed,” a spokesperson told Terrett.

“In the meantime, she remains committed to faithfully executing on the President’s agenda and delivering on his promise to win on crypto.”

The Revolving Door

Pham’s rumored move is part of a broader pattern of senior regulators and politicians transitioning into the private sector, often in industries they once oversaw.

The most high-profile example in recent years is Nick Clegg, the former U.K. deputy prime minister, who became president of global affairs at Meta, where he was tasked with managing the tech giant’s fraught relationship with regulators.

In the crypto sector, former U.S. Acting Comptroller of the Currency Brian Brooks took roles at both Binance.US and more recently as chair at Strategy.

Jay Clayton, former head of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), has also served as an advisor to multiple billion-dollar crypto ventures.

Impact on Payroll

MoonPay’s potential hiring of CFTC Chair Pham could have significant implications for crypto payroll integration, according to crypto software firm OneSafe.

“As the industry evolves, staying in the loop on regulatory changes and leveraging expert insights will be crucial for successfully navigating the complexities of crypto payroll,” the firm said.

A key obstacle for crypto payroll adoption is compliance with tax regulations, which OneSafe believes Pham could help address with her regulatory expertise.

“By bolstering regulatory compliance and establishing trust with businesses, MoonPay could lead the charge for broader adoption of cryptocurrency payments in payroll,” OneSafe said.

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
