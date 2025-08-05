Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / CFTC and SEC Advance Joint Crypto Regulation Framework for Spot Markets
News
3 min read

CFTC and SEC Advance Joint Crypto Regulation Framework for Spot Markets

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
The U.S. CFTC has launched a new initiative with the SEC to permit spot crypto trading on registered futures exchanges.

The U.S. CFTC has launched a new initiative with the SEC to permit spot crypto trading on registered futures exchanges. | Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • The CFTC is enabling the trading of spot crypto asset contracts on regulated futures exchanges.
  • CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham confirmed the agency was working in tandem with the SEC’s “Project Crypto” to create a unified federal approach.
  • Former Chancellor George Osborne criticized the U.K.’s slow pace on crypto regulation, contrasting it with America’s decisive moves.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has launched a new initiative to permit spot crypto trading on registered futures exchanges.

In a press release on Monday, August 4, the CFTC said this was the first initiative in the agency’s “crypto sprint,” designed to begin implementing the recommendations of President Donald Trump.

Top Trending Crypto Articles

Spot Markets

The CFTC stated it would enable the trading of crypto asset contracts on designated contract markets (DCMs).

DCMs are futures exchanges regulated by the CFTC that offer contracts across various commodities, including agricultural, financial, and energy products.

CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline D. Pham explained that the initiative would operate within the agency’s current regulatory framework.

Pham invited all “stakeholders to work with us on providing regulatory clarity on how to list spot crypto asset contracts on a DCM using our existing authority.”

CFTC and SEC

Pham emphasized the agency was “full speed ahead” on enabling the immediate trading of digital assets at the federal level, in “coordination with the SEC’s Project Crypto.”

Last week, Paul Atkins announced the publication of a 166-page crypto report containing “clear recommendations” for agencies to develop frameworks aimed at making America a global leader in crypto.

“Under President Trump’s strong leadership and vision, the CFTC is full speed ahead on enabling immediate trading of digital assets at the Federal level in coordination with the SEC’s Project Crypto,” said Pham.

In an address to the America First Policy Institute, Atkins urged the rapid establishment of clear frameworks for crypto asset distribution.

“The SEC’s head-in-the-sand posture—as well as its shoot first, ask questions later approach—are days of the past,” he said. “Despite what the SEC has said in the past, most crypto assets are not securities.”

U.K. Lagging Behind

Meanwhile, former Chancellor George Osborne wrote in the Financial Times on Monday that the U.K. is “being completely left behind” on crypto.

Osborne warned that the pound “won’t even play a supporting role” in stablecoins unless Britain follows America’s lead and establishes clear frameworks.

“The chancellor says she’ll ‘drive forward’ on stablecoins, whatever that means, while the Bank of England governor remains unconvinced that commercial banks should issue them,” he wrote.

“This hesitation risks irrelevance,” he added.

Top Trending Crypto Articles
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Crypto gets a major a policy u-turn.
    Crypto
    Aug 01, 2025 | 12:07 PM UTC4 days ago

    Paul Atkins Launches Project Crypto: SEC’s Ambitious Plan To Rewrite the Crypto Rulebook

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    Gemini accuses CFTC of mishandling long legal war
    Crypto
    June 18, 2025 7:50 AM

    Gemini Files Complaint, Says CFTC Waged Years-Long War Based on Fraud

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Regulators will be training their sights on the fraudsters and thieves.
    Crypto
    June 13, 2025 9:58 AM

    CFTC’s Caroline Pham Vows Tough Crypto Oversight Despite Trump Support

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue