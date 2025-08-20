Search
Donald Trump's Pick for CFTC Chair Brian Quintenz Seeks Crypto Industry Support as Vote Stalls

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
Brian Quintenz saw his confirmation vote for CFTC chairman called off after prominent figures raised conflicts of interest concerns.

Brian Quintenz saw his confirmation vote for CFTC chairman called off after prominent figures raised conflicts of interest concerns.

Key Takeaways
  • Brian Quintenz has reportedly reached out to leading crypto trade groups and industry figures to secure support.
  • Quintenz’s nomination as CFTC chair was postponed after the White House requested a delay.
  • While crypto trade groups have rallied behind him, opposition has emerged from figures like Tyler Winklevoss and gaming organizations citing conflict-of-interest concerns.

President Donald Trump’s pick for leader of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is now calling out to the crypto industry for backing, after U.S. Senate voting for his nomination stalled in late July.

Brian Quintenz, nominated for CFTC chairman in February, saw his confirmation vote called off after prominent figures, including the Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest.

Brian Quintenz Seeks Crypto Industry Support

On Wednesday, Aug. 20, Fox News reporter Eleanor Terrett said Quintenz has been looking to set up meetings with crypto industry leaders “as his nomination remains in limbo,” citing three people familiar with the matter.

“The outreach comes as the White House has stayed silent since pausing his confirmation hearing in the Senate AG committee three weeks ago,” she wrote on X.

Terrett also reported that leading blockchain trade groups, including the Crypto Council for Innovation and the Chamber of Digital Commerce, are planning to voice their support for Quintenz to President Trump.

“Each of our organizations has had the privilege of knowing and working with Mr. Quintenz firsthand, and we can attest to his deep expertise, sound judgment, proven leadership, and integrity,” the letter said.

Why Was The Senate Vote Blocked?

Despite backing from several crypto trade groups, Brian Quintenz’s nomination has faced opposition from both industry figures and political stakeholders.

The Winklevoss twins reportedly advised the White House to pause the nomination , claiming they had “serious concerns” about his agenda.

Tyler Winklevoss said the nominee is stacked with too many conflicts of interest to lead the agency.

Lawmakers have also taken issue with Quintenz’s current role on the board of Kalshi, a prediction market operator that has lobbied to move into sports betting.

That effort has sparked debate in Congress over whether a future CFTC chairman with direct ties to Kalshi could face conflicts of interest.

In response, Quintenz has said he would step down from the company if confirmed.

White House spokeswoman Liz Huston reaffirmed that Quintenz was the man for the job, stating:

“He will help execute President Trump’s mission of making America the crypto capital of the world and we look forward to his swift confirmation,” she said in a statement.

Quintenz’s Crypto-Friendly Track Record

Quintenz previously served on the CFTC from 2017 to 2021 , after receiving bipartisan support from both the Obama and Trump administrations.

His nomination at the time passed the Senate without opposition.

As commissioner, he led the agency’s Technology Advisory Committee, which became a central forum for policy discussions on cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

During his tenure, the CFTC approved the first U.S. futures contracts tied to Bitcoin and Ether, marking a turning point in federal oversight of digital assets.

In response to recent news on X, members of the crypto industry have spoken out in support of Quintenz.

“Quintenz has long been seen as one of the more crypto-savvy regulators, so his nomination matters,” one X user said.

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
