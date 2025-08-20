Donald Trump’s Pick for CFTC Chair Brian Quintenz Seeks Crypto Industry Support as Vote Stalls

President Donald Trump’s pick for leader of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is now calling out to the crypto industry for backing, after U.S. Senate voting for his nomination stalled in late July.
Brian Quintenz, nominated for CFTC chairman in February, saw his confirmation vote called off after prominent figures, including the Gemini co-founders Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, raised concerns over potential conflicts of interest.
On Wednesday, Aug. 20, Fox News reporter Eleanor Terrett said Quintenz has been looking to set up meetings with crypto industry leaders “as his nomination remains in limbo,” citing three people familiar with the matter.
“The outreach comes as the White House has stayed silent since pausing his confirmation hearing in the Senate AG committee three weeks ago,” she wrote on X.
Terrett also reported that leading blockchain trade groups, including the Crypto Council for Innovation and the Chamber of Digital Commerce, are planning to voice their support for Quintenz to President Trump.
“Each of our organizations has had the privilege of knowing and working with Mr. Quintenz firsthand, and we can attest to his deep expertise, sound judgment, proven leadership, and integrity,” the letter said.
Despite backing from several crypto trade groups, Brian Quintenz’s nomination has faced opposition from both industry figures and political stakeholders.
The Winklevoss twins reportedly advised the White House to pause the nomination , claiming they had “serious concerns” about his agenda.
Tyler Winklevoss said the nominee is stacked with too many conflicts of interest to lead the agency.
Lawmakers have also taken issue with Quintenz’s current role on the board of Kalshi, a prediction market operator that has lobbied to move into sports betting.
That effort has sparked debate in Congress over whether a future CFTC chairman with direct ties to Kalshi could face conflicts of interest.
In response, Quintenz has said he would step down from the company if confirmed.
White House spokeswoman Liz Huston reaffirmed that Quintenz was the man for the job, stating:
“He will help execute President Trump’s mission of making America the crypto capital of the world and we look forward to his swift confirmation,” she said in a statement.
Quintenz previously served on the CFTC from 2017 to 2021 , after receiving bipartisan support from both the Obama and Trump administrations.
His nomination at the time passed the Senate without opposition.
As commissioner, he led the agency’s Technology Advisory Committee, which became a central forum for policy discussions on cryptocurrencies and blockchain.
During his tenure, the CFTC approved the first U.S. futures contracts tied to Bitcoin and Ether, marking a turning point in federal oversight of digital assets.
In response to recent news on X, members of the crypto industry have spoken out in support of Quintenz.
“Quintenz has long been seen as one of the more crypto-savvy regulators, so his nomination matters,” one X user said.