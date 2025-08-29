Search
Regulation & Policy
3 min read

New CFTC Guidance Could Pull Offshore Crypto Trading Back Into America's Orbit

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham signals a major policy shift, paving the way for foreign crypto exchanges to reenter the U.S. market.

CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham signals a major policy shift, paving the way for foreign crypto exchanges to reenter the U.S. market. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • CFTC to issue new guidelines enabling U.S. access to foreign crypto exchanges.
  • Binance, BitMEX, and others could soon legally serve American users.
  • Marks a major reversal from Biden-era crackdowns that fined foreign platforms billions.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is preparing to release new guidance that could fundamentally reshape access to crypto trading in the United States.

For the first time in years, foreign exchanges such as Binance and BitMEX may be able to legally offer services to American customers, reversing a restrictive regulatory posture that drove billions in trading activity offshore.

CFTC Prepares To Reopen Doors to Foreign Crypto Exchanges

Currently, only U.S.-registered entities can cater to American clients, leaving global platforms locked out of the world’s largest financial market.

The incoming advisory on Foreign Boards of Trade (FBOT) is expected to clarify registration rules and offer a compliant path back into the United States.

Acting CFTC Chair Caroline D. Pham framed the move as a recalibration of U.S. policy, aimed at restoring activity lost under the previous administration.

“Starting now, the CFTC welcomes back Americans who want to trade efficiently and safely under CFTC regulations, and opens up U.S. markets to the rest of the world. Crypto sprint equals wins,” Pham said.

Reversing Biden-Era Enforcement

The policy shift marks a dramatic U-turn from the Biden years, when regulators pursued some of the industry’s largest exchanges with aggressive enforcement actions.

Those years were defined by billion-dollar penalties and prosecutions targeting firms that permitted U.S. traders on their global platforms without full compliance.

Binance became the most prominent example. The exchange was fined more than $3 billion, and its co-founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao was sentenced to 11 months in prison after pleading guilty to violating U.S. anti-money laundering laws.

At the heart of the case was Binance’s failure to properly restrict U.S. users from its offshore operations.

Under the new rules, the CFTC is seeking to ensure such cases are not repeated by giving foreign exchanges a clear regulatory pathway.

The agency is also signaling that the Trump administration’s approach will prioritize rule-of-law clarity rather than enforcement-by-penalty.

Implications for Global and U.S. Markets

If implemented, the FBOT advisory could trigger a new wave of cross-border capital flows.

Exchanges long sidelined by legal uncertainty would be able to tap into U.S. liquidity pools, while American investors would regain access to deeper global markets.

Analysts suggest the change could entice institutional investors who had remained on the sidelines, wary of regulatory risk.

Restored access may increase market depth, boost trading volumes, and re-anchor capital that had migrated abroad.

More broadly, the move reflects the Trump administration’s effort to reclaim the estimated $1.2 trillion in crypto market capitalization that fled overseas during the regulatory clampdowns of the previous administration.

By reestablishing a framework dating back to the 1990s, the CFTC is positioning itself not just as a regulator, but as a facilitator of U.S. crypto market competitiveness—potentially setting the stage for a new era of institutional adoption.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
    [email protected]
