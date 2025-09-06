Search
Web3 Gaming's Console War is About to Begin

Eddie Mitchell
Eddie Mitchell
Web3 gaming's console war is heating up.

Solana and Sui begin a battle for Web3 gaming console dominance. | Credit: Oliver Berg/picture alliance via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • Solana’s PSG1 console launches this month, Sui’s SuiPlay0X1 drops in October.
  • The PSG1 is limited to Solana-ecosystem titles, retro games, and may be able to emulate classic consoles like the PlayStation 2.
  • The SuiPlay0X1 is designed to handle modern gaming titles with access to Steam and Epic Games Store.
  • Microsoft is launching its first gaming handheld, the Xbox Ally, in mid-October 2025.

Web3’s first dedicated handheld consoles are launching over the next two months, officially starting crypto’s very own console war.

However, with Microsoft, Nintendo, and others dominating the handheld market, is there any room for Web3’s contenders?

Web3 Wars

With Sui’s SuiPlay0X1 dropping this month, and Play Solana’s PSG1 console rolling out in October 2025, a whole new era has begun for Web3 gaming.

Unfortunately, this may be where the sector’s relationship with blockchain interoperability ends, as these consoles are specifically designed to interact with their own chains.

And so begins the Web3 console wars.

It’s an unusual battleground as, arguably, these Web3 consoles are targeting a very small niche group of early adopters and gamers.

These consoles are entering a market long-dominated by titans such as Sony, Nintendo, Microsoft, and now Steam.

At present, there are small waves of Web3 games rolling out on consoles and platforms such as Steam, Epic Games Store, and the PlayStation 5.

Arguably, this limits the need for dedicated Web3 consoles.

That said, Web3 gaming titles launching on mainstream platforms face heavy restrictions, limiting their functionality.

Prepare for Battle!

PSG1

Solana’s PSG1 base console costs $329 and is a nifty handheld packed with 8GB RAM, 128 GB flash storage, a smooth 5-inch OLED display with 1280 x 1080 resolution, and a built-in Solana hardware wallet.

Aesthetically, the console is a slick modern device draped in the nostalgia of an old-school Nintendo Game Boy.

Reportedly, it may be able to easily emulate PlayStation 2, GameCube, PSP, and Dreamcast games, though this is unconfirmed.

Players will also be able to interact with the myriad games and dApps built on Solana.

Due to the blockchain-centric nature of its operating system, it will not be able to access modern games from Steam or Epic Games storefronts.

This makes it a perfect fit for casual gamers with a nostalgic flair, especially ones who miss carrying around a dedicated gaming device in their pocket or bag.

SuiPlay0X1

The SuiPlay0X1 will launch with a $649 price tag. It’s a wider handheld with plenty of heft. It boasts a powerful AMD Ryzen processor, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB SSD storage (expandable), and a 7-inch IPS 1920 x 1200 display.

Aesthetically, it looks like a cross between Sony’s PSP and Nintendo’s Wii U, but follows the modern trends adopted by the Steam Deck, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox’s upcoming handheld, the ROG Xbox Ally.

It’s offering more of a dedicated gaming experience, which may appeal more to the ‘real’ gamers within the crypto crowd.

Early footage has already shown the SuiPlay console playing major new releases such as Elden Ring , though how its performance stacks up against mainstream gaming handhelds like the Steam Deck remains to be seen.

Of course, players will also have access to Sui’s growing Web3 gaming and dApp ecosystem.

There’s a chance that the SuiPlay0X1 could beat out the Solana PSG1 in the long term as it allows users to access PC gaming titles via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Heavy Competition

Web3’s debut gaming consoles face stiff competition.

To begin with, it’s worth noting the Switch 2, a console in high demand, is retailing for $200 less than the Sui console at $449.99 in the U.S.,

Then, gamers have one of the biggest handheld releases in gaming history,  the ROG Xbox Ally, which launches in October 2025.

Players will have two options: 24 GB RAM with 1 TB memory, or 16 GB with 512 GB memory. They’ll be priced at $899.99 and $549.99, respectively.

Finally, Web3 gaming consoles will have to compete with all the significantly cheaper, Android-based retro gaming consoles that have proliferated over the past year or two.

It’s also worth noting that PC gamers now have a crypto-dedicated gaming rig coming out, the B3PC.

In conclusion, the PSG1 could carve out a dedicated Web3 gaming community if its ecosystem can deliver amazing gaming experiences.

The SuiPlay0X1 won’t be so heavily reliant on its ecosystem, but may price out the everyday gamer despite its broader appeal.

They’ll be in direct competition with each other, and any successes outside of it will be a bonus. Let’s not forget, Web3 gaming itself is only just getting started.

