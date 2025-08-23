Which Web2 Video Game Studios Are Building in Web3?

Key Takeaways

Ubisoft, Sega, Square Enix and others have been building in Web3 since 2021.

Studios are often leveraging their top IPs and franchises to become Web3 titles.

Game marketplaces such as Steam now list Web3 games.

Web3 gaming is set to be one of the biggest onboarding opportunities for crypto.

Now, with the biggest names in the gaming and digital entertainment industry actively building Web3 games, tools, and blockchain infrastructure, attitudes towards crypto are shifting from skepticism to acceptance.

Here’s a rundown of some of the game publishers and studios working to bring Web3 to the masses.

Ubisoft

Ubisoft, the name behind legendary franchises and titles such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Beyond Good & Evil, and the Tom Clancy series, has spent some years working in Web3.

Its earliest effort was the non-fungible token (NFT) experiment Quartz in 2021, which flopped due to backlash from Ghost Recon: Breakpoint players.

It was an early joiner to the Blockchain Games Alliance and has begun working on many other Web3 gaming initiatives .

Its first NFT-based massively multiplayer role-playing game (MMORPG), Champions Tactics: Grimoiria, saw some early success upon launching in October 2024, but player counts have since dwindled.

Ubisoft has most recently thrown its hat into the ring with a major upcoming release, Might & Magic: Fates.

It’ll see the beloved Might & Magic franchise revived as a mobile trading card game (TCG) with optional NFTs on Immutable Play.

It’s optional in the sense that all cards can be minted as NFTs, and then traded, sold, and collected on an open market. This, the firm says, without making the game unfair or making it pay-to-win.

Square Enix

Japan’s legendary publisher, Square Enix, famed franchises such as Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest, Kingdom Hearts, and other iconic releases, has been building in Web3, though to little success.

One early attempt saw the publisher launch Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary trading cards. The collection was mostly physical, though several were NFTs, yielding backlash from gamers.

It’s official NFT-enabled “game”, Symbiogensis, is more of an interactive art project than it is a Web3 game in the typical sense.

It features collectible NFTs and community-driven story progression, which ended on July 31, 2025. The website and game have been officially terminated.

From its outset, Symbiogenesis was deemed a failure and a disappointment, especially given Square Enix’s reputation for delivering incredible games.

It also partnered with Web3 gaming platform Elixir in 2023. This saw the gaming behemoth lead a $14 million seed funding round for Elixir.

In 2024, company President, Takashi Kiryu, wrote that Web3 and blockchain entertainment are areas it wishes to focus more investment on. He noted the firm is actively modifying its structure and resources to support.

CCP Games

Famed for creating the beloved and long-running space MMORPG, EVE Online, the Iceland-based studio has just launched its own Web3 game, EVE Frontier.

It’s a gigantic space survival horror RPG where players travel between desolate star systems in a dying galaxy. In it, players farm minerals, build bases, join forces, or go it alone to secure their share of it.

It features several incredible Web3 features, including cryptos, the possibility to create cryptos, blockchain-based and programmable assets (ships, base defenses, etc.), and an API for in-game and external app building.

Sony

Boldly going where few titans of industry dare to, the Japanese technology and entertainment behemoth dived into Web3 when it formed the Sony Block Solution Labs in 2023.

This led to the creation of its very own Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain, Soneium. It’s designed to become a gateway for on-chain entertainment, gaming, and purpose-built apps.

This has attracted of gaming titles, dApps, and sparked major partnerships with other blockchains like Web3 Astar, which aims to bring Japan’s top franchises on-chain.

In addition, it’s recent partnership with Aave is set to expand the blockchain’s DeFi capabilities.

To date, it’s tallied 102.22 million transactions , processing almost $700 million across its 85 dApps.

Sega

Once a household name throughout the 80s and 90s with its gaming systems, and the company behind Sonic: The Hedgehog, has fallen out of relevance in recent years.

But that hasn’t prevented it from being a powerhouse and innovator in the sector.

Actually, it’s been one of the most active firms in the industry, launching several Web3 initiatives and games in recent years.

This includes bringing its popular TCG, Code of Joker, to the Sui blockchain , and KAI: Battle of Three Kingdoms on the Sega-backed Oaysis blockchain.

At present, Sega remains committed to bringing more of its popular IPs on-chain, echoing a broader trend of Web2 and Web3 gaming industry crossovers.

Konami

Konami, the publisher of Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania, filed to trademark “Project Zircon” in 2023, and revealed it as a mixed media Web3 project tied with NFTs.

As of February 2025, the project officially got to work on building the game, manga , and other features.

Honorable Mentions

Epic Games/PlayStation 5/Steam

Though not directly having a hand in creating crypto and blockchain-based games, the Epic Games Store has quickly become one of the biggest gateways into Web3 gaming.

It’s now home to several titles such as GRIT, Alternates, and Medieval Empires.

Similarly, PlayStation 5 and Steam have warmed to Web3 with the release of Off The Grid. That said, both platforms have placed restrictions on many of the Web3 games listed on their marketplaces.

All in all, the biggest names in the gaming industry are actively building in Web3, or at least distributing their offerings to the masses.

Though Web3 gaming hasn’t “taken off” as many had hoped, it’s certainly getting closer, and the efforts of Sony, Ubisoft, Sega, and others,