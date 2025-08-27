Play Solana: Everything You Need to Know About Solana’s First Gaming Console

Blockchain gaming consoles have long promised to revolutionize the way we play with the added extra of Web3 elements, but history hasn’t been kind to the concept.
Previous attempts to merge dedicated gaming hardware with crypto functionality have struggled to gain mainstream traction, mainly due to limited game libraries and a lack of broad consumer interest.
Enter Play Solana’s Gen One (PSG1), a new contender aiming to change that narrative with traditional gaming capabilities and an embedded Solana wallet.
Here is everything you need to know about Solana’s upcoming console.
On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Play Solana announced that the PSG1 will begin shipping on Oct. 6, with an initial price of $329.
The handheld console was first revealed in September last year, promising to blend retro gaming with cutting-edge computing technologies.
“This unique device incorporates secure crypto management features directly into its sleek hardware, allowing players to effortlessly manage their Solana-based assets while enjoying their favorite games,” the launch announcement read.
Play Solana said the PSG1 will provide immersive entertainment and secure blockchain integration.
“This product is crafted to deliver next-level experiences for those seeking gaming economy models,” the announcement added.
The PSG1 is designed to provide a retro-inspired aesthetic with modern performance, featuring a “sleek design paired with ergonomic multi-touch controls.”
The hardware specifications include:
The PSG1 will also feature connectivity via WiFi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.4, along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.
The PSG1’s defining feature is its built-in Solana wallet, designed to let users manage crypto assets directly on the device.
This enables:
The hardware is built to support vibrant colors, enhanced graphics performance, and smooth responsiveness.
Play Solana has said the PSG1 will be able to play nostalgic retro pixel titles, modern games with advanced graphics, and interactive Solana dApps.
As of the time of reporting, the device is explicitly marketed as a “distribution hub for Solana Web3 games.”
This suggests that the PSG1 will primarily run Solana-based decentralized applications and games.
However, a YouTube video advertising the console claimed that the PSG1 will also be able to run titles such as PSP, Dreamcast, PS2, and GameCube games “without breaking a sweat.”
On July 30, Play Solana announced a partnership with Mythical Games’ Pudgy Penguins, with an exclusive edition set to retail for $349.
As part of the partnership, Play Solana has committed to buying and burning the $PENGU token for every unit sold.
Although details remain limited, the exclusive edition will feature unique design elements and likely some pre-installed content.