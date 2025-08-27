Search
News
4 min read

Play Solana: Everything You Need to Know About Solana’s First Gaming Console

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
Play Solana’s PSG1 is aiming to enter the Web3 gaming space with traditional gaming capabilities and an embedded Solana wallet.

Play Solana’s PSG1 is aiming to enter the Web3 gaming space with traditional gaming capabilities and an embedded Solana wallet. | Credit: Sora

Key Takeaways
  • The upcoming PSG1 marks Solana’s first serious push into consumer hardware.
  • The PSG1 is also experimenting with partnerships like Pudgy Penguins.
  • Play Solana said the handheld will feature a 5-inch OLED display, 8GB RAM and modern connectivity.

Blockchain gaming consoles have long promised to revolutionize the way we play with the added extra of Web3 elements, but history hasn’t been kind to the concept.

Previous attempts to merge dedicated gaming hardware with crypto functionality have struggled to gain mainstream traction, mainly due to limited game libraries and a lack of broad consumer interest.

Enter Play Solana’s Gen One (PSG1), a new contender aiming to change that narrative with traditional gaming capabilities and an embedded Solana wallet.

Here is everything you need to know about Solana’s upcoming console.

What Is Play Solana’s PSG1?

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Play Solana announced that the PSG1 will begin shipping on Oct. 6, with an initial price of $329.

The handheld console was first revealed in September last year, promising to blend retro gaming with cutting-edge computing technologies.

“This unique device incorporates secure crypto management features directly into its sleek hardware, allowing players to effortlessly manage their Solana-based assets while enjoying their favorite games,” the launch announcement read.

Play Solana said the PSG1 will provide immersive entertainment and secure blockchain integration.

“This product is crafted to deliver next-level experiences for those seeking gaming economy models,” the announcement added.

Hardware Specifications

The PSG1 is designed to provide a retro-inspired aesthetic with modern performance, featuring a “sleek design paired with ergonomic multi-touch controls.”

The hardware specifications include:

  • A 5.0-inch OLED display with a 1280 × 1080 resolution
  • Rockchip RK3588S Octa-Core ARM CPU
  • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 128GB eMMC flash storage

The PSG1 will also feature connectivity via WiFi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.4, along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Solana Wallet Integrated

The PSG1’s defining feature is its built-in Solana wallet, designed to let users manage crypto assets directly on the device.

This enables:

  • Custody of tokens and NFTs without relying on external apps
  • Seamless asset integration between gaming and financial activities without leaving the console
  • Opportunities for developers to design games that use Solana-based assets as core mechanics

What Can You Play on PSG1?

The hardware is built to support vibrant colors, enhanced graphics performance, and smooth responsiveness.

Play Solana has said the PSG1 will be able to play nostalgic retro pixel titles, modern games with advanced graphics, and interactive Solana dApps.

As of the time of reporting, the device is explicitly marketed as a “distribution hub for Solana Web3 games.”

This suggests that the PSG1 will primarily run Solana-based decentralized applications and games.

However, a YouTube video advertising the console claimed that the PSG1 will also be able to run titles such as PSP, Dreamcast, PS2, and GameCube games “without breaking a sweat.”

Exclusive Editions

On July 30, Play Solana announced a partnership with Mythical Games’ Pudgy Penguins, with an exclusive edition set to retail for $349.

As part of the partnership, Play Solana has committed to buying and burning the $PENGU token for every unit sold.

Although details remain limited, the exclusive edition will feature unique design elements and likely some pre-installed content.

Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
