Play Solana: Everything You Need to Know About Solana’s First Gaming Console

Key Takeaways

The upcoming PSG1 marks Solana’s first serious push into consumer hardware.

The PSG1 is also experimenting with partnerships like Pudgy Penguins.

Play Solana said the handheld will feature a 5-inch OLED display, 8GB RAM and modern connectivity.

Blockchain gaming consoles have long promised to revolutionize the way we play with the added extra of Web3 elements, but history hasn’t been kind to the concept.

Previous attempts to merge dedicated gaming hardware with crypto functionality have struggled to gain mainstream traction, mainly due to limited game libraries and a lack of broad consumer interest.

Enter Play Solana’s Gen One (PSG1), a new contender aiming to change that narrative with traditional gaming capabilities and an embedded Solana wallet.

Here is everything you need to know about Solana’s upcoming console.

Our Top Crypto Sports Betting Partners: Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Jackbit promotions 100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins Coins 12 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon Matic No result 12 Claim Offer Vave promotions 100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS Coins 85 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD Zcash

Zcash Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Polygon Matic

Polygon Matic Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Fantom

Fantom The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap yearn.finance

yearn.finance Tezos

Tezos NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland HEX

HEX Amp

Amp Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Treasure

Treasure Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Arbitrum

Arbitrum BitDAO

BitDAO The Graph

The Graph Quant

Quant Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Immutable

Immutable Aptos

Aptos Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Frax Share

Frax Share Loopring

Loopring LooksRare

LooksRare USDD

USDD Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool GMX

GMX Kava.io

Kava.io WOO Network

WOO Network Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap Synapse

Synapse Frax

Frax Tether Gold

Tether Gold Gains Network

Gains Network Pendle

Pendle Serum

Serum Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy Euro Coin

Euro Coin Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index Mantle

Mantle Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin Worldcoin

Worldcoin MongCoin

MongCoin Verse

Verse Xai No result 85 Claim Offer TrustDice promotions Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins Coins 4 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Litecoin

Litecoin Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin USD Coin

USD Coin TRON

TRON EOS

EOS Taxa Token No result Claim Offer

What Is Play Solana’s PSG1?

On Tuesday, Aug. 26, Play Solana announced that the PSG1 will begin shipping on Oct. 6, with an initial price of $329.

The handheld console was first revealed in September last year, promising to blend retro gaming with cutting-edge computing technologies.

The wait is over. PSG1 starts shipping on 06/10/2025. pic.twitter.com/wdZH5LjLcB — Play Solana | PSG1 (@playsolana) August 26, 2025

“This unique device incorporates secure crypto management features directly into its sleek hardware, allowing players to effortlessly manage their Solana-based assets while enjoying their favorite games,” the launch announcement read.

Play Solana said the PSG1 will provide immersive entertainment and secure blockchain integration.

“This product is crafted to deliver next-level experiences for those seeking gaming economy models,” the announcement added.

Hardware Specifications

The PSG1 is designed to provide a retro-inspired aesthetic with modern performance, featuring a “sleek design paired with ergonomic multi-touch controls.”

What does a purple PSG1 remind you of? pic.twitter.com/R6ClLuZt2H — Play Solana | PSG1 (@playsolana) July 24, 2025

The hardware specifications include:

A 5.0-inch OLED display with a 1280 × 1080 resolution

Rockchip RK3588S Octa-Core ARM CPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM

128GB eMMC flash storage

The PSG1 will also feature connectivity via WiFi 6.0 and Bluetooth 5.4, along with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Solana Wallet Integrated

The PSG1’s defining feature is its built-in Solana wallet, designed to let users manage crypto assets directly on the device.

This enables:

Custody of tokens and NFTs without relying on external apps

Seamless asset integration between gaming and financial activities without leaving the console

Opportunities for developers to design games that use Solana-based assets as core mechanics

What Can You Play on PSG1?

The hardware is built to support vibrant colors, enhanced graphics performance, and smooth responsiveness.

Play Solana has said the PSG1 will be able to play nostalgic retro pixel titles, modern games with advanced graphics, and interactive Solana dApps.

As of the time of reporting, the device is explicitly marketed as a “distribution hub for Solana Web3 games.”

This suggests that the PSG1 will primarily run Solana-based decentralized applications and games.

However, a YouTube video advertising the console claimed that the PSG1 will also be able to run titles such as PSP, Dreamcast, PS2, and GameCube games “without breaking a sweat.”

Exclusive Editions

On July 30, Play Solana announced a partnership with Mythical Games’ Pudgy Penguins, with an exclusive edition set to retail for $349.

NEW: @playsolana launches the PSG1 Limited Edition in collaboration with @pudgypenguins . They will buy and burn $PENGU for every device sold.pic.twitter.com/bAUGz62m84 — SolanaFloor (@SolanaFloor) July 30, 2025

As part of the partnership, Play Solana has committed to buying and burning the $PENGU token for every unit sold.

Although details remain limited, the exclusive edition will feature unique design elements and likely some pre-installed content.

Top Picks for Solana Best Exchanges for Solana Get A Great Offer When You Join These Exchanges

Buy Solana Fast & Easy How To Buy Solana With a Credit Card Now

Best Online Casinos for Solana See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites