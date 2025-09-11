Search
3 min read

VanEck Eyes First Hyperliquid Spot Staking ETF in US, ETP in Europe

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
VanEck targets Hyperliquid with plans for a U.S. ETF and European ETP as the DeFi exchange gains Wall Street attention.

VanEck targets Hyperliquid with plans for a U.S. ETF and European ETP as the DeFi exchange gains Wall Street attention. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • VanEck plans to launch the first HYPE spot staking ETF in the United States.
  • A physically backed Hyperliquid ETP is also in the works for Europe.
  • Hyperliquid’s rise as a decentralized trading hub has made it a target for institutional products.

VanEck, the $100 billion asset manager behind some of the first Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) exchange-traded funds (ETFs), is preparing to expand its crypto lineup with Hyperliquid.

The firm announced plans to file for a U.S.-listed spot staking ETF tied to HYPE, Hyperliquid’s native token, while simultaneously preparing a physically backed exchange-traded product (ETP) for European markets.

If approved, the ETF would make Hyperliquid the youngest digital asset to receive a filing from a Wall Street giant.

Details of the Proposed Products

The U.S. proposal seeks to offer investors exposure to HYPE through a spot staking ETF, blending passive price exposure with active staking rewards.

Unlike traditional spot ETFs that only track price, the product would generate potential yields from staking activity, appealing to investors seeking income as well as growth.

In Europe, where regulatory hurdles are less severe, VanEck plans to list a physically backed Hyperliquid ETP.

This would open access to both institutional and retail investors across the continent, reinforcing HYPE’s presence in global markets.

VanEck has also floated the idea of allocating a portion of net profits from the funds to buy back HYPE tokens, aligning its strategy with Hyperliquid’s own model of reinvesting platform revenue into token buybacks.

Hyperliquid’s Rise to Prominence

Launched in 2023, Hyperliquid has quickly become a powerhouse in decentralized finance.

The Layer-1 blockchain specializes in perpetual futures and leveraged trading, with daily volumes in the billions and revenue figures surpassing many established competitors.

Its efficiency, decentralized governance, and aggressive expansion have positioned it as a credible rival to centralized giants like Binance.

The project has further ambitions: Hyperliquid is preparing to launch its own stablecoin, USDH, to bolster liquidity and reduce reliance on USDC and USDT.

Earlier this week, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck published an open letter praising Hyperliquid’s technology, governance, and rollout strategy, signaling the firm’s intent to deepen its involvement with the ecosystem.

Institutional Interest Meets Retail Momentum

The combination of Hyperliquid’s surging user base and VanEck’s institutional clout could mark a turning point in how decentralized exchanges integrate with traditional finance.

By moving first with ETF and ETP filings, VanEck is attempting to secure a lead in a fast-growing corner of the digital asset market.

If regulators approve the products, Hyperliquid will have succeeded in bridging the gap between retail-driven DeFi activity and regulated Wall Street capital—a milestone that could further reshape crypto’s competitive landscape.

