VanEck CEO Confirms: 'We Are Bullish Hyperliquid,' Seeking Deeper Role in Ecosystem

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
VanEck CEO Jan van Eck signals support for Hyperliquid as the platform unveils its native USDH stablecoin.

VanEck CEO Jan van Eck signals support for Hyperliquid as the platform unveils its native USDH stablecoin. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • VanEck CEO Jan van Eck voiced strong support for Hyperliquid, seeking deeper integration with the platform.
  • His comments follow Hyperliquid’s announcement of USDH, a native stablecoin designed to reduce reliance on USDC and USDT.
  • The stablecoin plan has sparked a bidding war among asset managers and crypto protocols eager to participate.

Hyperliquid, a rising force in decentralized finance, is drawing interest from Wall Street.

VanEck, one of the world’s leading investment managers, has publicly declared its support for the Layer 1 blockchain and trading platform, signaling its intent to become more deeply involved in the project’s ecosystem.

VanEck Wants Deeper Integration With Hyperliquid

In a post shared on X, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck praised Hyperliquid’s product, technology, decentralized governance, and rollout method.

He added that the firm was “bullish on Hyperliquid” and eager to contribute, noting that VanEck has already been in discussions with several HyperEVM builders.

“We have spoken to many of the leading HyperEVM builders and continue looking for new ways to contribute to Hyperliquid, whether through this Agora proposal or something else in the future,” he wrote.

A Platform on the Rise

Hyperliquid has grown into one of the most prominent decentralized exchanges for perpetual futures and spot trading, with billions in daily trading volume.

Its rise has challenged centralized giants such as Binance by offering traders high-performance infrastructure and fully on-chain governance.

The platform’s next big move—a native stablecoin called USDH—has accelerated institutional interest.

Announced earlier this month, USDH is designed to reduce Hyperliquid’s reliance on third-party stablecoins like USDT and USDC, while boosting liquidity and revenue capture within its own ecosystem.

Hyperliquid bidders.
Hyperliquid stablecoin announcement creates bidding war. Source: Yahoo

A Bidding War for USDH

The USDH proposal has sparked competition among asset managers and DeFi firms.

Hyperliquid has already received six different plans detailing how the stablecoin could be issued, managed, and backed.

One of the most prominent comes from Agora, a white-label stablecoin issuer co-founded by Jan van Eck’s son, Nick van Eck.

Agora’s proposal presents USDH as a “hyper-native” fasset, fully integrated into Hyperliquid and supported by institutional partners to ensure compliance, yield generation, and scalability.

With VanEck’s endorsement, Hyperliquid finds itself at the center of a rare convergence: a DeFi-native protocol attracting serious institutional backing at a time when traditional finance firms are cautiously expanding their crypto strategies.

Whether USDH becomes a defining piece of DeFi infrastructure—or another crowded entry in the stablecoin race—will depend on how Hyperliquid and its community weigh these competing proposals in the months ahead.

Top Picks for Solana

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
