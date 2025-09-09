VanEck CEO Confirms: ‘We Are Bullish Hyperliquid,’ Seeking Deeper Role in Ecosystem

Key Takeaways
Hyperliquid, a rising force in decentralized finance, is drawing interest from Wall Street.
VanEck, one of the world’s leading investment managers, has publicly declared its support for the Layer 1 blockchain and trading platform, signaling its intent to become more deeply involved in the project’s ecosystem.
In a post shared on X, VanEck CEO Jan van Eck praised Hyperliquid’s product, technology, decentralized governance, and rollout method.
He added that the firm was “bullish on Hyperliquid” and eager to contribute, noting that VanEck has already been in discussions with several HyperEVM builders.
“We have spoken to many of the leading HyperEVM builders and continue looking for new ways to contribute to Hyperliquid, whether through this Agora proposal or something else in the future,” he wrote.
Hyperliquid has grown into one of the most prominent decentralized exchanges for perpetual futures and spot trading, with billions in daily trading volume.
Its rise has challenged centralized giants such as Binance by offering traders high-performance infrastructure and fully on-chain governance.
The platform’s next big move—a native stablecoin called USDH—has accelerated institutional interest.
Announced earlier this month, USDH is designed to reduce Hyperliquid’s reliance on third-party stablecoins like USDT and USDC, while boosting liquidity and revenue capture within its own ecosystem.
The USDH proposal has sparked competition among asset managers and DeFi firms.
Hyperliquid has already received six different plans detailing how the stablecoin could be issued, managed, and backed.
One of the most prominent comes from Agora, a white-label stablecoin issuer co-founded by Jan van Eck’s son, Nick van Eck.
Agora’s proposal presents USDH as a “hyper-native” fasset, fully integrated into Hyperliquid and supported by institutional partners to ensure compliance, yield generation, and scalability.
With VanEck’s endorsement, Hyperliquid finds itself at the center of a rare convergence: a DeFi-native protocol attracting serious institutional backing at a time when traditional finance firms are cautiously expanding their crypto strategies.
Whether USDH becomes a defining piece of DeFi infrastructure—or another crowded entry in the stablecoin race—will depend on how Hyperliquid and its community weigh these competing proposals in the months ahead.