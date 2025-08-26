Hyperliquid Tops Robinhood for Third Straight Month With $330B Volume

Key Takeaways
Decentralized exchanges aren’t supposed to move faster than Wall Street darlings. Yet Hyperliquid, a relatively lean derivatives platform with just over 100 employees, is rewriting the playbook.
In July, Hyperliquid processed $330.8 billion in spot and perpetual trading volume, blowing past Robinhood’s $237.8 billion by a margin of 39%.
It was the third month in a row the decentralized player has outpaced the publicly traded brokerage, cementing its rise from an upstart DeFi venue to one of crypto’s most dominant trading platforms.
The trend isn’t an outlier. Hyperliquid has been building momentum since May , when its $256 billion in trading volume first edged out Robinhood’s $192 billion.
The following month, it held its lead with $231 billion to Robinhood’s $193 billion. By July, the gap had widened to its largest yet.
That trajectory hasn’t slowed. By late August, Hyperliquid’s monthly trading volume had already topped $349 billion, putting its year-to-date tally within striking distance of $2 trillion.
What makes the surge more remarkable is how efficiently it’s being achieved.
With just 11 core employees, Hyperliquid generates roughly $1.17 billion in annual revenue — approximately $106 million per worker, outpacing even stablecoin giant Tether on a per-employee basis.
The exchange has also become a key player in perpetual futures, commanding a 74% share of the market in July.
Open interest is up 369% year-to-date to $15.3 billion, while Hyperliquid accounted for 35% of all blockchain trading income that same month.
Its spot markets are also growing. The $3.4 billion in July volume — including $1.5 billion in Bitcoin — put it ahead of Coinbase and Bybit combined and nearly on par with Binance’s flagship BTC/USD pair.
Hyperliquid’s rise rests on more than trading hype.
The exchange is built on its own high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, featuring a fully on-chain order book and permissionless market formation under its HIP-3 framework.
Its dual-engine architecture — HyperCore and HyperEVM — paired with its Liquidity-as-a-Service model, gives it a structural advantage in scaling tokenized perpetuals and custom liquidity markets.
By combining efficiency, speed, and deep liquidity, Hyperliquid has carved out a place not just as a DeFi contender, but as a direct rival to the largest names in both crypto and traditional trading.
For now, it has Robinhood in the rearview. Next, the bigger question is whether Binance should be watching its back.