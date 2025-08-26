Search
Hyperliquid Tops Robinhood for Third Straight Month With $330B Volume

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Edited by Insha Zia
Hyperliquid’s trading engine has pushed the DEX past Robinhood for three straight months, cementing its dominance in crypto derivatives.

Hyperliquid’s trading engine has pushed the DEX past Robinhood for three straight months, cementing its dominance in crypto derivatives. | Credit: Getty Images.

Key Takeaways

  • Hyperliquid has outperformed Robinhood in total trading volume for three consecutive months.
  • The decentralized exchange handled $330 billion in July, 39% more than Robinhood.
  • August volumes have already surpassed $349 billion, putting Hyperliquid on track for a $2 trillion year.

Decentralized exchanges aren’t supposed to move faster than Wall Street darlings. Yet Hyperliquid, a relatively lean derivatives platform with just over 100 employees, is rewriting the playbook.

In July, Hyperliquid processed $330.8 billion in spot and perpetual trading volume, blowing past Robinhood’s $237.8 billion by a margin of 39%.

It was the third month in a row the decentralized player has outpaced the publicly traded brokerage, cementing its rise from an upstart DeFi venue to one of crypto’s most dominant trading platforms.

Hyperliquid: From Underdog to Heavyweight

The trend isn’t an outlier. Hyperliquid has been building momentum since May , when its $256 billion in trading volume first edged out Robinhood’s $192 billion.

The following month, it held its lead with $231 billion to Robinhood’s $193 billion. By July, the gap had widened to its largest yet.

That trajectory hasn’t slowed. By late August, Hyperliquid’s monthly trading volume had already topped $349 billion, putting its year-to-date tally within striking distance of $2 trillion.

What makes the surge more remarkable is how efficiently it’s being achieved.

With just 11 core employees, Hyperliquid generates roughly $1.17 billion in annual revenue — approximately $106 million per worker, outpacing even stablecoin giant Tether on a per-employee basis.

The exchange has also become a key player in perpetual futures, commanding a 74% share of the market in July.

Open interest is up 369% year-to-date to $15.3 billion, while Hyperliquid accounted for 35% of all blockchain trading income that same month.

Its spot markets are also growing. The $3.4 billion in July volume — including $1.5 billion in Bitcoin — put it ahead of Coinbase and Bybit combined and nearly on par with Binance’s flagship BTC/USD pair.

Built for Dominance

Hyperliquid’s rise rests on more than trading hype.

The exchange is built on its own high-performance Layer 1 blockchain, featuring a fully on-chain order book and permissionless market formation under its HIP-3 framework.

Its dual-engine architecture — HyperCore and HyperEVM — paired with its Liquidity-as-a-Service model, gives it a structural advantage in scaling tokenized perpetuals and custom liquidity markets.

By combining efficiency, speed, and deep liquidity, Hyperliquid has carved out a place not just as a DeFi contender, but as a direct rival to the largest names in both crypto and traditional trading.

For now, it has Robinhood in the rearview. Next, the bigger question is whether Binance should be watching its back.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
