Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Extend Inflow Streaks With $218M Added
News
3 min read

Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Extend Inflow Streaks With $218M Added

Published
Eddie Mitchell
Published
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Insha Zia
Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs continue inflow streak.

Bitcoin and Ethereum funds wrap August on a higih. | Credit: NurPhoto via Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs command $144.96 billion in total net assets, or 6.51% of BTC’s market cap.
  • Bitcoin is trading down 7.5% in August, and Ethereum is up 13.25%.
  • U.S. spot Ethereum ETFs hold $29.51 billion in total net assets, representing 5.48% of ETH’s market cap.

After raking in almost $20 billion over four months, U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have ended their streak as August proves too bearish for investors.

Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) funds maintain momentum and reach a fifth consecutive month of inflows totalling over $11.8 billion.

Try Our Recommended Crypto Exchanges
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
CEX.IO

CEX.IO
promotions
Receive 250 USDT in trading fee balance
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 267
Claim Offer
Uniswap V2

Uniswap V2
promotions
Trusted, Secure & Crypto Friendly
Coins
Ethereum Tether Beam USD Coin Autonolas 45
Claim Offer

Bitcoin ETFs

According to SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $178.9 million in net inflows on Aug. 28, 2025, marking the fourth consecutive day of inflows, which now total $567.35 million.

However, funds have been unable to reverse the $1.17 billion in outflows felt last week, which officially ended BTC ETFs’ 4-month-long net inflow streak.

Bitcoin ETF monthly inflows/outflows.
Bitcoin ETF monthly flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

It’s been an incredible run for BTC funds.

Between April and July, Bitcoin ETFs recorded four consecutive months of net inflows totaling $18.82 billion.

Naturally, these massive inflows have been highly influential on the price of Bitcoin, which has risen from around $76,000 in April to an all-time high of over $123,000.

Unfortunately, they can be equally detrimental when outflows are significant. This month’s considerable outflows, amongst other factors, have pressured BTC downward to a price of $109,650 today, down 7.5% for the month.

Ethereum ETFs

As per SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs tallied a modest $39.16 million in daily total net inflows on Aug. 28, 2025, bringing this week’s total to $1.25 billion.

It’s also day six of an inflow streak, which has now reached $1.55 billion.

Ethereum ETF monthly inflows/outflows.
Ethereum ETF monthly flows. | Source: SoSoValue.

August is now the second-best-performing month on record for ETH ETFs, following July’s $5.43 billion.

After months of woeful performance, Q2 2025 saw interest in ETH rise, across the board, especially as more favorable regulatory tailwinds began spinning in the U.S.

Off the back of this momentum, the ETH token has relished a 13.25% price increase in the past 30 days, massively outperforming Bitcoin.

Trading at around $4,320 despite overwhelmingly bearish market conditions, one final day of inflows for ETH ETFs could be the nudge it needs to sail safely through the weekend.

Top Picks for Ethereum
Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Eddie Mitchell
    About the Author

    Eddie Mitchell

    Eddie is a gaming and crypto writer at CCN. Covering the often weird and wonderful world of Web3 with an adoring, but skeptical eye. Prior to CCN, Eddie has spent the past seven years working his way through the crypto, finance, and technology industry. He began with PR and journalism with Bitcoin PR Buzz and BitcoinNews.com, eventually working his way to become a copywriter with a dozen firms, including the likes of Polkadot before returning to journalism in 2023. Having studied Radio production and journalism at University in the UK, Eddie spent a few years making podcasts and presenting on a local London radio station as he built up his writing chops. A lifelong skateboarder, Eddie can often be found at the skatepark or touring the streets looking for something new to try. That, or kicking back playing JRPGs on his original PSP.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    CFTC Acting Chair Caroline Pham signals a major policy shift, paving the way for foreign crypto exchanges to reenter the U.S. market.
    Crypto
    Aug 29, 2025 | 7:52 AM UTC3 hours ago

    New CFTC Guidance Could Pull Offshore Crypto Trading Back Into America’s Orbit

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    American Bitcoin prepares for public listing.
    Crypto
    Aug 28, 2025 | 1:17 PM UTC21 hours ago

    Trump-Linked Bitcoin Miner American Bitcoin on Track for September Nasdaq Debut

    Eddie Mitchell
    Eddie Mitchell
    The Sandbox, the blockchain-based metaverse giant, is reportedly cutting half of its staff in a major restructuring.
    Crypto
    Aug 28, 2025 | 1:32 PM UTC21 hours ago

    The Sandbox Cuts 50% Staff as Firms Flee Metaverse

    Kurt Robson
    Kurt Robson
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!