Bitcoin, Ethereum ETFs Extend Inflow Streaks With $218M Added

After raking in almost $20 billion over four months, U.S. spot Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have ended their streak as August proves too bearish for investors.
Meanwhile, Ethereum (ETH) funds maintain momentum and reach a fifth consecutive month of inflows totalling over $11.8 billion.
According to SoSoValue, Bitcoin ETFs recorded $178.9 million in net inflows on Aug. 28, 2025, marking the fourth consecutive day of inflows, which now total $567.35 million.
However, funds have been unable to reverse the $1.17 billion in outflows felt last week, which officially ended BTC ETFs’ 4-month-long net inflow streak.
It’s been an incredible run for BTC funds.
Between April and July, Bitcoin ETFs recorded four consecutive months of net inflows totaling $18.82 billion.
Naturally, these massive inflows have been highly influential on the price of Bitcoin, which has risen from around $76,000 in April to an all-time high of over $123,000.
Unfortunately, they can be equally detrimental when outflows are significant. This month’s considerable outflows, amongst other factors, have pressured BTC downward to a price of $109,650 today, down 7.5% for the month.
As per SoSoValue, Ethereum ETFs tallied a modest $39.16 million in daily total net inflows on Aug. 28, 2025, bringing this week’s total to $1.25 billion.
It’s also day six of an inflow streak, which has now reached $1.55 billion.
August is now the second-best-performing month on record for ETH ETFs, following July’s $5.43 billion.
After months of woeful performance, Q2 2025 saw interest in ETH rise, across the board, especially as more favorable regulatory tailwinds began spinning in the U.S.
Off the back of this momentum, the ETH token has relished a 13.25% price increase in the past 30 days, massively outperforming Bitcoin.
Trading at around $4,320 despite overwhelmingly bearish market conditions, one final day of inflows for ETH ETFs could be the nudge it needs to sail safely through the weekend.