Jeff Yan on How Hyperliquid Built a DeFi Unicorn With No VCs and No Shortcuts

From its beginnings as a decentralized exchange (DEX) to becoming one of the top DeFi protocols in crypto, Hyperliquid (HYPE) is still early in its journey—and its rapid rise continues to surprise even its own founders.
Speaking on the WuBlockchain Podcast with Colin Wu , Hyperliquid co-founder Jeff Yan shared insights into the project’s unconventional path to success.
Yan grew up in the U.S. and graduated from Harvard in 2017 with a degree in math and computer science.
After a short stint at Hudson River Trading, he discovered Ethereum (ETH) in 2018, thought it was “super cool,” and quickly became convinced it was the “future of finance.”
That belief led to the creation of Hyperliquid, built on the principle that people would eventually recognize the value of true self-custody over their assets.
Unlike many crypto projects, Hyperliquid was entirely self-funded.
Yan emphasized that raising millions from venture capitalists doesn’t equal progress in his eyes, real progress comes when users derive value from what you’ve built.
The aim was to build a user-friendly platform with properly implemented decentralization, which he didn’t think would result in Hyperliquid becoming as big as it did.
At present, Hyperliquid’s Layer-1 protocol has over $2.21 billion in total value locked (TVL).
One of the most notable aspects of Hyperliquid’s rise is that HYPE was never launched on centralized exchanges like Binance or Coinbase.
Yan explained that unlike CEXs, which often are “running like 10 businesses” with sprawling teams, Hyperliquid has stayed laser-focused.
Its team of just 11 people—split evenly between engineers and non-engineers—didn’t have the bandwidth to chase listings, leaving it up to platforms themselves.
In addition, Hyperliquid didn’t work with market makers to build the platform. Though the team was approached by “a bunch” of them, Hyperliquid had no private arrangements or deals.
He explains that many CEX’s face criticism for internal desks or Designated Market Maker (DMM practices.
For a DEX, he believes it is important to avoid that from the start. And it’s different from the Hyperliquid Protocol, as it’s protocol-owned, allowing anyone to deposit without a single entity having any control over it.
Launching at the end of November 2024, the HYPE token has relished in the platform’s success, as well as the ongoing crypto market boom, climbing an incredible 1256% since launching.
It currently trades at $43.4 with a market cap of $14.49 billion.