Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Mastercard Head of Crypto: Stablecoins Are Useful, But Will Not Replace Traditional Protections
News
4 min read

Mastercard Head of Crypto: Stablecoins Are Useful, But Will Not Replace Traditional Protections

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Samantha Dunn
Mastercard's Crypto Head of Europe has claimed stablecoins cannot replace the protections that it and other traditional networks provide.

Mastercard's Crypto Head of Europe has claimed stablecoins cannot replace the protections it and other traditional networks provide. | Credit: Anadolu / Getty Images.

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Mastercard sees stablecoins as useful for settlements but not a replacement for its protections.
  • Payments app Oobit spoke out against Rau’s comments, highlighting survey data showing strong adoption of stablecoins.
  • The company is broadening its crypto services through fiat-to-crypto conversions and crypto-backed payment cards.

Mastercard is deepening its involvement in digital assets but maintains that stablecoins will serve as complementary tools rather than full replacements for existing payment systems, according to Christian Rau, the company’s head of crypto for Europe.

In an interview with The Big Whale, Rau stressed that while stablecoins are useful for settlements, they cannot replace the added protections that Mastercard and other traditional networks provide.

New Trending Crypto Wallet Offers
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
Kraken

Kraken
promotions
Get $10 in Bitcoin when you register through a referral link from an existing member.
Coins
0x Protocol 1inch Network Aave Aavegotchi Acala Token 322
Claim Offer
RockWallet

RockWallet
promotions
Claim your exclusive $30 Crypto Bonus
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 13
Claim Offer
Bitkey

Bitkey
promotions
Trusted, Secure and Crypto Friendly
Coins
Claim Offer

Mastercard’s Crypto Services

Mastercard has already launched services enabling users to move between fiat and digital currencies, as well as cards backed by crypto accounts.

According to the company, the principle behind these cards is simple, when a payment is made, the crypto is converted into traditional currency so merchants receive fiat seamlessly.

Over the past year, the payments giant has also partnered with firms such as MetaMask to allow customers to spend crypto directly in stores.

Rau noted that integrating with non-custodial wallets presents greater challenges, requiring technical solutions such as creating “an architecture where a smart contract verifies the availability of funds in real time.”

Stablecoins as Building Blocks

Rau said stablecoins, whose transaction volumes now surpass those of Mastercard, are viewed by the company as useful infrastructure for faster settlements.

“We consider them as a settlement technology,” he told The Big Whale.

“They can improve cross-border payments or reduce exchange rate risks,” he added. “But they do not replace the services we provide, such as protection in case of disputes.”

Mastercard Pushes Network Value

Despite the rise of blockchains with high transaction speeds, Rau underscored that Mastercard’s value lies in its unique protections.

“We process about 5,000 transactions per second, but the challenge is not just speed,” Rau said.

“It’s the entire ecosystem around it (anti-fraud, compliance, recourse) that gives value to our network,” he added.

For Mastercard, this ecosystem has been built through decades of detecting suspicious activity and shaping regulatory compliance across global jurisdictions.

Stablecoin Industry Pushes Back

In response to Rau’s comments, global payments app Oobit challenged the idea that stablecoins are merely a “potential payment technology.”

“In Brazil, 85% want to use crypto for everyday purchases, and 91.8% already hold stablecoins,” the company wrote on X.

“In Europe, over 70% of crypto purchases are within retail purchases, food, and beverages,” it added. “Trust us, it’s more than a ‘potential’ payment technology.”

This data came from Oobit’s July 2025 survey of Brazilian crypto users aged 23–45, which found that 91.8% hold stablecoins, with Tether’s USDT used by 83%.

However, the survey revealed that only 54.3% had ever made a crypto payment, and just 37% had used USDT in real-world transactions, whether online or in-store.

“Brazilian users are among the most advanced crypto participants globally,” Amram Adar, Co-Founder and CEO of Oobit, said in the survey.

“They trust USDT. They’re holding stablecoins. They’re staking, trading, investing, and they’re eager to use crypto in the real world,” he added.

Visit Our Stablecoin Partners

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Since Hong Kong’s new stablecoin legislation entered into force, 77 firms have expressed interest in applying for a license.
    Crypto
    Sep 01, 2025 | 2:53 PM UTC22 hours ago

    77 Firms Reportedly Eye Hong Kong’s New Stablecoin Licenses

    James Morales
    James Morales
    Risks of pegging stablecoins to volatile currencies
    Crypto
    Aug 31, 2025 | 12:02 PM UTC2 days ago

    Stablecoins and Volatile Currencies: Why Pegging Could Be a Dangerous Bet

    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Giuseppe Ciccomascolo
    Arthur Hayes believes stablecoins will fuel the next chapter of U.S. dollar dominance by channeling global deposits into Treasury bills.
    Crypto
    Aug 27, 2025 | 11:02 AM UTC6 days ago

    Arthur Hayes: The US Dollar’s Next Weapon Isn’t Bonds, It’s Stablecoins

    Prashant Jha
    Prashant Jha
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!