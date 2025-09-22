Search
USDT Cements Role in Latin America as Major Manufacturers Adopt Payments, Says Tether CEO

Prashant Jha
By Prashant Jha
Stablecoins like USDT are no longer just tools for trading or remittances in Latin America—they're becoming everyday money.

Stablecoins like USDT are no longer just tools for trading or remittances in Latin America—they’re becoming everyday money.| Credit: CCN.

Key Takeaways

  • Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha now accept USDT payments in Bolivia.
  • Stablecoins are emerging as a vital payment tool in Latin America’s inflation-hit economies.
  • Crypto transactions in Bolivia surged 630% in the year since lifting its ban.

Stablecoins are no longer just tools for trading or remittances in Latin America—they’re becoming everyday money.

In Bolivia, that shift is on full display as major carmakers, including Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha, now accept Tether’s USDT, solidifying its reputation as the region’s “digital dollar.”

Disclosure
Bolivia Puts USDT in the Driver’s Seat

Ardoino highlighted the shift in an X post , framing USDT as a lifeline for countries grappling with economic instability.

“USDT is the digital dollar for hundreds of millions in emerging markets,” he said.

The decision by global automakers to accept USDT in Bolivia places stablecoins firmly alongside fiat currency in everyday commerce, bolstering their role not only as hedges against inflation but also as practical payment methods for high-ticket items like vehicles.

Bolivia’s Crypto Market Surges Post-Ban

The adoption wave follows a major policy reversal in June 2024, when the Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB) lifted its long-standing ban on cryptocurrency transactions.

Since then, crypto usage in the country has skyrocketed.

In the 12 months following the policy shift, Bolivia recorded $430 million in crypto payments—a 630% year-over-year increase.

Stablecoins dominate this activity, with USDT accounting for nearly 90% of transactions.

Retail use leads the charge: 86% of transactions are tied to consumer activity such as payments, remittances, and day-to-day hedging against currency depreciation.

Nationwide adoption now stands at around 3.5–4% of the population, up from virtually zero before the ban.

With inflation-prone nations adopting stablecoins at scale, Bolivia’s leap may serve as a case study for other developing economies.

For Tether, it reinforces a strategy that positions USDT not just as a trading instrument—but as a parallel currency in markets underserved by traditional finance.

    Prashant Jha
    About the Author

    Prashant Jha

    Prashant Jha is a seasoned crypto journalist based in Delhi, India, with a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science Engineering. Passionate about the evolving world of blockchain and cryptocurrencies, he has been a dedicated voice in the industry since 2018. Prashant’s expertise lies in regulatory reporting, where he unravels complex legal and financial developments with clarity and precision. Before joining CCN in 2024, he honed his craft at Cointelegraph, establishing himself as a trusted name in crypto journalism. His coverage spans major industry events, including the high-profile collapses of FTX, Three Arrows Capital (3AC), and LUNA, offering readers insightful analyses of their regulatory and market implications. Prashant’s technical background enables him to bridge the gap between intricate blockchain technology and its real-world applications, making his work accessible to novices and experts. Beyond his professional pursuits, Prashant is an avid music enthusiast, often exploring diverse genres to unwind. A sports lover, he has a particular passion for cricket and frequently engages in discussions about the game. His multifaceted interests and sharp journalistic instincts make him a valuable contributor to CCN, where he continues shaping the crypto landscape's narrative.
