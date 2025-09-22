USDT Cements Role in Latin America as Major Manufacturers Adopt Payments, Says Tether CEO

Key Takeaways
Stablecoins are no longer just tools for trading or remittances in Latin America—they’re becoming everyday money.
In Bolivia, that shift is on full display as major carmakers, including Toyota, BYD, and Yamaha, now accept Tether’s USDT, solidifying its reputation as the region’s “digital dollar.”
Ardoino highlighted the shift in an X post , framing USDT as a lifeline for countries grappling with economic instability.
“USDT is the digital dollar for hundreds of millions in emerging markets,” he said.
The decision by global automakers to accept USDT in Bolivia places stablecoins firmly alongside fiat currency in everyday commerce, bolstering their role not only as hedges against inflation but also as practical payment methods for high-ticket items like vehicles.
The adoption wave follows a major policy reversal in June 2024, when the Banco Central de Bolivia (BCB) lifted its long-standing ban on cryptocurrency transactions.
Since then, crypto usage in the country has skyrocketed.
In the 12 months following the policy shift, Bolivia recorded $430 million in crypto payments—a 630% year-over-year increase.
Stablecoins dominate this activity, with USDT accounting for nearly 90% of transactions.
Retail use leads the charge: 86% of transactions are tied to consumer activity such as payments, remittances, and day-to-day hedging against currency depreciation.
Nationwide adoption now stands at around 3.5–4% of the population, up from virtually zero before the ban.
With inflation-prone nations adopting stablecoins at scale, Bolivia’s leap may serve as a case study for other developing economies.
For Tether, it reinforces a strategy that positions USDT not just as a trading instrument—but as a parallel currency in markets underserved by traditional finance.