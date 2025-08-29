USDT to Launch on Bitcoin as Tether Embraces RGB Protocol

Tether plans to launch USDT on RGB—a smart contract protocol for issuing digital assets on the Bitcoin Lightning Network.
The move brings stablecoins to the Bitcoin ecosystem in a new way, without relying on sidechains or bloating the mainnet with excessive OP_RETURN data.
For Tether, embracing RGB brings the stablecoin issuer full circle. Way back in 2014, the first USDT was issued on Omni Layer, a digital asset solution that embeds token data directly into Bitcoin transactions.
While Tether never officially retired Omni Layer USDT, usage declined significantly once Ethereum arrived on the scene. Today, around 95% of all USDT lives on Ethereum or Tron.
Arguably, Omni Layer’s biggest weakness is that it is too integrated with the Bitcoin mainnet.
Because every Omni transaction is stored on-chain, high volumes tend to spike fees, preventing the kind of scalability required for stablecoins.
When the next generation of Bitcoin-based stablecoins emerged, they sought to overcome this challenge by processing transactions away from the mainnet.
For example, rDAI and Money on Chain’s DOC are deployed on the Rootstock sidechain.
Now, Tether’s proposed RGB implementation is exploring yet another way to bring stablecoins to Bitcoin.
RGB, which stands for “Really Good Bitcoin,” is a smart contract platform that uses the Bitcoin Lightning Network as a settlement layer.
Instead of being a separate blockchain like Rootstock or Liquid, RGB uses client-side validation.
Most of the transaction data, like token rules, transfers, and ownership proofs, is kept off-chain with the users. However, to anchor security, RGB places small cryptographic commitments inside Bitcoin transactions. For USDT, these commitments essentially function as immutable transaction receipts.
Beyond scalability, another big advantgae of RGB is privacy.
Because the protocol doesn’t print reams of transaction data on-chain, stablecoin transactions can’t be easily traces like they can on Ethereum or Bitcoin sidechains.
Emphasizing this point, Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino stated that “Bitcoin deserves a stablecoin that feels truly native, lightweight, private, and scalable.”
“With RGB, USDT gains a powerful new pathway on Bitcoin, reinforcing our belief in Bitcoin as the foundation of a freer financial future,” he added .