Tether Hires Former Trump Crypto Advisor Bo Hines to Spearhead US Expansion

Tether has appointed Bo Hines as a U.S. strategy advisor.

The USDT-issuer is planning to expand in the U.S. market.

While Tether dominates retail stablecoins, it faces stiff competition for the institutional market.

As it looks to establish itself in the U.S. market post-GENIUS Act, Tether has hired Robert “Bo” Hines, the former director of the White House’s crypto working group, as a strategic adviser.

Hines recently announced his departure from government. However, he maintains a significant influence in Washington that could help Tether expand its presence in the U.S.

Tether Prepares for US Expansion

While Tether serves many American users, the company has often clashed with U.S. regulators.

Over the years, the USDT issuer has faced legal challenges from the New York Attorney General, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and investigations by the Department of Justice and the Treasury Department.

In a stablecoin market characterized by crypto trading and retail transactions, U.S. regulatory pressure has done little to slow USDT adoption.

But is the burgeoning market for more regulated, institutional stablecoin payments, Tether’s roguish reputation threatens to hold it back.

Against this backdrop, CEO Paulo Ardoino recently confirmed that the company is working on a U.S.-focused strategy to prioritize institutional services.

The move could help fend off mounting competition from Circle and Paxos, which have long positioned themselves as more regulator-friendly alternatives.

Bo Hines “an Invaluable Asset” for Tether

In announcing Tether’s latest hire, Ardoino described Hines as “an invaluable asset” who can guide the company through the complexities of U.S. regulation.

During his time in Washington, Hines played a central role in shaping the Trump administration’s approach to digital assets, coordinating policy across agencies and engaging with industry stakeholders.

At Tether, Hines’ connections could prove decisive as policymakers refine the U.S. regulatory framework for stablecoins and federal agencies increase oversight.

His appointment signals that Tether doesn’t plan to watch from the sidelines as the U.S. government shapes the global stablecoin sector. Now, the company is ready to get stuck in.

