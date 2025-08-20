Trump’s Bitcoin Advisor David Bailey Leads $679M KindlyMD Buy as Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Expand

Key Takeaways

KindlyMD, led by CEO and Trump Bitcoin advisor David Bailey, purchased 5,743.91 BTC for $679 million through its subsidiary Nakamoto.

Bailey reaffirmed KindlyMD’s ambition to accumulate one million Bitcoin as part of its dual role as a healthcare provider and Bitcoin treasury.

KindlyMD’s move reflects a broader trend of corporate entities growing Bitcoin treasuries.

Corporate adoption of Bitcoin took another leap forward this week as KindlyMD announced a massive $679 million BTC purchase under the leadership of its CEO and Chairman, David Bailey, an advisor to Donald Trump on digital asset policy.

Through its subsidiary, Nakamoto, KindlyMD acquired 5,743.91 BTC at an average price of $118,204.88 per coin.

Top iGaming Sports Betting Sites Sponsored Disclosure We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. Jackbit promotions 100% of the first bet amount back + Rakeback up to 30% + 100 Freespins Coins 12 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP USD Coin

USD Coin Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Polygon No result 12 Claim Offer Vave promotions 100% up to 4 BTC + 100FS Coins 85 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin Litecoin

Litecoin Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash TRON

TRON Binance Coin

Binance Coin XRP

XRP Cardano

Cardano Binance USD

Binance USD USD Coin

USD Coin Polkadot

Polkadot Shiba Inu

Shiba Inu Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token TrueUSD

TrueUSD Zcash

Zcash Dash

Dash Dai

Dai Monero

Monero Stellar

Stellar Chainlink

Chainlink Solana

Solana Avalanche

Avalanche Polygon

Polygon Toncoin

Toncoin Cosmos

Cosmos Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin Fantom

Fantom The Sandbox

The Sandbox Sui

Sui Cronos

Cronos APEcoin

APEcoin Uniswap

Uniswap Algorand

Algorand PAX Gold

PAX Gold 1inch Network

1inch Network Chiliz

Chiliz Aave

Aave Synthetix

Synthetix Maker

Maker Compound

Compound SushiSwap

SushiSwap yearn.finance

yearn.finance Tezos

Tezos NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol Curve DAO Token

Curve DAO Token Decentraland

Decentraland HEX

HEX Amp

Amp Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity Gala

Gala Treasure

Treasure Optimism

Optimism Pepe

Pepe Arbitrum

Arbitrum BitDAO

BitDAO The Graph

The Graph Quant

Quant Lido DAO Token

Lido DAO Token Ethereum Name Service

Ethereum Name Service Immutable

Immutable Aptos

Aptos Smooth Love Potion

Smooth Love Potion Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol Frax Share

Frax Share Loopring

Loopring LooksRare

LooksRare USDD

USDD Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool GMX

GMX Kava.io

Kava.io WOO Network

WOO Network Bone ShibaSwap

Bone ShibaSwap Synapse

Synapse Frax

Frax Tether Gold

Tether Gold Gains Network

Gains Network Pendle

Pendle Serum

Serum Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy Euro Coin

Euro Coin Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index Mantle

Mantle Rollbit Coin

Rollbit Coin Worldcoin

Worldcoin MongCoin

MongCoin Verse

Verse Xai No result 85 Claim Offer TrustDice promotions Up to 90000 USD Welcome Package + 25 Free Spins Coins 4 Bitcoin

Bitcoin Ethereum

Ethereum Litecoin

Litecoin Tether

Tether Dogecoin

Dogecoin USD Coin

USD Coin TRON

TRON EOS

EOS Taxa Token No result Claim Offer

KindlyMD Purchases Bitcoin

The purchase represents KindlyMD’s first major Bitcoin acquisition since completing its merger with Nakamoto Holdings in late July.

The merger transformed the healthcare provider into a dual-focused company, delivering integrated medical services while also operating as an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury vehicle.

According to the company press release , funding for the purchase was accumulated through proceeds of a private investment in public equity (PIPE) and debt financing.

The healthcare facility also completed a $200 million senior convertible note offering on Aug. 15 with Yorkville Advisors, which was intended for additional Bitcoin purchases.

KindlyMD Heads Towards 1M BTC Goal

KindlyMD’s CEO and Chair, David Bailey, said the recent purchase acknowledged their confidence in Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Bailey emphasized that the move aligns with KindlyMD’s long-term strategy to accumulate one million Bitcoin, positioning the company as one of the largest corporate holders of the digital asset.

“This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike,” Bailey said in the release. “Our long-term mission of accumulating one million Bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance, and we are committed to building the most trusted and transparent vehicle to achieve that future,” he added.

Corporate Bitcoin Holdings on the Rise

The deal underscores the growing momentum among mainstream corporations adopting Bitcoin as a core reserve asset.

This week, Strategy purchased a further 430 BTC for $51.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC, valued at almost $74 billion.

Its aggressive purchasing spree over the last few years has cemented the company as the leading corporate Bitcoin holder.

Elsewhere, MARA, one of the leading Bitcoin miners, holds 50,639 BTC as it continues to follow Strategy’s lead by buying up the digital asset.

Other companies such as Semler Scientific and Japan’s Metaplanet have also built sizable treasuries.

Top Picks for Bitcoin Best Exchanges for Bitcoin Get A Great Offer When You Join These Exchanges

Buy Bitcoin Fast & Easy How To Buy Bitcoin With a Credit Card Now

Best Online Casinos for Bitcoin See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites