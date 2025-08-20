Trump’s Bitcoin Advisor David Bailey Leads $679M KindlyMD Buy as Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Expand

Key Takeaways
Corporate adoption of Bitcoin took another leap forward this week as KindlyMD announced a massive $679 million BTC purchase under the leadership of its CEO and Chairman, David Bailey, an advisor to Donald Trump on digital asset policy.
Through its subsidiary, Nakamoto, KindlyMD acquired 5,743.91 BTC at an average price of $118,204.88 per coin.
The purchase represents KindlyMD’s first major Bitcoin acquisition since completing its merger with Nakamoto Holdings in late July.
The merger transformed the healthcare provider into a dual-focused company, delivering integrated medical services while also operating as an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury vehicle.
According to the company press release , funding for the purchase was accumulated through proceeds of a private investment in public equity (PIPE) and debt financing.
The healthcare facility also completed a $200 million senior convertible note offering on Aug. 15 with Yorkville Advisors, which was intended for additional Bitcoin purchases.
KindlyMD’s CEO and Chair, David Bailey, said the recent purchase acknowledged their confidence in Bitcoin as a reserve asset.
Bailey emphasized that the move aligns with KindlyMD’s long-term strategy to accumulate one million Bitcoin, positioning the company as one of the largest corporate holders of the digital asset.
“This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike,” Bailey said in the release.
“Our long-term mission of accumulating one million Bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance, and we are committed to building the most trusted and transparent vehicle to achieve that future,” he added.
The deal underscores the growing momentum among mainstream corporations adopting Bitcoin as a core reserve asset.
This week, Strategy purchased a further 430 BTC for $51.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC, valued at almost $74 billion.
Its aggressive purchasing spree over the last few years has cemented the company as the leading corporate Bitcoin holder.
Elsewhere, MARA, one of the leading Bitcoin miners, holds 50,639 BTC as it continues to follow Strategy’s lead by buying up the digital asset.
Other companies such as Semler Scientific and Japan’s Metaplanet have also built sizable treasuries.