Trump’s Bitcoin Advisor David Bailey Leads $679M KindlyMD Buy as Corporate Bitcoin Treasuries Expand

Kurt Robson
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia
KindlyMD announced a massive $679 million Bitcoin purchase.

Key Takeaways

  • KindlyMD, led by CEO and Trump Bitcoin advisor David Bailey, purchased 5,743.91 BTC for $679 million through its subsidiary Nakamoto.
  • Bailey reaffirmed KindlyMD’s ambition to accumulate one million Bitcoin as part of its dual role as a healthcare provider and Bitcoin treasury.
  • KindlyMD’s move reflects a broader trend of corporate entities growing Bitcoin treasuries.

Corporate adoption of Bitcoin took another leap forward this week as KindlyMD announced a massive $679 million BTC purchase under the leadership of its CEO and Chairman, David Bailey, an advisor to Donald Trump on digital asset policy.

Through its subsidiary, Nakamoto, KindlyMD acquired 5,743.91 BTC at an average price of $118,204.88 per coin.

KindlyMD Purchases Bitcoin

The purchase represents KindlyMD’s first major Bitcoin acquisition since completing its merger with Nakamoto Holdings in late July.

The merger transformed the healthcare provider into a dual-focused company, delivering integrated medical services while also operating as an institutional-grade Bitcoin treasury vehicle.

KindlyMD adds 5,744 BTC to the Nakamoto Bitcoin Treasury | Source: Nakamoto on X

According to the company press release , funding for the purchase was accumulated through proceeds of a private investment in public equity (PIPE) and debt financing.

The healthcare facility also completed a $200 million senior convertible note offering on Aug. 15 with Yorkville Advisors, which was intended for additional Bitcoin purchases.

KindlyMD Heads Towards 1M BTC Goal

KindlyMD’s CEO and Chair, David Bailey, said the recent purchase acknowledged their confidence in Bitcoin as a reserve asset.

Bailey emphasized that the move aligns with KindlyMD’s long-term strategy to accumulate one million Bitcoin, positioning the company as one of the largest corporate holders of the digital asset.

“This acquisition reinforces our conviction in Bitcoin as the ultimate reserve asset for corporations and institutions alike,” Bailey said in the release.

“Our long-term mission of accumulating one million Bitcoin reflects our belief that Bitcoin will anchor the next era of global finance, and we are committed to building the most trusted and transparent vehicle to achieve that future,” he added.

Corporate Bitcoin Holdings on the Rise

The deal underscores the growing momentum among mainstream corporations adopting Bitcoin as a core reserve asset.

This week, Strategy purchased a further 430 BTC for $51.4 million, bringing its total holdings to 629,376 BTC, valued at almost $74 billion.

Its aggressive purchasing spree over the last few years has cemented the company as the leading corporate Bitcoin holder.

Elsewhere, MARA, one of the leading Bitcoin miners, holds 50,639 BTC as it continues to follow Strategy’s lead by buying up the digital asset.

Other companies such as Semler Scientific and Japan’s Metaplanet have also built sizable treasuries.

Top Picks for Bitcoin

    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
