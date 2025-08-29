Search
Tencent Gaming Partner PlaysOut Targets Capital Raise at $150M Valuation

Eddie Mitchell
By Eddie Mitchell
Edited by Ryan James
Web3 gaming startup PlaysOut eyes $15m fundraise.

Web3 gaming startup PlaysOut eyes another fundraise. | Credit: VCG/VCG via Getty Images.

Key Takeaways
  • PlaysOut is a new Web3 gaming infrastructure startup that has already secured significant backing from Tencent, OKX, and others.
  • The PlaysOut token, PLAY, has risen over 19% since its launch on July 31, 2025.
  • Web3 gaming tokens comprise a $19 billion market cap.

PlaysOut, a blockchain and Web3 mini-game infrastructure company and partner of tech giant Tencent, is considering an additional capital raise at a valuation of up to $150 million.

PlaysOut Fundraise

Per Bloomberg , PlaysOut is considering a $15 million equity financing raise at a $150 million valuation as it enters into discussions with major investors from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds and major global venture capital firms.

The firm has made several key partnerships this year, including DogeOS , OKX Ventures, Eros Now, Gate.io, Coinbase , and Binance.

This has seen it expand its gaming library and secure funding and crucial exchange listings for its native token PLAY, which launched at the end of July 2025.

In March, the firm raised $7 million in seed funding, backed by several Web2 and Web3 firms.

It’s also working with Aptos and B3 to further Web3 gaming infrastructure development.

Web3 Gaming Market

Web3 gaming is one of the most popular narratives in crypto this year.

It stands at the apex of everything blockchain has to offer.

It encapsulates digital assets, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), decentralized finance (DeFi), governance, and more.

In 2025, a flurry of high-quality AAA games, addictive competitive titles, emerging ecosystems, and Web3 gaming consoles have entered the market and reshaped the sector.

Now, it’s far more than a niche sleeping giant; it’s a bustling and thriving sector comprising a $19 billion market cap.

In fact, top industry experts, such as Immutable’s Robbie Ferguson, see Web3 gaming as the single-largest onboarding opportunity, and will draw more users to crypto than any other sector before it.

