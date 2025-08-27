Avalanche Taps Funtico To Support Web3 Indie Game Development

Key Takeaways

Funtico as an Avalanche-based gaming/metaverse platform.

It will now support indie game development on Avalanche.

The TICO token is trading down over 75% since launching in January 2025.

Web3 powerhouse Avalanche is making moves to become an active player in the Web3 gaming ecosystem as it taps Funtico to power its newfound indie game development ambitions.

Indie Web3 Games

As per a press release shared with CCN, Avalanche has chosen Funtico to become its go-to destination for indie game development.

Funtico launched in early 2024 on the Avalanche blockchain, with a vision to build a gaming platform featuring casual and competitive games, both single and multiplayer, where players could battle it out, earn, trade, and more.

However, Avalanche is more interested in the platform’s infrastructure and dev tools.

Avalanche cites Funtico’s suite of tools and features that lower the entry barriers for devs. Notably, it’s Publisher-as-a-Service (PaaS) lets studios publish titles minus cumbersome tech, legal, or operational overheads.

It also offers cross-game interoperability within its ecosystem, a compliant and secure dev environment, simplified onboarding, as well as its expertise.

It comes as Avalanche continues to realise its vision of being a go-to destination for Web3 gaming, especially with the launch of MapleStory N , which propelled network activity to record highs.

Funtico 2025

In January 2025, Funtico deployed its native token, TICO, which has declined 77.5% since launching, and now trades at $0.0036 with a $7.75 million market cap.

That said, the fledgling Web3 gaming platform has seen some success this year.

In its mid-year recap , Funtico notes that it had distributed over $120,000 and over 3.7 million TICO ($13,400 approx.) to 4,507 unique winners across 95 tournaments.

As per the latest press release, the collaboration will officially begin with “Avalanche GameLoop Season 1,” in which devs are tasked with creating a simple “high score” browser-based game, and ultimately compete for their share of a $30,000 prize pool.

Was this Article helpful? Yes No

? Check Out These Exchanges” label1=”Best Exchanges for [coin_name]” url2=”https://www.ccn.com/best-crypto-wallets/” text2=”Keep Your [coin_name] in These Top Wallets” label2=”Top Crypto Wallets” url3=”https://www.ccn.com/crypto-gambling/” text3=”See Our Picks for the Best Crypto Gambling Sites” label3=”Gamble Crypto Safely Here”]