Search
Home / News / Crypto / News / Pudgy Party Releases Globally, New Pudgy Penguins Web3 Game Shoots For Mainstream Success
News
5 min read

Pudgy Party Releases Globally, New Pudgy Penguins Web3 Game Shoots For Mainstream Success

Published
Kurt Robson
Published
By Kurt Robson
Edited by Insha Zia

Pudgy Party has released globally on iOS and Android | Source: Pudgy Penguins

Share on
Key Takeaways
  • Pudgy Party marks the brand’s biggest push into mainstream gaming yet.
  • Developed with Mythical Games, the new mobile game allows costumes and collectibles to be minted and traded as NFTs.
  • Launching amid fierce competition, the game is banking on a recognisable IP to give staying power where other NFT-based games have faltered.

Pudgy Penguins, one of the most recognizable brands to emerge from the NFT boom, has launched a new mobile game in partnership with Mythical Games.

The title, Pudgy Party, was released worldwide on Aug. 29 and aims to bring the company’s penguin avatars into the mainstream gaming market.

Bet on ESports with These Partners
Sponsored
Disclosure
We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.
ThunderPick

ThunderPick
promotions
Up to 2000 EUR Welcome Package
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 6
Claim Offer
BetPlay

BetPlay
promotions
Up to 50000 MBC Welcome Package
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Tether Dogecoin Litecoin 7
Claim Offer
Wild.io

Wild.io
promotions
Boost your deposits with 350% in Bonuses and 200 Free Spins!
Coins
Bitcoin Ethereum Bitcoin Cash Litecoin Dogecoin 7
Claim Offer

What Is Pudgy Party?

The game is presented as a light-hearted, casual multiplayer experience in which players compete in mini-games using customizable penguin characters available on iOS and Android.

Unlike most mobile party titles, however, Pudgy Party will integrate blockchain technology, allowing some in-game costumes and assets to be bought and minted as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“The heart of Pudgy Penguins has always been about connection and spreading good vibes,” said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins.

“Bringing our beloved, viral characters to life in a mobile multiplayer game is an exciting step forward in our mission to create joyful, meaningful experiences for our growing global community,” he added.

In a press release sent to CCN, the firms said that Pudgy Party offers “fast-paced multiplayer mayhem with no two matches ever the same.”

A Web3 Game With Web2 Packaging

The developers are positioning the game as accessible to traditional players while also offering NFT features for those who want them.

According to Mythical Games, whose proprietary blockchain marketplace underpins the trading system, items exist in two forms: NATs (non-tradable assets) and LEs (limited edition, tradable assets).

Players can convert items into NFTs if they choose, opening up the possibility of resale.

John Linden, chief executive of Mythical Games, framed the partnership as a test case for Web3 integration into mass-market games.

“Pudgy Penguins is one of the few Web3 brands that has successfully broken through to mainstream audiences,” he said.

“This is exactly the kind of project that shows how Web3 can deliver fun, value, and accessibility to everyone,” Linden added.

A Crowded Market

The launch comes at a time when the mobile gaming sector is more competitive than ever.

Free-to-play party games such as Among Us has attracted tens of millions of players with quick-fire multiplayer formats.

Pudgy Penguins will be hoping that its established character brand and crossover retail success can help it stand out.

The brand has become one of the most prominent in crypto circles, also sporting a successful memecoin, which is currently carrying a market cap of $1.83 billion.

Pudgy Penguin plush toys are selling in Walmart | Source: Walmart US

In the past two years, Pudgy Penguins has expanded beyond its original NFT collection into consumer products.

Plush toys and figurines featuring its penguin characters are sold in major U.S. retailers including Walmart and Target.

The company has also built a significant online presence, with billions of views across TikTok and Instagram.

NFT Gaming’s Mixed Fortunes

Despite the hype surrounding NFTs in 2021, blockchain-based games have struggled to sustain momentum.

High-profile titles such as Axie Infinity enjoyed explosive growth before collapsing in popularity, while major publishers including Ubisoft and Square Enix have faced backlash from players over attempts to introduce NFTs into their games.

Critics argue that blockchain ownership adds little value for casual players, who are more interested in gameplay than asset trading.

Environmental concerns around energy use, though less of an issue with newer blockchain systems, have also contributed to mainstream resistance.

However, Pudgy Penguins has managed to maintain relevance where many other NFT collections faded.

Season Pass Galore

The game will be rolling out constant content through monthly seasons for players to keep up with, beginning with one called Dopameme Rush.

The launch season features costumes inspired by internet memes, including “Tung Tung Sahur,” “Ballerina Cappucina,” and “John Pork.”

Each season will include free and premium battle passes, global leaderboards, and competitive tournaments.

The choice of meme-driven humor appears designed to drive appeal to Gen Z and younger audiences, many of which will not have come into contact with NFTs and blockchain before.

Trusted Partners with Special Offers

Was this Article helpful? Yes No
Most Popular
Table of Contents
    Kurt Robson
    About the Author

    Kurt Robson

    Kurt Robson is a London-based reporter at CCN, specialising in the fast-moving worlds of crypto and emerging technology. He began his career covering local news in Cornwall after graduating from Falmouth University with First Class Honours in Journalism. There, he cut his teeth on everything from council meetings to missing swans. He quickly rose through the ranks to become a frontline journalist at several of the UK’s leading national newspapers. Over the years, he has interviewed musicians and celebrities, reported from courtrooms and crime scenes, and secured multiple front-page exclusives. Following the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kurt shifted his focus to technology journalism—just ahead of the AI boom. With a natural curiosity and a trained eye for emerging trends, he has found a new rhythm in reporting on innovation. At CCN, Kurt's work focuses on the cutting edge of crypto, blockchain, AI, and the evolving digital world. Drawing on his background in people-first reporting and his deep interest in disruptive tech, Kurt delivers stories that are insightful, entertaining, and human-centric.
    See more
    [email protected] LinkedIn Twitter
    Related News
    Pudgy Penguins NFTs toys Walmart
    News
    October 4, 2023 7:13 AM

    Pudgy Penguins go Real World: NFT Plushies in Walmart Boost Digital Assets by 315%

    James Morales
    James Morales
    PENGU price analysis
    Crypto
    August 18, 2025 1:42 PM

    Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Chart Turns Bullish — Divergence Hints at Breakout After 21% Decline

    Victor Olanrewaju
    Victor Olanrewaju
    PENGU Movement
    Crypto
    July 8, 2025 1:47 PM

    PENGU Price Takes a Breather Following Massive Surge Yet Another Breakout Brews

    Valdrin Tahiri
    Valdrin Tahiri
    loading
    loading
    Close
    By using CCN.com you consent to our privacy & cookie policy Continue
    Survey Icon
    Help us improve
    1 of 4
    Is this your first time here?
    What brought you here today?
    What are you most interested in?
    Would you be interested in:
    Thank you icon
    Thank you for your feedback!