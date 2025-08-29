Pudgy Party Releases Globally, New Pudgy Penguins Web3 Game Shoots For Mainstream Success

Key Takeaways

Pudgy Party marks the brand’s biggest push into mainstream gaming yet.

Developed with Mythical Games, the new mobile game allows costumes and collectibles to be minted and traded as NFTs.

Launching amid fierce competition, the game is banking on a recognisable IP to give staying power where other NFT-based games have faltered.

Pudgy Penguins, one of the most recognizable brands to emerge from the NFT boom, has launched a new mobile game in partnership with Mythical Games.

The title, Pudgy Party, was released worldwide on Aug. 29 and aims to bring the company’s penguin avatars into the mainstream gaming market.

What Is Pudgy Party?

The game is presented as a light-hearted, casual multiplayer experience in which players compete in mini-games using customizable penguin characters available on iOS and Android.

Unlike most mobile party titles, however, Pudgy Party will integrate blockchain technology, allowing some in-game costumes and assets to be bought and minted as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

“The heart of Pudgy Penguins has always been about connection and spreading good vibes,” said Luca Netz, CEO of Pudgy Penguins.

You guys need to try Pudgy Party (built by Mythical Games). Can find it on the AppStore now. Very well made and very fun. Billions. pic.twitter.com/yRDELn6fa3 — Dith (@0xDith) August 29, 2025

“Bringing our beloved, viral characters to life in a mobile multiplayer game is an exciting step forward in our mission to create joyful, meaningful experiences for our growing global community,” he added.

In a press release sent to CCN, the firms said that Pudgy Party offers “fast-paced multiplayer mayhem with no two matches ever the same.”

A Web3 Game With Web2 Packaging

The developers are positioning the game as accessible to traditional players while also offering NFT features for those who want them.

According to Mythical Games, whose proprietary blockchain marketplace underpins the trading system, items exist in two forms: NATs (non-tradable assets) and LEs (limited edition, tradable assets).

Players can convert items into NFTs if they choose, opening up the possibility of resale.

John Linden, chief executive of Mythical Games, framed the partnership as a test case for Web3 integration into mass-market games.

“Pudgy Penguins is one of the few Web3 brands that has successfully broken through to mainstream audiences,” he said. “This is exactly the kind of project that shows how Web3 can deliver fun, value, and accessibility to everyone,” Linden added.

A Crowded Market

The launch comes at a time when the mobile gaming sector is more competitive than ever.

Free-to-play party games such as Among Us has attracted tens of millions of players with quick-fire multiplayer formats.

Pudgy Penguins will be hoping that its established character brand and crossover retail success can help it stand out.

The brand has become one of the most prominent in crypto circles, also sporting a successful memecoin, which is currently carrying a market cap of $1.83 billion.

In the past two years, Pudgy Penguins has expanded beyond its original NFT collection into consumer products.

Plush toys and figurines featuring its penguin characters are sold in major U.S. retailers including Walmart and Target.

The company has also built a significant online presence, with billions of views across TikTok and Instagram.

NFT Gaming’s Mixed Fortunes

Despite the hype surrounding NFTs in 2021, blockchain-based games have struggled to sustain momentum.

High-profile titles such as Axie Infinity enjoyed explosive growth before collapsing in popularity, while major publishers including Ubisoft and Square Enix have faced backlash from players over attempts to introduce NFTs into their games.

Critics argue that blockchain ownership adds little value for casual players, who are more interested in gameplay than asset trading.

Environmental concerns around energy use, though less of an issue with newer blockchain systems, have also contributed to mainstream resistance.

However, Pudgy Penguins has managed to maintain relevance where many other NFT collections faded.

Season Pass Galore

The game will be rolling out constant content through monthly seasons for players to keep up with, beginning with one called Dopameme Rush.

The launch season features costumes inspired by internet memes, including “Tung Tung Sahur,” “Ballerina Cappucina,” and “John Pork.”

Pudgy Party is about to have a Brainrot takeover. John Pork is calling.

Tung Tung Sahur is waiting. But wait, there's more… on launch day. Pre-register below ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/g0ffjHDBVm — Pudgy Party (@PlayPudgyParty) August 28, 2025

Each season will include free and premium battle passes, global leaderboards, and competitive tournaments.

The choice of meme-driven humor appears designed to drive appeal to Gen Z and younger audiences, many of which will not have come into contact with NFTs and blockchain before.

